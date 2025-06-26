Tata Steel acquires stake worth ₹1,563 Crore in T Steel Holdings

Tata Steel Limited informed the bourses and shareholders that it acquired shares worth $180 Million, ₹1,562.54 Crore in its wholly owned foreign subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. (TSHP). This acquisition is part of the company’s planned capital infusion approved this year earlier.

The company stated that it has subscribed to 179.10 Crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte. The shares are issued at a face value of $0.1005 per share.

Tata Steel’s board approved the company’s plans to infuse up to $2.5 Billion into T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd during FY 2025-26 in multiple transactions. This deal is a part of the company’s initiatives.

Following the stated transaction, TSHP will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

In February this year, Tata Steel acquired 78.85 million ordinary equity shares for a transaction value of $1.24 Billion (approximately ₹10,727 Crore) from T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd.

The company said that the investment made on February 25, 2025 shall be utilised for payment of external debt in the company’s offshore subsidiaries and support the restructuring of Tata Steel UK Ltd. TSHP was incorporated in 2006, and serves as a holding entity for Tata Steel’s overseas business.

At around 2.55 PM, Tata Steel was trading 2.47% higher at ₹160.25, against the previous close of ₹156.39 on NSE.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com