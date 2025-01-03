iifl-logo-icon 1
Depository Receipt

ADR

American Depository Receipt (ADR) Stock Prices

06 January, 2025 | 06:23 AM

ADR is a list of all the Indian Companies listed on New York Stock Exchange under the American Depository Receipts(ADR) category. This list gives you the Last Trading Price (US $), Total Number of Shares (in Millions), Change (US $) and % Change.

06 January, 2025 | 06:23 AM
Company
Exchange
LTP(US$)
Volumes
Chg(US$)
Chg%

Sify Technologies Ltd

SIFY TECHNOL

Nasdaq-NM

3.06

61,554

0.2

6.99

MakeMyTrip India Pvt Ltd

MAKEMYTRIP I

Nasdaq-NM

116.23

4,48,289

3.95

3.52

Infosys Ltd

INFOSYS LTD

Nasdaq-NM

22.62

65,56,203

0.7

3.19

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO LTD.

NYSE

3.57

23,81,667

0.03

0.85

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFC BANK

NYSE

64.06

14,60,255

0.2

0.31

Tata Motors Ltd

TATA MOTORS

NYSE

25.14

0

0

0

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICI BANK

NYSE

29.81

22,94,383

-0.05

-0.17

WNS Global Services Pvt Ltd

WNS GLOBAL S

NYSE

47.3

2,93,309

-0.09

-0.19

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DR.REDDYS

NYSE

15.67

14,43,385

-0.12

-0.76

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

