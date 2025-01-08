iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Steel Ltd Board Meeting

126.53
(-0.32%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tata Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial statements and results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 to consider and take on record the audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements and results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that, the Board .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Conversion of debt instrument into equity shares held by Tata Steel Limited in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Committee of Directors of Tata Steel Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday March 19 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the issuance of unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Board Meeting8 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Allotment of 9,97,01,239 fully paid-up Ordinary Equity Shares of Tata Steel Limited to the eligible shareholders of Tata Metaliks Limited (TML) as on the record date of February 6, 2024, in terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and TML and their respective shareholders
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Tata Steel Board inter alia approved the Financials for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and approved issuance of equity shares pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Tata Metaliks Limited into and with Tata Steel Limited. Results - Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 The Board of Tata Steel Limited has approved the issuance of equity shares of face value Re. 1/- each to eligible shareholders of Tata Metaliks Limited as per share exchange ratio of 79:10 pursuant to the approved and sanctioned Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Metaliks Limited and Tata Steel Limited and their respective shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Tata Steel: Related News

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

8 Jan 2025|09:19 AM

Industrial product and project deliveries remained consistent, but value-added segments experienced double-digit growth.

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

7 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

The revenue from the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) business increased to ₹1,348 Crore in the September quarter of 2024.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

7 Oct 2024|11:25 AM

On a half-year basis, Tata Steel India's crude steel output jumped 5% to 10.53 Million tonnes, while deliveries increased 4% to 10.04 Million tonnes.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

12 Sep 2024|10:32 AM

The company announced a generous support package for affected employees, including voluntary redundancy, re-skilling opportunities, and cross-matching for other roles.

Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

29 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

The strategic stake purchase is part of Tata Steel's efforts to enhance its global presence and operational efficiency.

Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

16 Aug 2024|02:13 PM

Tata Steel reported in an exchange statement on July 31 that it will owe Odisha Rs 17,300 crore in mineral tax as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict.

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

