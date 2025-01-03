ADR is a list of all the Indian Companies listed on New York Stock Exchange under the American Depository Receipts(ADR) category. This list gives you the Last Trading Price (US $), Total Number of Shares (in Millions), Change (US $) and % Change.06 January, 2025 | 06:23 AM
Company
Exchange
LTP(US$)
Volumes
Chg(US$)
Chg%
Sify Technologies Ltd
SIFY TECHNOL
Nasdaq-NM
3.06
61,554
0.2
6.99
MakeMyTrip India Pvt Ltd
MAKEMYTRIP I
Nasdaq-NM
116.23
4,48,289
3.95
3.52
Infosys Ltd
INFOSYS LTD
Nasdaq-NM
22.62
65,56,203
0.7
3.19
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO LTD.
NYSE
3.57
23,81,667
0.03
0.85
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFC BANK
NYSE
64.06
14,60,255
0.2
0.31
Tata Motors Ltd
TATA MOTORS
NYSE
25.14
0
0
0
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICI BANK
NYSE
29.81
22,94,383
-0.05
-0.17
WNS Global Services Pvt Ltd
WNS GLOBAL S
NYSE
47.3
2,93,309
-0.09
-0.19
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DR.REDDYS
NYSE
15.67
14,43,385
-0.12
-0.76
