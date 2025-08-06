Capacite Infraprojects Wins Hinduja Group Contract for Worli Project

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd has bagged a fresh Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹113.74 crore from Hinduja Group Ltd. The contract pertains to civil, structural, and optional works at Hinduja House in Worli, Mumbai, excluding GST and labour cess. This latest mandate strengthens the company’s presence in the premium commercial real estate segment.

Commenting on the deal, Rahul Katyal, Managing Director, said: “The Hinduja Group entrusting us with this project reinforces our position as a preferred partner. We remain focused on quality execution and securing orders from both public and private sector clients.”

This comes on the heels of a ₹621 crore order in June from the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust for redevelopment work in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai.

In the first quarter of FY26 alone, Capacite has received over ₹1,200 crore worth of new contracts, including:

A project from Indus

Construction works for Raymond

A data centre contract for the High-Speed Rail corridor

The company has set a target of ₹3,600 crore in total order inflows for FY26, driven by a robust and diversified pipeline. It also aims to achieve 20% revenue growth in FY26, mirroring its FY25 performance.

On August 6, 2025, Capacite Infraprojects shares closed at ₹295, which is a 0.39% dip in the NSE. Capacite Infraprojects shares have dipped 9.12% in the last month, 22% in the last six months, and 3.19% in the previous year.

