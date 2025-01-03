₹13,581.84
(-117.7)(-0.85%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹13,701.29
Prev. Close
₹13,699.55
Market Cap.
₹69,35,411.53
Div Yield
2.06
PE
17.74
PB
17.74
₹13,565.54
₹13,701.45
Performance
One Week (%)
1.25
One Month (%)
-0.46
One Year (%)
18.03
YTD (%)
11.5
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,510
2,553.9
2,501.1
5,95,091
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
599.75
590
62,89,671
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
IndusInd Bank Ltd
997.9
1,025.4
990.65
58,95,486
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
