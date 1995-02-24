iifl-logo
Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES

Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES

Summary Info

Fund Name

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES

AMC

Nippon India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

15-Feb-2010

Fund Manager

Siddharth Deb

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

869.2

Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  359.6823

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES- NAV Chart

Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-3.49
-2.57
15.35
5.38
45.31
8.64
4.51
7.32
Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49

Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

2500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityAlibaba Group Holding LimitedBroadline Retail10.3662877790.06
Foreign EquityHSBC HOLDINGS PLCDiversified Banks8.3372245272.43
Foreign EquityTencent Holdings LtdInteractive Media & Services8.1213130670.60
Foreign EquityMeituanRestaurants6.4330688755.85
Foreign EquityXiaomi CorporationTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals6.2292761454.03
Foreign EquityChina Construct BK-HDiversified Banks4.89574602842.54
Foreign EquityAIA Group LtdLife & Health Insurance4.4758211638.84
Foreign EquityChina Mobile LtdWireless Telecommunication Services3.3532771029.08
Foreign EquityIndustrial & Commercial Bank of China LtdDiversified Banks2.95414879425.63
Foreign EquityHong Kong Exchanges & Clearing LtdFinancial Exchanges & Data2.896397025.15
Foreign EquityBYD Company Limited - H sharesAutomobile Manufacturers2.805831724.34
Foreign EquityBank Of China LtdDiversified Banks2.53444131422.00
Foreign EquityPing An Insurance Group Co Of China LtdLife & Health Insurance2.1135599818.37
Foreign EquityJD.com IncBroadline Retail1.939288316.75
Foreign EquityCnooc LtdOil & Gas Exploration & Production1.9182795616.63
Foreign EquitySemiconductor Manufacturing International CorpSemiconductors1.5422244713.39
Foreign EquityChina Merchants Bank Co. Ltd. - H SharesDiversified Banks1.2220725610.59
Foreign EquityTechtronic Industries Co Ltd.Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components1.168272910.07
Foreign EquityLi Auto IncAutomobile Manufacturers1.11732589.67
Foreign EquityKuaishou TechnologyInteractive Media & Services1.051611639.16
Foreign EquityCLP Holdings LtdElectric Utilities0.891073477.77
Foreign EquityAnta Sports Products LimitedApparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods0.85751327.36
Foreign EquityPetrochina Company LtdIntegrated Oil & Gas0.8411205977.28
Foreign EquityChina Life Insurance Co LtdLife & Health Insurance0.763952136.63
Foreign EquityNetease IncInteractive Home Entertainment0.73367016.38
Foreign EquityGeely AutoAutomobile Manufacturers0.733208856.32
Foreign EquitySun Hung Kai PropertiesDiversified Real Estate Activities0.72769536.29
Foreign EquityCK Hutchison Holdings LimitedIndustrial Conglomerates0.721423946.21
Foreign EquityBOC Hong Kong Holdings LtdDiversified Banks0.681965386.03
Foreign EquityChina Petroleum -H-Integrated Oil & Gas0.6812925995.99
Foreign EquityChina Shenhua - HCoal & Consumable Fuels0.681793845.97
Foreign EquityLenovo Group LtdTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals0.644282405.57
Foreign EquityLink REIT NPVRetail REITs0.621368505.41
Foreign EquityWuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.Life Sciences Tools & Services0.581985725.00
Foreign EquityChina Resources Land LtdReal Estate Development0.571704314.97
Foreign EquityZijin Mining Group Co LtdGold0.573021734.93
Foreign EquityHang Seng BankDiversified Banks0.56399884.89
Foreign EquityTrip.com Group LtdHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines0.5190764.45
Foreign EquityPower Assets Holdings LtdElectric Utilities0.50735714.35
Foreign EquityNongfu Spring Co. LimitedSoft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages0.481069604.16
Foreign EquityGalaxy Entertainment Group LtdCasinos & Gaming0.481161444.16
Foreign EquityThe Hong Kong China Gas Company LimitedGas Utilities0.485946334.14
Foreign EquitySunny Optical TechElectronic Components0.46407033.96
Foreign EquityCK Asset Holdings LimitedReal Estate Development0.451022333.88
Foreign EquityCitic LtdIndustrial Conglomerates0.443862583.86
