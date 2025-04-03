iifl-logo
Looking To Invest In Mutual Funds? Learn More About Mutual Funds
Top Options To Buy : Find Best Mutual Funds to Buy

Top Performing Funds in India

Note: Top Funds are on basis of 1 Year Returns

Long Term Wealth Creation Equity Funds

Better Returns than FD Debt Funds

Safe Investment Balanced Funds

Tax Saving Funds ELSS Funds

Mirae Asset Hang Seng TECH ETF

1 Year Returns
58.35
3 Year Returns
10.07
Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES

1 Year Returns
45.32
3 Year Returns
8.65
HDFC Pharma and Healthcare Fund - Regular (G)

1 Year Returns
29.37
3 Year Returns
0.00
More Equity Funds

TOP PERFORMING FUNDS

Top Performing funds are based on 1 Yr. Returns

Equity

Balanced

Debt

ELSS

Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
AUM(₹Cr)
RTN. 1Y
RTN. 3Y
RTN. 5Y
EXP Ratio(%)

Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund - Regular (G)

12.641,680.6821.770.000.002.07

Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund - Regular (G)

12.553,716.3615.930.000.001.85

Invesco India Midcap Fund (G)

153.035,246.5415.6421.1932.131.84

Bandhan Small Cap Fund (G)

41.428,474.8415.5424.2536.891.73

HDFC Defence Fund - Regular (G)

19.793,880.4614.460.000.001.86
Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

NFO Updates

Equity

Debt

Balanced

ICICI Pru Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF-Reg (G)

Fund Class

Fund of Funds - Equity

Open Date

28 Mar, 25

Close Date

10 Apr, 25

ICICI Pru Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF-Reg (IDCW)

Fund Class

Fund of Funds - Equity

Open Date

28 Mar, 25

Close Date

10 Apr, 25

ICICI Pru Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF FOF-Reg (IDCW)

Fund Class

Fund of Funds - Equity

Open Date

28 Mar, 25

Close Date

10 Apr, 25

View All Equity Funds

FUND MANAGER SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Why Invest In Mutual Funds?

Mutual Funds are the most lucrative plan of investment with a vast number of schemes to invest in and in a very simple and easy form of investment. One can start investing in mutual funds with as low as Rs 500/- and enjoy benefits with great returns. Mutual funds are considered to offer unexpected returns at times, as high as 70% when invested for a long term.

That being said, there are several benefits of investing in mutual funds. The key benefits are as follows:

Expert Money Management

Mutual fund companies hire professionally skilled managers to manage the money pooled in a mutual fund scheme. This ensures that the investors money is managed by experts.

Low-Cost Investment

A mutual fund is an option for every kind of investor. Investors with specific earnings every month can start investing with as low as just Rs 500/-.

SIP It!

As mentioned above, every investor can seek benefits. SIP refers to Systematic Investment Plan, and this is for the investors who do not wish to make a lump sum investment.

Lock-In Period

Every mutual fund has a different lock-in period. This could be one must or none at all. ELSS is one tax-friendly mutual fund scheme that has the shortest lock-in period.

Flexibility to Switch Funds

Switching funds is usually done by fund managers or by an investor who has attained enough knowledge to make the switch. This is done to keep up with market trends.

Flexible Terms of Tenure

Most of the mutual funds have no time foundations unless the scheme specifies. For instance, ELSS is a tax saving scheme which has a lock-in period of 3 years.

Liquidity

Out of the many benefits, one of the most prominent is the fact that mutual funds are completely liquid. You can withdraw your invested money any time you want.

Tax-Efficiency

Mutual funds are the investment method that ensures tax-saving at the most. Many of the mutual fund schemes have proven to be very tax-efficient and help investors save tax.

Diversification and Goal-Based Investment

In order to manage risk, mutual funds invest in various assets, shares, bonds, and different company sizes. So, this way when one underperforms, the other compensates.

Calculate your expected returns below by entering the amount you want to invest, tenure of investment, and the expected rate of return

Expected SIP Return

Expected Amount

50.44 Lac

Amount Invested

18 Lac

Wealth Gain

32.44 Lac

Tenure

120 Months
NEWS

Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025.

3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM

ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO: Details you should know

quant Arbitrage Fund NFO: Details you should know

Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Nippon India Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key things you should know

Learn More About Mutual Funds

In which segments I can open an account with IIFL?

  • Equity
  • Derivatives
  • Currency
  • Commodity

What Are The Types Of Mutual Funds?

What types of mutual funds are there? Most mutual funds fall into one of four main categories – money market funds, bond funds, stock funds, and target date funds. Each type has different features, risks, and rewards. Money market funds have relatively low risks.

What Are Mutual Funds?

There are four broad types of mutual funds: Equity (stocks), fixed-income (bonds), money market funds (short-term debt), or both stocks and bonds (balanced or hybrid funds).

