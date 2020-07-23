iifl-logo-icon 1
Do you constantly hear the terms Sensex, BSE, NSE, and Nifty? They form the foundation of the Indian stock market. Here’s a guide that explains what these terms mean.

What is BSE 

  • The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was founded in 1875 in Mumbai, India, making it Asia’s oldest stock exchange.
  • If you want to know BSE and NSE meaning, it must be understood that BSE serves as a centralised platform for trading various financial instruments, including equities, commodities, and derivatives.
  • It has over 5,300 listed companies, contributing significantly to the Indian economy.
  • BSE facilitates the raising of capital, ensures liquidity, and provides a platform for transparent trading of securities to investors.
  • The S&P BSE Sensex is the benchmark index of the BSE, reflecting the performance of the top 30 companies and serving as an indicator of market trends and economic health in India.
  • It has an electronic trading system to enable investors to trade efficiently in a transparent manner.
  • BSE makes sure that companies listed with it follow all the regulations as laid down by the SEBI.

What is NSE?

  • National Stock Exchange, or NSE, was incorporated in 1992 and is located in Mumbai, India.
  • Prior to understanding the BSE and NSE meaning, one must know thatNSE was incorporated with a vision to impart transparency to the Indian capital market and to provide a modern fully automated electronic trading system.
  • It is one of the largest stock exchanges in India in terms of trading volume and has received international recognition for efficiency.
  • The flagship index of the NSE, Nifty 50, consists of the 50 largest companies listed on the exchange and forms a major benchmark for investors.
  • NSE has been recognised for its technically advanced operations. It is the first exchange in India that initiated fully screen-based trading, and it started its operation in 1994.
  • It operates in equities, derivatives, currencies, and mutual funds to cater to different investor requirements.
  • The NSE has substantially enhanced accessibility and liquidity in the market for investors in almost all sectors, thereby encouraging wider capital market participation.
  • The exchange is under the regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which lays down various regulations to safeguard the interests of investors and maintain the integrity of the marketplace.
  • By early 2024, NSE was among the largest stock exchanges in the world by market capitalisation.

What is Sensex?

  • The S&P BSE Sensex is popularly known as Sensex.
  • It is a stock market index of 30 of the most significant and largest actively traded companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India.
  • The Sensex was introduced on January 1, 1986.
  • The index is calculated using a free-float market capitalisation methodology, which considers only the shares available for trading.
  • The base value of the Sensex was set at 100 on April 1, 1979.
  • It acts as a representative of the Indian economy and is very well recognised as an indicator of market trends and investors’ attitude.
  • The companies forming part of the Sensex are from different sectors of the economy, hence giving an all-encompassing measure of the performance of the market.
  • Investors and analysts closely watch any fluctuation in the Sensex to determine economic health and market conditions in India.
  • The Sensex is one of the most followed indices in India, reflecting the performance of the overall stock market, hence influencing investment decisions.

What is Nifty?

  • The Nifty 50, commonly referred to as Nifty.
  • It is a benchmark stock market index representing the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India.
  • Nifty was introduced on November 3, 1995.
  • The index is calculated using a free-float market capitalization methodology similar to that of the Sensex.
  • The base value of the Nifty 50 index was set at 1,000 on its launch date.
  • Nifty serves as an important indicator for investors and analysts to gauge market trends and economic health in India.
  • The index covers multiple sectors, providing a broad view of the Indian equity market.
  • As of September 2024, Nifty represents about 54% of the free float market capitalisation of all stocks listed on the NSE.
  • Nifty is widely tracked by investors and is used for benchmarking fund portfolios, index-based derivatives, and index funds.
  • It has become one of the most tracked indices in India, reflecting the performance of blue-chip companies across various sectors.

Types of Stock Market Indices:

There are a variety of stock market indices in India. Some of them are:

  • Benchmark Index

    It indicates the whole market and is a comparative measurement displaying the amount earned by the average fund on the market versus the amount it should have earned. eg: BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty (Nifty 50).

  • Broad Market Index

    They are benchmark indices with bigger groups of stocks. eg: BSE 100. BSE Sensex aggregates the movements of the 30 biggest financially sound Indian companies listed on BSE. The BSE 100 aggregates the top 100 biggest companies.

  • Market Capitalization Index

    An index where companies are measured according to the total market value of their outstanding shares. eg: BSE Smallcap, BSE Midcap.

  • Sectoral or Industry-based Index

    It gives a performance summary of stocks in certain industries like healthcare, energy, industrial goods, technology, etc. CNX IT, Nifty FMCG Index.

Significance of a Stock Market Index

Stock market indices like Sensex and Nifty depict the condition of the market briefly. They help investors discover patterns in the market. The following reasons are why the stock market index is necessary for investors:

  • Helps You Pick The Right Stocks

    One share market has thousands of companies listed, making it intimidating and tedious to discover the right stock to invest in. Without a benchmark index, differentiating between stocks is easier. It classifies the shares of companies based on industry type, size, financial impact etc.

  • Convenient Metric for Beginners

    Equity investing can be a high risk, especially for beginners. While learning about the stock market is recommended, it might prove impractical for some people as it is time-consuming. Here, the stock market index like BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty bridges the knowledge gap with simple depictions of trends in the market.

