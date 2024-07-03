Summary

Syngene International Limited is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services organization serving global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors. Headquartered in India, the operations are driven by its highly qualified teams comprising ~6000 scientists and its state-of-the-art facilities, spread over 2.2 million sq. ft., across 3 locations in India: Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mangalore. The Company operate into 4 business divisions comprising of Discovery Services, Development Services, Manufacturing Services and the Dedicated Centers.The Company was promoted by Biocon and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, a promoter of Biocon Limited. The Companys health-related services extend across all major therapeutic areas and modalities. It provides end-to-end services within the Contract Research Organization (CRO) and a growing range of services within the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The primary target market for these services is the pharmaceutical and biotechnology (biotech) sectors. The same scientific capabilities that serve human health also serve nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, agri-chemicals, and specialty chemical sectors.Syngene International Limited was incorporated at Bangalore in the year 1993. During the year 1994-1995, the company pioneered in CRO services for both Chemistry and Biology. During the year 2001-2002, the company acquired a new facility inclusive o