Foreign EquityHaier Smart Home Co LtdHousehold Appliances0.411290493.58
Foreign EquityBaidu IncInteractive Media & Services0.41375613.52
Foreign EquityChina Unicom Hong Kong LtdIntegrated Telecommunication Services0.403250233.45
Foreign EquityChina Mengniu Dairy CoPackaged Foods & Meats0.381672083.33
Foreign EquityChina Overseas Land & Investment LtdReal Estate Development0.382034553.29
Foreign EquityWH Group LimitedPackaged Foods & Meats0.364429323.15
Foreign EquityMTR Corp LimitedRail Transportation0.33991832.83
Foreign EquityShenzhou International Group Holdings LtdApparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods0.32439112.80
Foreign EquitySands China LtdCasinos & Gaming0.301289562.57
Foreign EquityENN Energy Holdings LimitedGas Utilities0.28420572.44
Foreign EquityChina Resources Beer (Holdings) Company LimitedBrewers0.28861522.41
Foreign EquityLi Ning Company LimitedApparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods0.271235392.37
Foreign EquityBYD Electronic International Co LtdCommunications Equipment0.27418852.35
Foreign EquityCSPC Pharmaceutical Group LimitedPharmaceuticals0.274366752.31
Foreign EquityJD Health International IncDrug Retail0.26593082.25
Foreign EquityChina Hongqiao Group LimitedAluminum0.241509782.10
Foreign EquityChina Resources Power Holdings Co LimitedIndependent Power Producers & Energy Traders0.241021962.06
Foreign EquityWharf Real Estate Investment Company LtdReal Estate Operating Companies0.23886922.02
Foreign EquityCK Infrastructure Holdings LtdElectric Utilities0.23334552.00
Foreign EquitySino Biopharmaceutical LtdPharmaceuticals0.235489171.98
Foreign EquityHaidilao International Holding LtdRestaurants0.221036151.93
Foreign EquityAlibaba Health Information Technology LtdDrug Retail0.223418631.92
Foreign EquityHenderson Land Development Co LimitedReal Estate Development0.21771401.84
Foreign EquitySinopharm Group Co LtdHealth Care Distributors0.18712661.56
Foreign EquityNew Oriental Education & Technology Group IncEducation Services0.17360511.47
Foreign EquityTingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings CorpPackaged Foods & Meats0.151047391.33
Foreign EquityChina Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services LimitedReal Estate Operating Companies0.15363681.31
Foreign EquityLongfor Group Holdings LtdReal Estate Development0.151096611.31
Foreign EquityHansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company LimitedPharmaceuticals0.15630501.27
Foreign EquityWuXi AppTec Co.LimitedLife Sciences Tools & Services0.14185021.23
Foreign EquityBudweiser Brewing Company APAC LimitedBrewers0.111055070.98
Foreign EquityXinyi Solar Holdings LimitedSemiconductor Materials & Equipment0.112603370.96
Foreign EquityXinyi Glass Holdings LtdBuilding Products0.111122000.93
Foreign EquityHengan International Group Co LtdPersonal Care Products0.10370330.90
Foreign EquityChow Tai Fook Jewellery Group LimitedOther Specialty Retail0.101060930.89
Foreign EquityOrient Overseas (International) LimitedMarine Transportation0.0970150.82
Foreign EquityHang Lung Properties LtdReal Estate Operating Companies0.091016280.74
Foreign EquityZhongsheng Group Holdings LimitedAutomotive Retail0.06377140.53
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.4303.74
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0000.01
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.050-0.80

Key information

Fund House:
Nippon India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
24-Feb-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
5,73,673.68
Trustee/s:
Mr. A N Shanbhag - Associ, Nippon Life India Trustee
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sundeep Sikka
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Akira Shibata, Mr. Sushil C. Tripathi, Mr. Kazuhide Toda, Mr. Takayuki Murai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Muneesh Sud
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Nesarikar
Fund Manager/s:
Siddharth Deb
Auditors:
Haribhakti & Co LLP Chart

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Busines -s Park, Ganapatrao Kadam Marg Lower Parel (W), Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-68087000/1860260111
Fax:
022-68087097
Email:
customercare@nipponindiaim.in
Website:
mf.nipponindiaim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

