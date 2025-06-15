iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Syngene Gets FDA Nod on Biocon Park Inspection With VAI Status

15 Jun 2025 , 09:00 PM

Syngene International has received a follow-up from the U.S. FDA related to an inspection earlier this year at one of its manufacturing sites near Bengaluru. The company shared the update in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The company said the FDA has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) dated June 11, following a routine audit carried out between February 10 and 20 this year. The outcome of the inspection has been classified as “Voluntary Action Indicated” or VAI.

That term might sound serious, but in FDA language, it means the agency found a few things that needed fixing but didn’t see enough cause to push for formal penalties or further oversight.

Syngene said that the FDA had reviewed its response and was satisfied with the company’s explanation and its plans for correcting the issues. The company also committed to sharing regular updates with the agency as it moves through those changes.

They were clear about one thing: this won’t affect business. There’s no expected hit to revenue, operations, or ongoing work with clients. In fact, they described it as part of a healthy regulatory cycle. The inspection took place from February 10 to 20, and the FDA’s final response was dated June 11.

The company’s facilities at Biocon Park are core to its operations. They handle everything from early-stage R&D to commercial manufacturing. With global clients on the books and regulatory scrutiny always in play, keeping facilities compliant is part of the day-to-day.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Biocon Park
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • Syngene
  • Top News
  • USFDA inspection
  • VAI status
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.