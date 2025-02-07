NCC logs 13% decline in Q3 net profit; revenue up marginally

The infrastructure company, NCC Limited, announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The business reported a 12.50% year-on-year decline in its net profit at ₹193.20 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the company posted a net profit of ₹220.70 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations registered a marginal uptick of 1.6% to ₹5,344.50 Crore as compared to ₹5,260 Crore in Q3FY24.

Company’s operating performance also remained sluggish as EBITDA fell 16.60% to ₹420.90 Crore in the current quarter. In the previous corresponding quarter, the EBITDA was posted at ₹504.40 Crore.

The EBITDA margin also contracted during the year. It came in at 7.9% as compared to 9.6% in the previous corresponding period.

The company’s turnover for the nine-months ended December 2024 was reported at ₹16,165.55 Crore against ₹14,440.86 Crore in the previous comparable period. For YTD, the company’s EBITDA stood at ₹1,361.76 Crore and net profit was reported at ₹566.06.

Further, the company has calculated Basic and Diluted EPS of ₹9.02 against ₹7.51 in the previous nine-month period ending December 2023.

