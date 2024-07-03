iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Power Ltd Share Price

43.76
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.8
  • Day's High46.1
  • 52 Wk High53.64
  • Prev. Close45.8
  • Day's Low43.67
  • 52 Wk Low 19.4
  • Turnover (lac)4,820.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,578.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Reliance Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

45.8

Prev. Close

45.8

Turnover(Lac.)

4,820.43

Day's High

46.1

Day's Low

43.67

52 Week's High

53.64

52 Week's Low

19.4

Book Value

23.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,578.26

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Reliance Power Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Reliance Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 12th December 2024

12 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.

Reliance Power Shares Jump 5% Post SECI Debarment Lift

Reliance Power Shares Jump 5% Post SECI Debarment Lift

4 Dec 2024|01:01 PM

The legal proceedings resulted with the notice being removed. SECI does not have the authority to take any legal action in light of this withdrawal.

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

Delhi HC Stays SECI’s 3-Year Ban on Reliance Power

Delhi HC Stays SECI's 3-Year Ban on Reliance Power

27 Nov 2024|08:54 PM

SECI had earlier imposed a three-year ban under the National Solar Mission, citing submission of fake bank guarantees by Reliance NU BESS.

Reliance Power Secures Shareholder Nod for ₹1,525 Cr Financing

Reliance Power Secures Shareholder Nod for ₹1,525 Cr Financing

24 Oct 2024|01:48 PM

According to the corporation, the preferred issue will increase its net worth from approximately Rs 11,155 crore to over Rs 12,680 crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Reliance Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.26%

Non-Promoter- 16.03%

Institutions: 16.02%

Non-Institutions: 60.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Reliance Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4,016.98

3,815.21

3,582.63

2,805.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,380.17

5,050.31

5,594.39

6,081.51

Net Worth

9,397.15

8,865.52

9,177.02

8,886.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

41.89

39.07

53.53

44.27

yoy growth (%)

7.21

-27.01

20.91

-7.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.61

-6.62

-7.45

-15.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-270.4

55.34

-194.28

5.46

Depreciation

-15.86

-16.01

-15.88

-15.36

Tax paid

-6.92

0

0

-3.21

Working capital

-37.85

-81.79

-2,207.42

-287.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.21

-27.01

20.91

-7.88

Op profit growth

-27.51

-44.62

-202.36

-55.36

EBIT growth

-71.75

63.75

-28.92

14.08

Net profit growth

-601.12

-114.23

-17,381.77

-96.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,892.6

7,542.69

7,503.11

7,934.01

7,562.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,892.6

7,542.69

7,503.11

7,934.01

7,562.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,427.74

1,376.91

192.22

485.87

640.14

Reliance Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Reliance Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

V K Sharma

Independent Director

Ashok Ramaswamy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramandeep Kaur

Additional Director

Harmanjit Singh Nagi

Additional Director

Ashok Kumar Pal

Director

Sachin Mohapatra

Director

Vijayalakshmy K. Gupta ri

Independent Director

Thomas Mathew

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance Power Ltd

Summary

Reliance Power Limited was incorporated on January 17, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Bawana Power Private Limited. In February, 1995, the name of the Company changed from Bawana Power Private Limited to Reliance Delhi Power Private Limited. In February, 2004, the name further changed from Reliance Delhi Power Private Limited to Reliance EGen Private Limited and in March 2004, the name of the Company was further changed to Reliance Energy Generation Private Limited. In March 2004, the Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Reliance Energy Generation Ltd and in July 2007, the name got changed to Reliance Power Limited.Reliance Power Limited, a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is Indias leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power. The projects include coal, gas, hydro, wind and solar based energy projects. During the year 2003-04, the company started 3740 MW Natural Gas based Combined Cycle Power Plant at Dadri.During the year 2006-07, the company signed a joint communique with Govt of Orissa to set up a 12000 MW coal based pithead power project at Hirma in Dist Jharsuguda in Orissa. In November 2006, the company acquired 100% shareholding in Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd, which is implementing the 1,200 MW coal based power plant in Uttar Pradesh. Thus, Rosa Power Supply Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Reliance Power Ltd share price today?

The Reliance Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Power Ltd is ₹17578.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliance Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Power Ltd is 0 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliance Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Power Ltd is ₹19.4 and ₹53.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliance Power Ltd?

Reliance Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.73%, 3 Years at 47.58%, 1 Year at 76.49%, 6 Month at 61.38%, 3 Month at -14.62% and 1 Month at 17.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliance Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliance Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.26 %
Institutions - 16.03 %
Public - 60.71 %

