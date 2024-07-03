SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹45.8
Prev. Close₹45.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,820.43
Day's High₹46.1
Day's Low₹43.67
52 Week's High₹53.64
52 Week's Low₹19.4
Book Value₹23.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,578.26
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Shriram Finance, etc.
The legal proceedings resulted with the notice being removed. SECI does not have the authority to take any legal action in light of this withdrawal.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.
SECI had earlier imposed a three-year ban under the National Solar Mission, citing submission of fake bank guarantees by Reliance NU BESS.
According to the corporation, the preferred issue will increase its net worth from approximately Rs 11,155 crore to over Rs 12,680 crore.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4,016.98
3,815.21
3,582.63
2,805.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,380.17
5,050.31
5,594.39
6,081.51
Net Worth
9,397.15
8,865.52
9,177.02
8,886.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.89
39.07
53.53
44.27
yoy growth (%)
7.21
-27.01
20.91
-7.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.61
-6.62
-7.45
-15.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-270.4
55.34
-194.28
5.46
Depreciation
-15.86
-16.01
-15.88
-15.36
Tax paid
-6.92
0
0
-3.21
Working capital
-37.85
-81.79
-2,207.42
-287.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.21
-27.01
20.91
-7.88
Op profit growth
-27.51
-44.62
-202.36
-55.36
EBIT growth
-71.75
63.75
-28.92
14.08
Net profit growth
-601.12
-114.23
-17,381.77
-96.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,892.6
7,542.69
7,503.11
7,934.01
7,562.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,892.6
7,542.69
7,503.11
7,934.01
7,562.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,427.74
1,376.91
192.22
485.87
640.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
V K Sharma
Independent Director
Ashok Ramaswamy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramandeep Kaur
Additional Director
Harmanjit Singh Nagi
Additional Director
Ashok Kumar Pal
Director
Sachin Mohapatra
Director
Vijayalakshmy K. Gupta ri
Independent Director
Thomas Mathew
Reports by Reliance Power Ltd
Summary
Summary
Reliance Power Limited was incorporated on January 17, 1995 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Bawana Power Private Limited. In February, 1995, the name of the Company changed from Bawana Power Private Limited to Reliance Delhi Power Private Limited. In February, 2004, the name further changed from Reliance Delhi Power Private Limited to Reliance EGen Private Limited and in March 2004, the name of the Company was further changed to Reliance Energy Generation Private Limited. In March 2004, the Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Reliance Energy Generation Ltd and in July 2007, the name got changed to Reliance Power Limited.Reliance Power Limited, a part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is Indias leading private sector power generation and coal resources company. The Company along with its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power. The projects include coal, gas, hydro, wind and solar based energy projects. During the year 2003-04, the company started 3740 MW Natural Gas based Combined Cycle Power Plant at Dadri.During the year 2006-07, the company signed a joint communique with Govt of Orissa to set up a 12000 MW coal based pithead power project at Hirma in Dist Jharsuguda in Orissa. In November 2006, the company acquired 100% shareholding in Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd, which is implementing the 1,200 MW coal based power plant in Uttar Pradesh. Thus, Rosa Power Supply Compan
Read More
The Reliance Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Power Ltd is ₹17578.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Power Ltd is 0 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Power Ltd is ₹19.4 and ₹53.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reliance Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.73%, 3 Years at 47.58%, 1 Year at 76.49%, 6 Month at 61.38%, 3 Month at -14.62% and 1 Month at 17.02%.
