Note: Top Funds are on basis of 1 Year Returns
Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF
Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund - Regular (G)
Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
AUM(₹Cr)
RTN. 1Y
RTN. 3Y
RTN. 5Y
EXP Ratio(%)
Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund - Regular (G)
|12.64
|1,680.68
|21.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund - Regular (G)
|12.55
|3,716.36
|15.93
|0.00
|0.00
|1.85
Invesco India Midcap Fund (G)
|153.03
|5,246.54
|15.64
|21.19
|32.13
|1.84
Bandhan Small Cap Fund (G)
|41.42
|8,474.84
|15.54
|24.25
|36.89
|1.73
HDFC Defence Fund - Regular (G)
|19.79
|3,880.46
|14.46
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
Fund of Funds - Equity
28 Mar, 25
10 Apr, 25
Fund of Funds - Equity
28 Mar, 25
10 Apr, 25
Fund of Funds - Equity
28 Mar, 25
10 Apr, 25
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.
10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Mutual Funds are the most lucrative plan of investment with a vast number of schemes to invest in and in a very simple and easy form of investment. One can start investing in mutual funds with as low as Rs 500/- and enjoy benefits with great returns. Mutual funds are considered to offer unexpected returns at times, as high as 70% when invested for a long term.
That being said, there are several benefits of investing in mutual funds. The key benefits are as follows:
Mutual fund companies hire professionally skilled managers to manage the money pooled in a mutual fund scheme. This ensures that the investors money i... Read More
A mutual fund is an option for every kind of investor. Investors with specific earnings every month can start investing with as low as just Rs 500/- p... Read More
As mentioned above, every investor can seek benefits. SIP refers to Systematic Investment Plan, and this is for the investors who do not wish to make ... Read More
Every mutual fund has a different lock-in period. This could be one must or none at all. ELSS is one tax-friendly mutual fund scheme that has the shor... Read More
Switching funds is usually done by fund managers or by an investor who has attained enough knowledge to make the switch. This is done to keep up with ... Read More
Most of the mutual funds have no time foundations unless the scheme specifies. For instance, ELSS is a tax saving scheme which has a lock-in period of... Read More
Out of the many benefits, one of the most prominent is the fact that mutual funds are completely liquid. You can withdraw your invested money any time... Read More
Mutual funds are the investment method that ensures tax-saving at the most. Many of the mutual fund schemes have proven to be very tax-efficient and h... Read More
In order to manage risk, mutual funds invest in various assets, shares, bonds, and different company sizes. So, this way when one underperforms, the o... Read More
Calculate your expected returns below by entering the amount you want to invest, tenure of investment, and the expected rate of return
Expected Amount₹ 50.44 Lac
Amount Invested₹ 18 Lac
Wealth Gain₹ 32.44 Lac
Tenure120 Months
The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025.
3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from March 21 to April 02, 2025.
28 Mar 2025|10:58 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from March 18 to April 1, 2025.
18 Mar 2025|12:01 PM
Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund for 5 to 7 years.
25 Feb 2025|10:54 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 10 to Feb 24, 2025.
12 Feb 2025|12:12 PM
What types of mutual funds are there? Most mutual funds fall into one of four main categories – money market funds, bond funds, stock funds, and target date funds. Each type has different features, risks, and rewards. Money market funds have relatively low risks.
There are four broad types of mutual funds: Equity (stocks), fixed-income (bonds), money market funds (short-term debt), or both stocks and bonds (balanced or hybrid funds).
