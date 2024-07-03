iifl-logo-icon 1
Syngene International Ltd Share Price

862.2
(0.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open860
  • Day's High865
  • 52 Wk High960.6
  • Prev. Close856.85
  • Day's Low842.15
  • 52 Wk Low 607.65
  • Turnover (lac)6,092.75
  • P/E78.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value108.38
  • EPS10.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34,706.74
  • Div. Yield0.15
  • Open740
  • Day's High800.9
  • Spot794
  • Prev. Close744.45
  • Day's Low740
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,000
  • OI(Chg %)-8,03,000 (-32.25%)
  • Roll Over%10.69
  • Roll Cost-4.84
  • Traded Vol.54,28,000 (-24.14%)
View More Futures

Syngene International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

860

Prev. Close

856.85

Turnover(Lac.)

6,092.75

Day's High

865

Day's Low

842.15

52 Week's High

960.6

52 Week's Low

607.65

Book Value

108.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34,706.74

P/E

78.6

EPS

10.91

Divi. Yield

0.15

Syngene International Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Apr, 2024

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Syngene International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Syngene International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.72%

Non-Promoter- 38.21%

Institutions: 38.20%

Non-Institutions: 6.73%

Custodian: 0.33%

Share Price

Syngene International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

402

401.4

400.8

400

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,789.5

3,217.5

2,891.2

2,418.3

Net Worth

4,191.5

3,618.9

3,292

2,818.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,601.4

2,179.4

2,011.9

1,423.1

yoy growth (%)

19.36

8.32

41.37

18.5

Raw materials

-749

-526.5

-519.4

-381.7

As % of sales

28.79

24.15

25.81

26.82

Employee costs

-697.8

-641.5

-572.2

-376.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

512.4

432.4

444.4

372.1

Depreciation

-309.7

-274.5

-219.3

-131.4

Tax paid

-87.9

-63.7

-104.2

-67

Working capital

-34.39

497.9

-955.5

480.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.36

8.32

41.37

18.5

Op profit growth

18.41

8.64

57.92

1.5

EBIT growth

16.6

-3.94

21.32

8.46

Net profit growth

-2.45

-1.89

34.87

6.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,488.6

3,192.9

2,604.2

2,184.3

2,011.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,488.6

3,192.9

2,604.2

2,184.3

2,011.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

90.6

70.9

52.8

99.6

152.9

Syngene International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Syngene International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Non Executive Director

Catherine Patricia Rosenberg

Independent Director

Paul Frederick Blackburn

Independent Director

Vijay Kuchroo

Managing Director & CEO

Jonathan Hunt

Lead Independent Director

Vinita Bali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyadarshnini Mahapatra

Independent Director

Sharmila Karve

Independent Director

Kush Parmar

Executive Director & CFO

SIBAJI BISWAS

Independent Director

Nilanjan Roy

Independent Director

Manja Boerman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Syngene International Ltd

Summary

Syngene International Limited is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services organization serving global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors. Headquartered in India, the operations are driven by its highly qualified teams comprising ~6000 scientists and its state-of-the-art facilities, spread over 2.2 million sq. ft., across 3 locations in India: Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mangalore. The Company operate into 4 business divisions comprising of Discovery Services, Development Services, Manufacturing Services and the Dedicated Centers.The Company was promoted by Biocon and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, a promoter of Biocon Limited. The Companys health-related services extend across all major therapeutic areas and modalities. It provides end-to-end services within the Contract Research Organization (CRO) and a growing range of services within the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The primary target market for these services is the pharmaceutical and biotechnology (biotech) sectors. The same scientific capabilities that serve human health also serve nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, agri-chemicals, and specialty chemical sectors.Syngene International Limited was incorporated at Bangalore in the year 1993. During the year 1994-1995, the company pioneered in CRO services for both Chemistry and Biology. During the year 2001-2002, the company acquired a new facility inclusive o
Company FAQs

What is the Syngene International Ltd share price today?

The Syngene International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹862.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Syngene International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Syngene International Ltd is ₹34706.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Syngene International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Syngene International Ltd is 78.6 and 7.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Syngene International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Syngene International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Syngene International Ltd is ₹607.65 and ₹960.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Syngene International Ltd?

Syngene International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.13%, 3 Years at 11.87%, 1 Year at 18.41%, 6 Month at 19.31%, 3 Month at -3.11% and 1 Month at -8.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Syngene International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Syngene International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.72 %
Institutions - 38.20 %
Public - 6.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Syngene International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

