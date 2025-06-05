HOW TO USE THE NSE OPTION CHAIN TABLE?

There are various components of an Options Chart in a NIFTY Option Chain.

Option Type

Call and put are the two types of options.

A call option is a contract that grants you the right, but not the duty, to purchase the underlying at a defined price within the option's expiration period.

A put option is a contract that grants you the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying at a defined price before the option expires.

It is the cost at which the option's buyer and seller agreed to execute the contract. Only when an option's price crosses this strike price will your trade turn a profit.

This information indicates traders' interest in a specific strike price of an option. OI informs you of the number of contracts exchanged but not executed or squared off.

The greater the quantity, the greater the interest among traders in a specific strike price of an option. Thus, there is enough liquidity to trade your option whenever you choose.

It informs you of any changes in the Open Interest throughout the expiration time, such as the total number of contracts closed, exercised or squared off. You must closely analyse and review an increase in OI.

A higher IV indicates the possibility of large price movements, whereas a low IV indicates little or few price changes. The IV does not signify whether the price change is upward or downward.

The shorthand for the last traded price of an option is LTP.

This component indicates the LTP's net change. Green indicates positive adjustments or price increases, and red signifies negative changes or price decreases.

This component specifies the number of purchase orders for a particular strike price. It also indicates the current demand for the strike price.

It is the price assigned in the most recent buy order. A price higher than the LTP may indicate a rising Options demand and vice versa.

It is the price offered in the most recent sell order.

This component specifies the number of open sell orders at a particular strike price. It is an indicator of the Option’s supply.

A thorough examination of the Options Chain may give you a wealth of information about an option and assist in making an informed choice about the trading.