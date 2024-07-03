Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹860
Prev. Close₹856.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,092.75
Day's High₹865
Day's Low₹842.15
52 Week's High₹960.6
52 Week's Low₹607.65
Book Value₹108.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34,706.74
P/E78.6
EPS10.91
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
402
401.4
400.8
400
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,789.5
3,217.5
2,891.2
2,418.3
Net Worth
4,191.5
3,618.9
3,292
2,818.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,601.4
2,179.4
2,011.9
1,423.1
yoy growth (%)
19.36
8.32
41.37
18.5
Raw materials
-749
-526.5
-519.4
-381.7
As % of sales
28.79
24.15
25.81
26.82
Employee costs
-697.8
-641.5
-572.2
-376.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
512.4
432.4
444.4
372.1
Depreciation
-309.7
-274.5
-219.3
-131.4
Tax paid
-87.9
-63.7
-104.2
-67
Working capital
-34.39
497.9
-955.5
480.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.36
8.32
41.37
18.5
Op profit growth
18.41
8.64
57.92
1.5
EBIT growth
16.6
-3.94
21.32
8.46
Net profit growth
-2.45
-1.89
34.87
6.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,488.6
3,192.9
2,604.2
2,184.3
2,011.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,488.6
3,192.9
2,604.2
2,184.3
2,011.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
90.6
70.9
52.8
99.6
152.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Non Executive Director
Catherine Patricia Rosenberg
Independent Director
Paul Frederick Blackburn
Independent Director
Vijay Kuchroo
Managing Director & CEO
Jonathan Hunt
Lead Independent Director
Vinita Bali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyadarshnini Mahapatra
Independent Director
Sharmila Karve
Independent Director
Kush Parmar
Executive Director & CFO
SIBAJI BISWAS
Independent Director
Nilanjan Roy
Independent Director
Manja Boerman
Reports by Syngene International Ltd
Summary
Syngene International Limited is an integrated research, development and manufacturing services organization serving global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods and specialty chemical sectors. Headquartered in India, the operations are driven by its highly qualified teams comprising ~6000 scientists and its state-of-the-art facilities, spread over 2.2 million sq. ft., across 3 locations in India: Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mangalore. The Company operate into 4 business divisions comprising of Discovery Services, Development Services, Manufacturing Services and the Dedicated Centers.The Company was promoted by Biocon and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, a promoter of Biocon Limited. The Companys health-related services extend across all major therapeutic areas and modalities. It provides end-to-end services within the Contract Research Organization (CRO) and a growing range of services within the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The primary target market for these services is the pharmaceutical and biotechnology (biotech) sectors. The same scientific capabilities that serve human health also serve nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, agri-chemicals, and specialty chemical sectors.Syngene International Limited was incorporated at Bangalore in the year 1993. During the year 1994-1995, the company pioneered in CRO services for both Chemistry and Biology. During the year 2001-2002, the company acquired a new facility inclusive o
The Syngene International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹862.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Syngene International Ltd is ₹34706.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Syngene International Ltd is 78.6 and 7.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Syngene International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Syngene International Ltd is ₹607.65 and ₹960.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Syngene International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.13%, 3 Years at 11.87%, 1 Year at 18.41%, 6 Month at 19.31%, 3 Month at -3.11% and 1 Month at -8.34%.
