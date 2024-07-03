iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Steel Ltd Share Price

133.55
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open138.36
  • Day's High138.39
  • 52 Wk High184.6
  • Prev. Close138.36
  • Day's Low133.53
  • 52 Wk Low 128.2
  • Turnover (lac)18,540.37
  • P/E10.6
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value114.58
  • EPS13.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,66,717.51
  • Div. Yield2.6
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Tata Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

138.36

Prev. Close

138.36

Turnover(Lac.)

18,540.37

Day's High

138.39

Day's Low

133.53

52 Week's High

184.6

52 Week's Low

128.2

Book Value

114.58

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,66,717.51

P/E

10.6

EPS

13.05

Divi. Yield

2.6

Tata Steel Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.6

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

arrow

Tata Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

7 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

The revenue from the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) business increased to ₹1,348 Crore in the September quarter of 2024.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

7 Oct 2024|11:25 AM

On a half-year basis, Tata Steel India's crude steel output jumped 5% to 10.53 Million tonnes, while deliveries increased 4% to 10.04 Million tonnes.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Tata Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.19%

Non-Promoter- 42.79%

Institutions: 42.79%

Non-Institutions: 24.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,248.6

1,222.4

1,222.37

1,977.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,36,445.05

1,35,386.48

1,24,211.39

93,207.56

Net Worth

1,37,693.65

1,36,608.88

1,25,433.76

95,185.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,29,021.35

64,869

60,435.97

59,616.82

yoy growth (%)

98.89

7.33

1.37

24.21

Raw materials

-37,525.14

-16,478.77

-18,405.73

-18,070.2

As % of sales

29.08

25.4

30.45

30.31

Employee costs

-6,365.8

-5,198.82

-5,036.62

-4,828.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

44,326.1

15,022.08

8,314.56

10,004.54

Depreciation

-5,463.69

-3,987.32

-3,920.12

-3,727.46

Tax paid

-11,079.47

-4,188.51

132.82

-2,468.7

Working capital

-3,581.03

-2,327.18

-2,009.41

2,618.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

98.89

7.33

1.37

24.21

Op profit growth

134.91

46.45

-5.81

32.86

EBIT growth

155.85

62.31

-11.46

46.47

Net profit growth

142.61

101.76

61.73

21.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,27,296.2

2,41,636.25

2,42,326.87

1,54,719.28

1,46,106

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,27,296.2

2,41,636.25

2,42,326.87

1,54,719.28

1,46,106

Other Operating Income

1,874.58

1,716.44

1,632.3

1,758.12

2,865.71

Other Income

1,808.85

1,568.86

1,434.05

1,222.94

2,212.95

Tata Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Chandrasekaran

Executive Director & CFO

Koushik Chatterjee

Managing Director & CEO

T V Narendran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Parvatheesam

Independent Director

Deepak Kapoor

Non Executive Director

Saurabh Agrawal

Vice Chairman

N N Tata

Independent Director

V K Sharma

Independent Director

Farida Khambata

Independent Director

Bharti Gupta Ramola

Independent Director

Shekhar C Mande

Additional Director

Pramod Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Steel Ltd

Summary

Tata Steel is one of the worlds largest steel companies with a global annual crude steel production capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). The Company has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products. It operate manufacturing units in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. Tata Steel is the second largest steel producer in Europe with a crude steel production capacity of over 12.1 million tonnes per annum. It offers a broad range of steel products including a portfolio of high value added downstream products such as hot rolled, cold rolled, coated steel, rebars, wire rods, tubes and wires. It is a diversified steel producer with major operations in India, Europe and South East Asia. The company also involves in prospecting, discovering, and mining iron ore, coal, ferro alloys, and other minerals; designing and manufacturing plants and equipment for steel, oil and natural gas, energy and power, mining, railways, ports, aviation, and space industries; and agricultural implements. Further, they offers alumina, dolomite, and monolithic refractories, as well as silica refractories for coke ovens and the glass industry; manufactures bricks; sponge iron lumps and fines; and rolls for applications in integrated steel plants, power plants, and government mint, as well as paper, textile, and food processing sectors.Tata Steels operations are grou
Company FAQs

What is the Tata Steel Ltd share price today?

The Tata Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹133.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Steel Ltd is ₹166717.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Steel Ltd is 10.6 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Steel Ltd is ₹128.2 and ₹184.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Steel Ltd?

Tata Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.39%, 3 Years at 6.59%, 1 Year at 2.22%, 6 Month at -21.55%, 3 Month at -17.14% and 1 Month at -5.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.19 %
Institutions - 42.80 %
Public - 24.01 %

