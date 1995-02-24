Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES
AMC
: Nippon India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 15-Feb-2010
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Deb
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 869.2
Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 359.6823
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES- NAV Chart
Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.49
-2.57
15.35
5.38
45.31
8.64
4.51
7.32
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 2500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Alibaba Group Holding Limited
|Broadline Retail
|10.36
|628777
|90.06
|Foreign Equity
|HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
|Diversified Banks
|8.33
|722452
|72.43
|Foreign Equity
|Tencent Holdings Ltd
|Interactive Media & Services
|8.12
|131306
|70.60
|Foreign Equity
|Meituan
|Restaurants
|6.43
|306887
|55.85
|Foreign Equity
|Xiaomi Corporation
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|6.22
|927614
|54.03
|Foreign Equity
|China Construct BK-H
|Diversified Banks
|4.89
|5746028
|42.54
|Foreign Equity
|AIA Group Ltd
|Life & Health Insurance
|4.47
|582116
|38.84
|Foreign Equity
|China Mobile Ltd
|Wireless Telecommunication Services
|3.35
|327710
|29.08
|Foreign Equity
|Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd
|Diversified Banks
|2.95
|4148794
|25.63
|Foreign Equity
|Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd
|Financial Exchanges & Data
|2.89
|63970
|25.15
|Foreign Equity
|BYD Company Limited - H shares
|Automobile Manufacturers
|2.80
|58317
|24.34
|Foreign Equity
|Bank Of China Ltd
|Diversified Banks
|2.53
|4441314
|22.00
|Foreign Equity
|Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd
|Life & Health Insurance
|2.11
|355998
|18.37
|Foreign Equity
|JD.com Inc
|Broadline Retail
|1.93
|92883
|16.75
|Foreign Equity
|Cnooc Ltd
|Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|1.91
|827956
|16.63
|Foreign Equity
|Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
|Semiconductors
|1.54
|222447
|13.39
|Foreign Equity
|China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd. - H Shares
|Diversified Banks
|1.22
|207256
|10.59
|Foreign Equity
|Techtronic Industries Co Ltd.
|Industrial Machinery & Supplies & Components
|1.16
|82729
|10.07
|Foreign Equity
|Li Auto Inc
|Automobile Manufacturers
|1.11
|73258
|9.67
|Foreign Equity
|Kuaishou Technology
|Interactive Media & Services
|1.05
|161163
|9.16
|Foreign Equity
|CLP Holdings Ltd
|Electric Utilities
|0.89
|107347
|7.77
|Foreign Equity
|Anta Sports Products Limited
|Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods
|0.85
|75132
|7.36
|Foreign Equity
|Petrochina Company Ltd
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|0.84
|1120597
|7.28
|Foreign Equity
|China Life Insurance Co Ltd
|Life & Health Insurance
|0.76
|395213
|6.63
|Foreign Equity
|Netease Inc
|Interactive Home Entertainment
|0.73
|36701
|6.38
|Foreign Equity
|Geely Auto
|Automobile Manufacturers
|0.73
|320885
|6.32
|Foreign Equity
|Sun Hung Kai Properties
|Diversified Real Estate Activities
|0.72
|76953
|6.29
|Foreign Equity
|CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
|Industrial Conglomerates
|0.72
|142394
|6.21
|Foreign Equity
|BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
|Diversified Banks
|0.68
|196538
|6.03
|Foreign Equity
|China Petroleum -H-
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|0.68
|1292599
|5.99
|Foreign Equity
|China Shenhua - H
|Coal & Consumable Fuels
|0.68
|179384
|5.97
|Foreign Equity
|Lenovo Group Ltd
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|0.64
|428240
|5.57
|Foreign Equity
|Link REIT NPV
|Retail REITs
|0.62
|136850
|5.41
|Foreign Equity
|WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.58
|198572
|5.00
|Foreign Equity
|China Resources Land Ltd
|Real Estate Development
|0.57
|170431
|4.97
|Foreign Equity
|Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
|Gold
|0.57
|302173
|4.93
|Foreign Equity
|Hang Seng Bank
|Diversified Banks
|0.56
|39988
|4.89
|Foreign Equity
|Trip.com Group Ltd
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|0.51
|9076
|4.45
|Foreign Equity
|Power Assets Holdings Ltd
|Electric Utilities
|0.50
|73571
|4.35
|Foreign Equity
|Nongfu Spring Co. Limited
|Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages
