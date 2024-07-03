SectorAutomobile
Open₹4,259
Prev. Close₹4,243.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,080.96
Day's High₹4,300
Day's Low₹4,217.85
52 Week's High₹6,246.25
52 Week's Low₹3,929.85
Book Value₹1,015.62
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)84,626.8
P/E19.22
EPS220.78
Divi. Yield3.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.98
39.97
39.96
39.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17,946.2
16,665.12
15,742.96
15,158.47
Net Worth
17,986.18
16,705.09
15,782.92
15,198.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
29,245.47
30,800.62
28,836.09
32,230.49
yoy growth (%)
-5.04
6.81
-10.53
13.08
Raw materials
-20,826.73
-21,762.33
-19,697.41
-21,834.64
As % of sales
71.21
70.65
68.3
67.74
Employee costs
-1,935.44
-1,898.72
-1,841.7
-1,540.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3,250.13
3,900.38
3,896.32
5,244.16
Depreciation
-649.75
-676.87
-817.96
-555.6
Tax paid
-777.11
-936.18
-940.43
-1,546.8
Working capital
559.89
-975.53
732.57
94.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.04
6.81
-10.53
13.08
Op profit growth
-16.18
1.54
-25.04
13.92
EBIT growth
-16.47
0.09
-25.37
12.56
Net profit growth
-16.57
-18.41
-1.73
9.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
37,788.62
34,158.38
29,551.28
30,959.19
29,255.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
1.35
Net Sales
37,788.62
34,158.38
29,551.28
30,959.19
29,253.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
854.54
572.12
555.01
557.9
1,502.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Pawan Munjal
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Dinodia
Non Executive Director
Suman Kant Munjal
Whole-time Director
Vikram S Kasbekar
Independent Director
Jagmohan Singh Raju
Independent Director
Tina Trikha
Independent Director
B.S. Dhanoa
Independent Director
Rajnish Kumar
Non Executive Director
Vasudha Dinodia
Independent Director
Camille Miki Tang
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhiraj Kapoor
Summary
Hero MotoCorp Limited is the worlds largest manufacturer of two wheelers. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company has over 9.50 million annual production capacity across 8 manufacturing facilities i.e., 6 in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.The Company offers a range of bikes starting from CD Dawn, CD Deluxe, Splendor Plus, Splendor NXG, Passion and Passion Pro. The 125 cubic centimeter segment offers Glamour, Super Splendor and Glamour F1. It has an offering called Achiever in 135 cubic centimeter segment. In the 150 cubic centimeter and above the company offers brands like Hunk, CBZ X-treme, Karizma and the Karizma ZMR. It also offers a 100 cubic centimeter scooter, Pleasure.Hero MotoCorp Limited was incorporated in January 19th, 1984 under the name Hero Honda Motors Ltd. The Company was established as a Joint Venture Company between Honda Motor Company of Japan and Hero Group. In year 1983, they signed a Joint Collaboration Agreement and formed the Company. The joint venture between Indias Hero Group and Honda Motor Company, Japan has not only created the worlds single largest two wheeler company but also one of the most successful joint ventures worldwide.In the year 1985, the Company commenced their commercial production at Dharuhera plant in Haryana and introduced their first motorcycle, CD 100 in the market. In the year 1989, they launched the new motorcycle model, Sle
The Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4231.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hero MotoCorp Ltd is ₹84626.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hero MotoCorp Ltd is 19.22 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hero MotoCorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hero MotoCorp Ltd is ₹3929.85 and ₹6246.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hero MotoCorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.77%, 3 Years at 19.66%, 1 Year at 6.35%, 6 Month at -23.96%, 3 Month at -25.07% and 1 Month at -9.66%.
