PVR Inox Narrows Q1 Loss to ₹54.5 Crore, Revenue Up 23% YoY

PVR Inox reported a narrower loss for the June quarter as steady footfalls and a strong content slate helped the multiplex operator post improved numbers both on revenue and operating margins.

The company’s net loss stood at ₹54.5 crore for Q1FY26. This is a significant improvement over the ₹179 crore loss reported in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose 23% year-on-year to ₹1,469 crore. This surge is supported by consistent audience turnout and the performance of Hindi, regional, and Hollywood films.

Operating profit saw a strong uptick, with EBITDA rising to ₹397 crore. This is compared to ₹252 crore in the year-ago period. The company also reported a margin expansion to 27%, up from 21.2% last year, reflecting operational efficiencies.

As of June-end, PVR Inox was operating 353 cinemas across 111 cities, with a total screen count of 1,745. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director at PVR Inox, said the financial year had started on a positive note. “Q1 has delivered healthy growth across key metrics. The content pipeline has remained steady, and that gives us confidence going into the rest of the year,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bijli said the film slate across languages is expected to keep the momentum going, making FY26 a potentially strong year for the exhibition industry. The company also made headway in improving its financial health, reducing net debt by ₹538.9 crore since the merger, a cut of around 38%.

