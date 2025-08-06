iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Godawari Power Q1 net profit down 24% y-o-y

6 Aug 2025 , 11:48 AM

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd (GPIL) announced dismaying results for the quarter ended June 2025, as all parameters showed a downtrend. 

The company said that net profit for the April-June quarter of FY26 slipped as much as 24.4% to ₹216 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹286 Crore.

Company’s revenue from operations slipped as much as 2% to ₹1,345 Crore in Q1FY26. The company said that in the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a revenue of ₹1,372 Crore. 

The power business posted an operating EBITDA of ₹346 Crore. This came in 20.80% y-o-y lower against ₹437.20 Crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 25.70% in Q1FY26. In the previous year’s same quarter, the business posted an EBITDA margin of 31.80%.

The company’s FY26 production volume came in at about 25% of its guidance for rolled products and 30% for ferro alloys by the end of Q1. For the remaining product categories, the company has reached between 20%-23% of their respective annual targets.

The company informed that its board has approved a total capital expenditure of ₹1,600 Crore for two new projects. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com.

