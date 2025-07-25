iifl-logo

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 Net Profit Falls 57% YoY

25 Jul 2025 , 12:10 PM

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India reported a sharp drop in earnings for the June 2025 quarter, with net profit falling to ₹15.2 crore down 57% from ₹36.1 crore in the same period last year.

The topline also came under pressure. Revenue from operations declined nearly 14.4% year-on-year, closing the quarter at ₹852.6 crore as against ₹996 crore in Q1 FY25.

Operational performance weakened during the quarter. EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period. Margins narrowed to 4.3%. This is compared to 5.6% a year earlier, indicating rising input costs or softer pricing.

The company had earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹36 per equity share for FY26. July 9 was set as the record date to identify shareholders eligible to receive the payout.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India is a joint venture between global player Johnson Controls and Japan’s Hitachi Appliances. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial air conditioning market in India.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India is trading at ₹1,735 which is a 1.29% dip on July 25, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India shares have declined 2.14% in the last month, gained 4.12% in the last six months, dipped 3.78% in the year-to-date, and down 20% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 Net Profit Falls 57% YoY

