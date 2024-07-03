Summary

Hero MotoCorp Limited is the worlds largest manufacturer of two wheelers. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company has over 9.50 million annual production capacity across 8 manufacturing facilities i.e., 6 in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.The Company offers a range of bikes starting from CD Dawn, CD Deluxe, Splendor Plus, Splendor NXG, Passion and Passion Pro. The 125 cubic centimeter segment offers Glamour, Super Splendor and Glamour F1. It has an offering called Achiever in 135 cubic centimeter segment. In the 150 cubic centimeter and above the company offers brands like Hunk, CBZ X-treme, Karizma and the Karizma ZMR. It also offers a 100 cubic centimeter scooter, Pleasure.Hero MotoCorp Limited was incorporated in January 19th, 1984 under the name Hero Honda Motors Ltd. The Company was established as a Joint Venture Company between Honda Motor Company of Japan and Hero Group. In year 1983, they signed a Joint Collaboration Agreement and formed the Company. The joint venture between Indias Hero Group and Honda Motor Company, Japan has not only created the worlds single largest two wheeler company but also one of the most successful joint ventures worldwide.In the year 1985, the Company commenced their commercial production at Dharuhera plant in Haryana and introduced their first motorcycle, CD 100 in the market. In the year 1989, they launched the new motorcycle model, Sle

Read More