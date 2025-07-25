Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 Net Profit Falls 57% YoY

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India reported a sharp drop in earnings for the June 2025 quarter, with net profit falling to ₹15.2 crore down 57% from ₹36.1 crore in the same period last year.
The topline also came under pressure. Revenue from operations declined nearly 14.4% year-on-year, closing the quarter at ₹852.6 crore as against ₹996 crore in Q1 FY25.
Operational performance weakened during the quarter. EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period. Margins narrowed to 4.3%. This is compared to 5.6% a year earlier, indicating rising input costs or softer pricing.
The company had earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹36 per equity share for FY26. July 9 was set as the record date to identify shareholders eligible to receive the payout.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India is a joint venture between global player Johnson Controls and Japan’s Hitachi Appliances. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial air conditioning market in India.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India is trading at ₹1,735 which is a 1.29% dip on July 25, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India shares have declined 2.14% in the last month, gained 4.12% in the last six months, dipped 3.78% in the year-to-date, and down 20% in the last year.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.