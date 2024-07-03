SectorSteel
Open₹138.36
Prev. Close₹138.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹18,540.37
Day's High₹138.39
Day's Low₹133.53
52 Week's High₹184.6
52 Week's Low₹128.2
Book Value₹114.58
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,66,717.51
P/E10.6
EPS13.05
Divi. Yield2.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,248.6
1,222.4
1,222.37
1,977.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,36,445.05
1,35,386.48
1,24,211.39
93,207.56
Net Worth
1,37,693.65
1,36,608.88
1,25,433.76
95,185.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,29,021.35
64,869
60,435.97
59,616.82
yoy growth (%)
98.89
7.33
1.37
24.21
Raw materials
-37,525.14
-16,478.77
-18,405.73
-18,070.2
As % of sales
29.08
25.4
30.45
30.31
Employee costs
-6,365.8
-5,198.82
-5,036.62
-4,828.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
44,326.1
15,022.08
8,314.56
10,004.54
Depreciation
-5,463.69
-3,987.32
-3,920.12
-3,727.46
Tax paid
-11,079.47
-4,188.51
132.82
-2,468.7
Working capital
-3,581.03
-2,327.18
-2,009.41
2,618.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
98.89
7.33
1.37
24.21
Op profit growth
134.91
46.45
-5.81
32.86
EBIT growth
155.85
62.31
-11.46
46.47
Net profit growth
142.61
101.76
61.73
21.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,27,296.2
2,41,636.25
2,42,326.87
1,54,719.28
1,46,106
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,27,296.2
2,41,636.25
2,42,326.87
1,54,719.28
1,46,106
Other Operating Income
1,874.58
1,716.44
1,632.3
1,758.12
2,865.71
Other Income
1,808.85
1,568.86
1,434.05
1,222.94
2,212.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Chandrasekaran
Executive Director & CFO
Koushik Chatterjee
Managing Director & CEO
T V Narendran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Parvatheesam
Independent Director
Deepak Kapoor
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Agrawal
Vice Chairman
N N Tata
Independent Director
V K Sharma
Independent Director
Farida Khambata
Independent Director
Bharti Gupta Ramola
Independent Director
Shekhar C Mande
Additional Director
Pramod Agrawal
Reports by Tata Steel Ltd
Summary
Tata Steel is one of the worlds largest steel companies with a global annual crude steel production capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). The Company has presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products. It operate manufacturing units in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. Tata Steel is the second largest steel producer in Europe with a crude steel production capacity of over 12.1 million tonnes per annum. It offers a broad range of steel products including a portfolio of high value added downstream products such as hot rolled, cold rolled, coated steel, rebars, wire rods, tubes and wires. It is a diversified steel producer with major operations in India, Europe and South East Asia. The company also involves in prospecting, discovering, and mining iron ore, coal, ferro alloys, and other minerals; designing and manufacturing plants and equipment for steel, oil and natural gas, energy and power, mining, railways, ports, aviation, and space industries; and agricultural implements. Further, they offers alumina, dolomite, and monolithic refractories, as well as silica refractories for coke ovens and the glass industry; manufactures bricks; sponge iron lumps and fines; and rolls for applications in integrated steel plants, power plants, and government mint, as well as paper, textile, and food processing sectors.Tata Steels operations are grou
Read More
The Tata Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹133.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Steel Ltd is ₹166717.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Steel Ltd is 10.6 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Steel Ltd is ₹128.2 and ₹184.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.39%, 3 Years at 6.59%, 1 Year at 2.22%, 6 Month at -21.55%, 3 Month at -17.14% and 1 Month at -5.58%.