|0.48
|106960
|4.16
|Foreign Equity
|Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
|Casinos & Gaming
|0.48
|116144
|4.16
|Foreign Equity
|The Hong Kong China Gas Company Limited
|Gas Utilities
|0.48
|594633
|4.14
|Foreign Equity
|Sunny Optical Tech
|Electronic Components
|0.46
|40703
|3.96
|Foreign Equity
|CK Asset Holdings Limited
|Real Estate Development
|0.45
|102233
|3.88
|Foreign Equity
|Citic Ltd
|Industrial Conglomerates
|0.44
|386258
|3.86
|Foreign Equity
|Haier Smart Home Co Ltd
|Household Appliances
|0.41
|129049
|3.58
|Foreign Equity
|Baidu Inc
|Interactive Media & Services
|0.41
|37561
|3.52
|Foreign Equity
|China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
|Integrated Telecommunication Services
|0.40
|325023
|3.45
|Foreign Equity
|China Mengniu Dairy Co
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|0.38
|167208
|3.33
|Foreign Equity
|China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd
|Real Estate Development
|0.38
|203455
|3.29
|Foreign Equity
|WH Group Limited
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|0.36
|442932
|3.15
|Foreign Equity
|MTR Corp Limited
|Rail Transportation
|0.33
|99183
|2.83
|Foreign Equity
|Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd
|Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods
|0.32
|43911
|2.80
|Foreign Equity
|Sands China Ltd
|Casinos & Gaming
|0.30
|128956
|2.57
|Foreign Equity
|ENN Energy Holdings Limited
|Gas Utilities
|0.28
|42057
|2.44
|Foreign Equity
|China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
|Brewers
|0.28
|86152
|2.41
|Foreign Equity
|Li Ning Company Limited
|Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods
|0.27
|123539
|2.37
|Foreign Equity
|BYD Electronic International Co Ltd
|Communications Equipment
|0.27
|41885
|2.35
|Foreign Equity
|CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.27
|436675
|2.31
|Foreign Equity
|JD Health International Inc
|Drug Retail
|0.26
|59308
|2.25
|Foreign Equity
|China Hongqiao Group Limited
|Aluminum
|0.24
|150978
|2.10
|Foreign Equity
|China Resources Power Holdings Co Limited
|Independent Power Producers & Energy Traders
|0.24
|102196
|2.06
|Foreign Equity
|Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd
|Real Estate Operating Companies
|0.23
|88692
|2.02
|Foreign Equity
|CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
|Electric Utilities
|0.23
|33455
|2.00
|Foreign Equity
|Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.23
|548917
|1.98
|Foreign Equity
|Haidilao International Holding Ltd
|Restaurants
|0.22
|103615
|1.93
|Foreign Equity
|Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd
|Drug Retail
|0.22
|341863
|1.92
|Foreign Equity
|Henderson Land Development Co Limited
|Real Estate Development
|0.21
|77140
|1.84
|Foreign Equity
|Sinopharm Group Co Ltd
|Health Care Distributors
|0.18
|71266
|1.56
|Foreign Equity
|New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc
|Education Services
|0.17
|36051
|1.47
|Foreign Equity
|Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|0.15
|104739
|1.33
|Foreign Equity
|China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Limited
|Real Estate Operating Companies
|0.15
|36368
|1.31
|Foreign Equity
|Longfor Group Holdings Ltd
|Real Estate Development
|0.15
|109661
|1.31
|Foreign Equity
|Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.15
|63050
|1.27
|Foreign Equity
|WuXi AppTec Co.Limited
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.14
|18502
|1.23
|Foreign Equity
|Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited
|Brewers
|0.11
|105507
|0.98
|Foreign Equity
|Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited
|Semiconductor Materials & Equipment
|0.11
|260337
|0.96
|Foreign Equity
|Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd
|Building Products
|0.11
|112200
|0.93
|Foreign Equity
|Hengan International Group Co Ltd
|Personal Care Products
|0.10
|37033
|0.90
|Foreign Equity
|Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
|Other Specialty Retail
|0.10
|106093
|0.89
|Foreign Equity
|Orient Overseas (International) Limited
|Marine Transportation
|0.09
|7015
|0.82
|Foreign Equity
|Hang Lung Properties Ltd
|Real Estate Operating Companies
|0.09
|101628
|0.74
|Foreign Equity
|Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited
|Automotive Retail
|0.06
|37714
|0.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|3.74
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-0.80
