Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial statements and results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 to consider and take on record the audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements and results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform that, the Board .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Conversion of debt instrument into equity shares held by Tata Steel Limited in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

TATA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Committee of Directors of Tata Steel Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday March 19 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the issuance of unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

Allotment of 9,97,01,239 fully paid-up Ordinary Equity Shares of Tata Steel Limited to the eligible shareholders of Tata Metaliks Limited (TML) as on the record date of February 6, 2024, in terms of the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Tata Steel Limited and TML and their respective shareholders

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024