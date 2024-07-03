Summary

Reliance Power Limited was incorporated on January 17, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Bawana Power Private Limited. In February, 1995, the name of the Company changed from Bawana Power Private Limited to Reliance Delhi Power Private Limited. In February, 2004, the name further changed from Reliance Delhi Power Private Limited to Reliance EGen Private Limited and in March 2004, the name of the Company was further changed to Reliance Energy Generation Private Limited. In March 2004, the Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Reliance Energy Generation Ltd and in July 2007, the name got changed to Reliance Power Limited.Reliance Power Limited, a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is Indias leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power. The projects include coal, gas, hydro, wind and solar based energy projects. During the year 2003-04, the company started 3740 MW Natural Gas based Combined Cycle Power Plant at Dadri.During the year 2006-07, the company signed a joint communique with Govt of Orissa to set up a 12000 MW coal based pithead power project at Hirma in Dist Jharsuguda in Orissa. In November 2006, the company acquired 100% shareholding in Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd, which is implementing the 1,200 MW coal based power plant in Uttar Pradesh. Thus, Rosa Power Supply Compan