  • Reflects Sentiments of Investors

    These indices summarise the daily sentiments of investors trading on them. For example, during a political change, certain stocks start underperforming indicating uncertainty or nervousness about new reforms. Understanding the underlying sentiments shows investors whether a trend is short-term or long-term.

  • Passive Investment

    Passive investment is when an investor duplicates the stocks in a high-performing index by investing in a similar portfolio of securities. It is called passive investing because it is quicker, requires less research, and multiple stocks in a portfolio are bought in a single click. The replica portfolio’s returns should resemble the returns shown by the index.

How Does BSE & NSE Work?

To understand the BSE and NSE meaning it must be known that the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange provide trading venues for securities in India. Both are electronic exchanges on which trades can be executed through a nationwide network of brokers who are authorised to trade on these exchanges. Investors route their orders through these brokers, who then execute the trade by matching buy and sell orders on the exchange.

BSE applies the Bombay Online Trading System, BOLT, which ensures efficient trading. Everything is possible on the platform, from primary market activity, such as IPOs, to secondary market trading of already existing securities. The settlement of transactions takes two business days; hence, it is on a T+2 basis. The BSE stresses the total value of the transactions rather than the number of orders to ensure better liquidity and transparency in the market.

NSE, established later, is known for its advanced technology and speed, enabling high-frequency trading. It also employs a T+2 settlement cycle. This must offer a clearer insight into the b>BSE and NSE meaning. NSE provides various financial instruments, including equities, derivatives, and commodities. Both exchanges are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), ensuring investor protection and market integrity. Together, they play a crucial role in India’s financial ecosystem by facilitating capital formation and providing investment opportunities for individuals and institutions alike.

Sectoral Indices of Bombay Stock Exchange 

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) features various sectoral indices that track the performance of specific sectors within the Indian economy. Here are six key sectors represented by BSE sectoral indices:

  1. BSE Auto: Tracks the performance of companies in the automotive sector, including manufacturers of vehicles and auto components.
  2. BSE Bankex: Represents the banking sector, including public and private banks, and reflects their performance.
  3. BSE FMCG: Focuses on Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, covering companies that produce essential consumer products such as food, beverages, and personal care items.
  4. BSE Healthcare: Monitors the performance of companies in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare services.
  5. BSE IT: Represents the information technology sector, tracking major players in software development, IT services, and technology solutions.
  6. BSE Capital Goods: Covers companies involved in manufacturing capital goods, such as machinery and equipment used in production processes.

Sectoral Indices of the National Stock Exchange

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) features several sectoral indices that track the performance of specific sectors within the Indian economy. Here are six key sectors represented by NSE sectoral indices:

  1. Nifty Bank Index: Represents the performance of the banking sector, including both public and private banks.
  2. Nifty FMCG Index: Tracks the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods sector, covering companies involved in producing essential consumer products like food and beverages.
  3. Nifty IT Index: Reflects the performance of the information technology sector, including software and IT services companies.
  4. Nifty Pharma Index: Monitors the pharmaceutical sector, focusing on drug manufacturers and biotech firms.
  5. Nifty Metal Index: Captures the performance of companies in the metal sector, including producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals.
  6. Nifty Realty Index: Represents the real estate sector, tracking companies involved in property development and real estate services.

Conclusion

Sensex and Nifty are essential to buy and sell stocks on BSE and NSE. There are a variety of indices that summarize stock performance based on sector, company size, and other features. Indices, often tracked with the assistance of a Stock market app, help to pick stocks faster, discover investor sentiments, and aid in convenient passive investing

Frequently Asked Questions

The Sensex comprises 30 companies selected based on specific criteria, including large market capitalisation (₹20,000 crore+), liquidity, and sector representation. This must offer a detailed understanding of the meaning of nifty and Sensex. These companies must be listed on the BSE and contribute positively to their sectors. The selection ensures that the index reflects the overall health of the Indian economy while maintaining a manageable number of constituents for effective tracking and analysis.

Once you get to the details of the meaning of nifty and sensex, you will understand that choosing between Nifty and Sensex depends on individual investment goals. Nifty represents 50 companies, offering broader market coverage, while Sensex includes 30 companies, focusing on the largest and most liquid stocks. Nifty may provide better diversification due to its larger pool of stocks, whereas Sensex can offer exposure to well-established firms. Investors should consider their risk tolerance and investment strategy before deciding.

The meaning of nifty and Sensex offers insights into the difference in values between Sensex and Nifty. It can be attributed to their calculation methods and the companies included. Sensex comprises 30 stocks with higher weightage from mega-cap companies, while Nifty includes 50 stocks with a more diversified approach. Variations in stock performances and market capitalization also contribute to the fluctuations in their respective index values.

As per the meaning of nifty and Sensex, the Nifty 50 index includes 50 companies to represent a diverse cross-section of the Indian economy while ensuring liquidity and market stability; this number strikes a balance between providing sufficient coverage of various sectors and maintaining manageability for investors. The selection criteria focus on market capitalisation, trading volume, and sector representation, ensuring that the index reflects overall market performance effectively.

