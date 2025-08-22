Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 22, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red in the mid-market on August 22, 2025. At 1:57 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,532 which is trading at 0.57% dip than the previous close or down by 472 points. Nifty is trading at 24,934 which is a 0.60% dip or down by 149 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,103 shares advances today, whereas 1,581 stocks were down. 9 stocks are in green, and 41 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

In the Sectoral front, Nifty India Defence is trading with a 0.76% gain, Nifty Media up 0.84%, Nifty Pharma up 0.4%. On the flipside, Nifty metal is the major laggard, trading with a 0.93% dip, followed by Nifty FMCG at 0.91% dip, Nifty Pvt Bank is down 0.73%.

Top gainers in Sensex include M&M, Bharat Elec, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma. Sensex top losers are Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ITC, HCL Tech. Top gainers in Nifty include M&M, Bharat Elec, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy’s Labs. Top losers in Nifty include Asian Paints, Grasim, Adani Ent, Ultratech cement. Apollo Hospital hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.066% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.077% from the last close.

