Muthoot Finance spurts ~10% on robust Q1FY26 numbers

14 Aug 2025 , 01:21 PM

Muthoot Finance shares zoomed in early trade on Thursday. The shares hit 10% upper circuit and a record high of ₹2,761.80 on BSE. This development came after the company reported Q1 FY26 results, recording a 65% YoY jump in net profit to ₹1,974 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹1,196 Crore.

On a sequential basis, the business registered a 37% y-o-y growth in its PAT. In the March quarter, the business logged a net profit of ₹1,444 Crore.

For the quarter under review, Muthoot Finance posted its highest-ever consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) at ₹1,33,938 Crore. This was a 37% year-on-year jump against ₹98,048 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

During the quarter ended June 2025, the business posted a 10% y-o-y growth in its consolidated AUM at ₹1,20,031 Crore. This was 42% y-o-y higher against the June 2024 quarter. 

Standalone profit after tax was reported at ₹2,046 Crore, higher by 90% against the previous corresponding quarter.

At around 11.54 AM, Muthoot Finance was trading 10.90% higher at ₹2,783.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,509.90 on NSE.

During the quarter under review, the company has crossed a market capitalization of ₹1 Trillion.

