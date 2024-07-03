Summary

Tata Steel is one of the worlds largest steel companies with a global annual crude steel production capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). The Company has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products. It operate manufacturing units in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. Tata Steel is the second largest steel producer in Europe with a crude steel production capacity of over 12.1 million tonnes per annum. It offers a broad range of steel products including a portfolio of high value added downstream products such as hot rolled, cold rolled, coated steel, rebars, wire rods, tubes and wires. It is a diversified steel producer with major operations in India, Europe and South East Asia. The company also involves in prospecting, discovering, and mining iron ore, coal, ferro alloys, and other minerals; designing and manufacturing plants and equipment for steel, oil and natural gas, energy and power, mining, railways, ports, aviation, and space industries; and agricultural implements. Further, they offers alumina, dolomite, and monolithic refractories, as well as silica refractories for coke ovens and the glass industry; manufactures bricks; sponge iron lumps and fines; and rolls for applications in integrated steel plants, power plants, and government mint, as well as paper, textile, and food processing sectors.Tata Steels operations are grou

