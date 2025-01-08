|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial statements and results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 to consider and take on record the audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements and results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that, the Board .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Conversion of debt instrument into equity shares held by Tata Steel Limited in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Committee of Directors of Tata Steel Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday March 19 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the issuance of unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Allotment of 9,97,01,239 fully paid-up Ordinary Equity Shares of Tata Steel Limited to the eligible shareholders of Tata Metaliks Limited (TML) as on the record date of February 6, 2024, in terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and TML and their respective shareholders
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Tata Steel Board inter alia approved the Financials for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and approved issuance of equity shares pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Tata Metaliks Limited into and with Tata Steel Limited. Results - Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 The Board of Tata Steel Limited has approved the issuance of equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each to eligible shareholders of Tata Metaliks Limited as per share exchange ratio of 79:10 pursuant to the approved and sanctioned Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Metaliks Limited and Tata Steel Limited and their respective shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
