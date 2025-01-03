₹14,899.9
(-175.44)(-1.16%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹15,087.45
Prev. Close
₹15,075.35
Market Cap.
₹18,60,855.19
Div Yield
0.49
PE
42.76
PB
42.76
₹14,871.04
₹15,108.79
Performance
One Week (%)
3.37
One Month (%)
5.34
One Year (%)
38.74
YTD (%)
23.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Abbott India Ltd
29,490.2
30,122.35
29,352.1
6,840
Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1,539
1,505.1
15,81,699
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.85
3,465
3,378.5
1,85,167
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,735
1,750
1,715.8
4,99,008
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
Granules India Ltd
605.2
613.1
599.25
7,63,201
Biocon Ltd
369.25
377
368
21,42,380
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,502.65
5,610
5,486.05
63,705
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1,636.1
1,645.85
1,616.55
2,96,780
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.8
997.4
971.7
8,48,225
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,048.3
6,248.9
6,030.15
4,27,221
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
Syngene International Ltd
856.85
878.9
851.4
3,34,054
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
2,944.65
3,034.9
2,908.25
3,33,140
Laurus Labs Ltd
611.75
614.95
600.7
15,11,469
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
1,997.8
2,060.2
1,976.55
4,45,477
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.