To The Members of Reliance Power Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Reliance Power Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information ("hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of

Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note no. 22 of the standalone financial statements, wherein the Company is guarantor for the loans availed by subsidiaries which have fallen due for repayment and its current liabilities exceeds current assets indicate that the material uncertainty exits that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However the standalone financial statements of the Company have been prepared as a Going Concern for the reason stated in the aforesaid note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matters described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Investments - evaluation of fair value of investments in Rosa Power Supply Company Limited (RPSCL), Sasan Power Limited (SPL) and Dhursar Solar Power Private Limited (DSPPL) The Company has investments in subsidiaries of RPSCL, SPL and DSPPL. These investments are recognised at fair value through other comprehensive income. Determination of fair value is subject to a significant level of judgment. Therefore, there is a risk that the value of investments may be misstated. Refer to note 3.2 (a) - "Investments" of the standalone financial statements. Besides obtaining an understanding of managements processes and controls with regard to testing the impairment of investment in unquoted equity and preference instruments in subsidiaries, our procedures included the following: - Pursued fair valuation reports of significant investments obtained from an independent external valuation expert engaged by the Company. - Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys assumptions with comparable benchmarks in relation to key inputs such as long-term growth rates and discount rates; - Assessed the appropriateness of the forecast cash flows within the budgeted period based on our understanding of the business; - Considered historical forecasting accuracy, by comparing previously forecasted cash flows to actual results achieved; - Evaluated the appropriateness of the related disclosures in Note 3.2(a) of the standalone financial statements. Loans and advances and Other receivables - impairment assessment The Company has granted loans and advances to subsidiaries and other companies and also has receivables from various parties. These loans and receivables are tested for impairment annually. If impairment exists, the recoverable amounts of the loans and receivables are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss, if any. Determination of whether there exists any impairment in the value of loans and receivables is subject to a significant level of judgment. Our procedures included the following: Therefore there is a risk that the value of loans and receivables may be misstated. Refer to note 3.2(b), 3.4(d) and 3.4(e) of the standalone financial statements. - Obtained independent confirmation of balances outstanding from recipients and traced the amounts confirmed to the books of account; - Verified whether the requisite approvals were obtained for the loan given and ensured other compliances as required by the applicable regulation; - Pursued the audited financial statements of those entities to evaluate whether its net assets, being an approximation of its minimum recoverable amount, were in excess of the amounts due for assessing the repayment capability of the concerned entity; - Verified the adequacy of the provision made by management, where applicable; - Evaluated the adequacy of the related disclosures in note 3.2(b),3.4(d) and 3.4(e) of the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income/ loss, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, except for matter stated in paragraph 2(j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 1 33 of the Act read with relevant rules made thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The going concern matter described in material uncertainty related to going concern paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

g) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on our audit procedure that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. However, as stated in note no. 31, no audit trail has been enabled at the database level for any direct changes in database in accounting software SAP for the year ended March 31, 2024. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

vii. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 201 4 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report in the Independent Auditors Reports of even date to the members of Reliance Power Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment, Intangible

Assets and Asset Held for Sale:

(a) (A) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment including Asset Held for Sale.

(B) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any Intangible Assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(i)

(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment including Assets held for sale under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment including Assets held for sale, were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the title deeds comprising all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company except freehold land of 531 lakhs are in the name of erstwhile company i.e., Reliance Clean Power Limited which has been merged with the Company under section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation approved by Honourable High Court, with an appointed date of April 01, 2012. The details thereof are as follows:

Sr. No. Description of Property Gross carrying value (Rs in lakhs) Title deed Held in name of Whether title deeds held in name of promoter, director or relative of promoter/ director Property held since date (Financial Year) Reason for not being held in the name of the Company 1 Free Hold land (7 nos.) 413 Reliance Clean Power Private Limited No 2013-14 Reliance Clean Power Private Limited has been merged with 2 Free Hold land (2 nos.) 118 No 2012-13 Reliance Power Limited with an appointed date April 01, 2012

Pursuant to Business Transfer Agreement dated March 22, 2024 between the Company and JSW Renewable Energy (Coated) Limited, the above immovable properties has been transferred (Refer Note 30).

(d) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us by the Management, the Company during the year has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including rights to use assets) or intangible assets. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information, explanation and representation given to us by the Management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1 988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not hold any inventory.

Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such bank is in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. (a) On the basis of examination of records of the

Company, during the year the Company has granted loans to various companies. The detail of aggregate amount of loans granted during the year and balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date of such loans are as under.

Amount (Rs In Lakhs)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided / assigned during the year - Subsidiaries 6,960 - Associates - - Joint Ventures - - Other Companies - Balance outstanding as at March 31, 2024 - Subsidiaries 18,644 - Associates - - Joint Ventures - - Other Companies -

Based on the examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us during the year, the Company has not provided security or any guarantee or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to any Company, Limited Liability Partnerships, Firms or any other parties.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of loans granted during the year are, prime facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) Based on the records examined by us and information and explanation given to us, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated and the repayments/ receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given and records examined by us, there is no loans granted or advance in nature of loans granted which have fallen due during the year have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) Based on our verification of records of the Company and information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment are as follows:

Rs In Lakhs

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans: - Repayable on demand (A) 1,11,852 - 1,11,852 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 1,11,852 - 1,11,852 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 99.91% - 99.91%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not directly or indirectly advanced loan to the persons covered under Section 185 of the Act or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by such persons and has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act, in respect of investments, loans, guarantee or security given, to the extent as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of sale of electricity where the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of

Section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been prepared and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax and goods and service tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such applicable statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As explained to us and records of the Company examined by us, the Company did not have any dues on account of value added tax, employee state insurance, sales tax, cess, duty of customs and duty of excise.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, details of statutory dues referred to in clause vii

(a) above, which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs In Lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 629 A.Y. 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)], Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,241 A.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)], Mumbai Total 3,870

1Net adjusted from refund of earlier years amounting to 1,751 lakhs.

viii. According to information and explanation given to us and representation given by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) Based on the examination of records and information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans and payment of interest to any lenders as at March 31, 2024. However, the Company has delayed in the repayment of loans and interest during the year, which has been paid / settled during the year (Refer Note 24 and 25).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any banks, financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of records of the Company, the Company has not raised term loans from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of Equity Shares in accordance with the provisions and requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder and the fund raised has been used for the purpose for which the fund were raised. The Company has not made private placement of fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 1 3 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding, subsidiary or associate company or persons connected with them, and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act, are not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Management, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

xvii. Based on the examination of records, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 and in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Based on the examination of records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, due to losses incurred, the conditions and requirements of section 135 of the act is not applicable to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "B" To the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Reliance Power Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(h) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date) to the members of Reliance Power Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Reliance Power Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and standard issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operate effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.