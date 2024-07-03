iifl-logo-icon 1
Hero MotoCorp Ltd Share Price

4,231.35
(-0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,259
  • Day's High4,300
  • 52 Wk High6,246.25
  • Prev. Close4,243.1
  • Day's Low4,217.85
  • 52 Wk Low 3,929.85
  • Turnover (lac)13,080.96
  • P/E19.22
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1,015.62
  • EPS220.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)84,626.8
  • Div. Yield3.3
View All Historical Data
View More Futures

Hero MotoCorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

4,259

Prev. Close

4,243.1

Turnover(Lac.)

13,080.96

Day's High

4,300

Day's Low

4,217.85

52 Week's High

6,246.25

52 Week's Low

3,929.85

Book Value

1,015.62

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

84,626.8

P/E

19.22

EPS

220.78

Divi. Yield

3.3

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 40

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

Hero MotoCorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hero MotoCorp Faces ₹26.4 Crore Tax Demand for FY 2020-21

Hero MotoCorp Faces ₹26.4 Crore Tax Demand for FY 2020-21

1 Jan 2025|05:38 PM

On January 1, 2025, shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd closed at ₹4168 which is a 0.29% gain than the previous close.

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Hero MotoCorp, US partner plans to develop mid-sized electric bike

Hero MotoCorp, US partner plans to develop mid-sized electric bike

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

Hero MotoCorp's current VIDA electric scooter series is priced between ₹1 Lakh and ₹1.5 Lakh, including state incentives.

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Profit Rises 5.7% YoY to ₹1,064 Crore

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Profit Rises 5.7% YoY to ₹1,064 Crore

19 Nov 2024|10:49 AM

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at ₹4786 which is a 1.12% gain than the previous close.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.74%

Non-Promoter- 56.54%

Institutions: 56.53%

Non-Institutions: 8.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hero MotoCorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.98

39.97

39.96

39.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17,946.2

16,665.12

15,742.96

15,158.47

Net Worth

17,986.18

16,705.09

15,782.92

15,198.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

29,245.47

30,800.62

28,836.09

32,230.49

yoy growth (%)

-5.04

6.81

-10.53

13.08

Raw materials

-20,826.73

-21,762.33

-19,697.41

-21,834.64

As % of sales

71.21

70.65

68.3

67.74

Employee costs

-1,935.44

-1,898.72

-1,841.7

-1,540.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3,250.13

3,900.38

3,896.32

5,244.16

Depreciation

-649.75

-676.87

-817.96

-555.6

Tax paid

-777.11

-936.18

-940.43

-1,546.8

Working capital

559.89

-975.53

732.57

94.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.04

6.81

-10.53

13.08

Op profit growth

-16.18

1.54

-25.04

13.92

EBIT growth

-16.47

0.09

-25.37

12.56

Net profit growth

-16.57

-18.41

-1.73

9.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

37,788.62

34,158.38

29,551.28

30,959.19

29,255.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

1.35

Net Sales

37,788.62

34,158.38

29,551.28

30,959.19

29,253.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

854.54

572.12

555.01

557.9

1,502.67

View Annually Results

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hero MotoCorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Pawan Munjal

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Dinodia

Non Executive Director

Suman Kant Munjal

Whole-time Director

Vikram S Kasbekar

Independent Director

Jagmohan Singh Raju

Independent Director

Tina Trikha

Independent Director

B.S. Dhanoa

Independent Director

Rajnish Kumar

Non Executive Director

Vasudha Dinodia

Independent Director

Camille Miki Tang

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhiraj Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hero MotoCorp Ltd

Summary

Hero MotoCorp Limited is the worlds largest manufacturer of two wheelers. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts and related services. The Company has over 9.50 million annual production capacity across 8 manufacturing facilities i.e., 6 in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.The Company offers a range of bikes starting from CD Dawn, CD Deluxe, Splendor Plus, Splendor NXG, Passion and Passion Pro. The 125 cubic centimeter segment offers Glamour, Super Splendor and Glamour F1. It has an offering called Achiever in 135 cubic centimeter segment. In the 150 cubic centimeter and above the company offers brands like Hunk, CBZ X-treme, Karizma and the Karizma ZMR. It also offers a 100 cubic centimeter scooter, Pleasure.Hero MotoCorp Limited was incorporated in January 19th, 1984 under the name Hero Honda Motors Ltd. The Company was established as a Joint Venture Company between Honda Motor Company of Japan and Hero Group. In year 1983, they signed a Joint Collaboration Agreement and formed the Company. The joint venture between Indias Hero Group and Honda Motor Company, Japan has not only created the worlds single largest two wheeler company but also one of the most successful joint ventures worldwide.In the year 1985, the Company commenced their commercial production at Dharuhera plant in Haryana and introduced their first motorcycle, CD 100 in the market. In the year 1989, they launched the new motorcycle model, Sle
Company FAQs

What is the Hero MotoCorp Ltd share price today?

The Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4231.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hero MotoCorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hero MotoCorp Ltd is ₹84626.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hero MotoCorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hero MotoCorp Ltd is 19.22 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hero MotoCorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hero MotoCorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hero MotoCorp Ltd is ₹3929.85 and ₹6246.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hero MotoCorp Ltd?

Hero MotoCorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.77%, 3 Years at 19.66%, 1 Year at 6.35%, 6 Month at -23.96%, 3 Month at -25.07% and 1 Month at -9.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hero MotoCorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hero MotoCorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.75 %
Institutions - 56.53 %
Public - 8.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hero MotoCorp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

