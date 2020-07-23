It gives a performance summary of stocks in certain industries like healthcare, energy, industrial goods, technology, etc. CNX IT, Nifty FMCG Index .

An index where companies are measured according to the total market value of their outstanding shares. eg: BSE Smallcap, BSE Midcap.

They are benchmark indices with bigger groups of stocks. eg: BSE 100. BSE Sensex aggregates the movements of the 30 biggest financially sound Indian companies listed on BSE. The BSE 100 aggregates the top 100 biggest companies.

It indicates the whole market and is a comparative measurement displaying the amount earned by the average fund on the market versus the amount it should have earned. eg: BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty ( Nifty 50 ).

There are a variety of stock market indices in India. Some of them are:

Significance of a Stock Market Index

Stock market indices like Sensex and Nifty depict the condition of the market briefly. They help investors discover patterns in the market. The following reasons are why the stock market index is necessary for investors:

Helps You Pick The Right Stocks One share market has thousands of companies listed, making it intimidating and tedious to discover the right stock to invest in. Without a benchmark index, differentiating between stocks is easier. It classifies the shares of companies based on industry type, size, financial impact etc.

Convenient Metric for Beginners Equity investing can be a high risk, especially for beginners. While learning about the stock market is recommended, it might prove impractical for some people as it is time-consuming. Here, the stock market index like BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty bridges the knowledge gap with simple depictions of trends in the market.

Reflects Sentiments of Investors These indices summarise the daily sentiments of investors trading on them. For example, during a political change, certain stocks start underperforming indicating uncertainty or nervousness about new reforms. Understanding the underlying sentiments shows investors whether a trend is short-term or long-term.

Passive Investment Passive investment is when an investor duplicates the stocks in a high-performing index by investing in a similar portfolio of securities. It is called passive investing because it is quicker, requires less research, and multiple stocks in a portfolio are bought in a single click. The replica portfolio’s returns should resemble the returns shown by the index.

How Does BSE & NSE Work?

To understand the BSE and NSE meaning it must be known that the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange provide trading venues for securities in India. Both are electronic exchanges on which trades can be executed through a nationwide network of brokers who are authorised to trade on these exchanges. Investors route their orders through these brokers, who then execute the trade by matching buy and sell orders on the exchange.

BSE applies the Bombay Online Trading System, BOLT, which ensures efficient trading. Everything is possible on the platform, from primary market activity, such as IPOs, to secondary market trading of already existing securities. The settlement of transactions takes two business days; hence, it is on a T+2 basis. The BSE stresses the total value of the transactions rather than the number of orders to ensure better liquidity and transparency in the market.

NSE, established later, is known for its advanced technology and speed, enabling high-frequency trading. It also employs a T+2 settlement cycle. This must offer a clearer insight into the b>BSE and NSE meaning. NSE provides various financial instruments, including equities, derivatives, and commodities. Both exchanges are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), ensuring investor protection and market integrity. Together, they play a crucial role in India’s financial ecosystem by facilitating capital formation and providing investment opportunities for individuals and institutions alike.

Sectoral Indices of Bombay Stock Exchange

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) features various sectoral indices that track the performance of specific sectors within the Indian economy. Here are six key sectors represented by BSE sectoral indices:

BSE Auto: Tracks the performance of companies in the automotive sector, including manufacturers of vehicles and auto components. BSE Bankex: Represents the banking sector, including public and private banks, and reflects their performance. BSE FMCG: Focuses on Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, covering companies that produce essential consumer products such as food, beverages, and personal care items. BSE Healthcare: Monitors the performance of companies in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare services. BSE IT: Represents the information technology sector, tracking major players in software development, IT services, and technology solutions. BSE Capital Goods: Covers companies involved in manufacturing capital goods, such as machinery and equipment used in production processes.

Sectoral Indices of the National Stock Exchange

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) features several sectoral indices that track the performance of specific sectors within the Indian economy. Here are six key sectors represented by NSE sectoral indices: