iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Capacite Infraprojects Wins Hinduja Group Contract for Worli Project

6 Aug 2025 , 03:37 PM

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd has bagged a fresh Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹113.74 crore from Hinduja Group Ltd. The contract pertains to civil, structural, and optional works at Hinduja House in Worli, Mumbai, excluding GST and labour cess. This latest mandate strengthens the company’s presence in the premium commercial real estate segment.

Commenting on the deal, Rahul Katyal, Managing Director, said: “The Hinduja Group entrusting us with this project reinforces our position as a preferred partner. We remain focused on quality execution and securing orders from both public and private sector clients.”

This comes on the heels of a ₹621 crore order in June from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust for redevelopment work in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.

In the first quarter of FY26 alone, Capacite has received over ₹1,200 crore worth of new contracts, including:

  • A project from Indus
  • Construction works for Raymond
  • A data centre contract for the High-Speed Rail corridor

The company has set a target of ₹3,600 crore in total order inflows for FY26, driven by a robust and diversified pipeline. It also aims to achieve 20% revenue growth in FY26, mirroring its FY25 performance.

On August 6, 2025, Capacite Infraprojects shares closed at ₹295, which is a 0.39% dip in the NSE. Capacite Infraprojects shares have dipped 9.12% in the last month, 22% in the last six months, and 3.19% in the previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Capacite Infraprojects
  • Capacite Infraprojects Ltd
  • Capacite Infraprojects Ltd news
  • Company news
  • Hinduja Group Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HUDCO Q1 Profit Rises 13% to ₹630 Crore, NII Jumps 32%

HUDCO Q1 Profit Rises 13% to ₹630 Crore, NII Jumps 32%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|06:07 PM
PVR Inox Narrows Q1 Loss to ₹54.5 Crore, Revenue Up 23% YoY

PVR Inox Narrows Q1 Loss to ₹54.5 Crore, Revenue Up 23% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|04:41 PM
Capacite Infraprojects Wins Hinduja Group Contract for Worli Project

Capacite Infraprojects Wins Hinduja Group Contract for Worli Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|03:37 PM
Prestige Estates Q1 Net Profit Climbs 26% to ₹292.5 Crore

Prestige Estates Q1 Net Profit Climbs 26% to ₹292.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|02:03 PM
JSW Energy Commissions Second Kutehr Unit; Takes Total Output to 160 MW

JSW Energy Commissions Second Kutehr Unit; Takes Total Output to 160 MW

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2025|01:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.