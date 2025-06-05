iifl-logo
An option chain is a detailed list of the existing options contracts for a specific underlying stock or index. It primarily displays all call and put options available on an underlying with a precise expiration. The Options are sorted by strike price and statistics on premium, open interest, and implied volatility. The listing provides premium, volume, open interest, and other statistics for various strike prices.

NIFTY Option Chart

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
7,6500%₹2,466.75-2.5%22,250₹0.65-35%43,29,300134.45%
3,8250%₹2,556.250.69%22,300₹0.7-30%27,90,97573.74%
5250%₹2,534.350.01%22,350₹0.7-30%4,81,425-2.44%
8250%₹2,4100%22,400₹0.75-25%5,12,17524.07%
5250%₹2,410.850%22,450₹0.85-32%1,22,400367.62%
10,350-0.71%₹2,287.8-2.89%22,500₹1-23.07%12,23,2503.68%
7500%₹2,289.50%22,550₹0.9-33.33%43,725198.97%
1,7250%₹2,244.50%22,600₹1.1-18.51%2,00,70033.73%
6000%₹2,202.450%22,650₹0.95-32.14%24,45026.84%
3,8250%₹2,083.50%22,700₹1.2-14.28%2,51,10051.90%
2,1750%₹2,0600.48%22,750₹1.2-20%52,72549.25%
2,250-9.09%₹1,996.8-2.63%22,800₹1.2-17.24%5,08,875-32.46%
1,1257.14%₹1,943.8-0.06%22,850₹1.1-29.03%68,625-0.86%
2,0250%₹1,900-1.45%22,900₹1.3-23.52%5,36,1004.91%
5250%₹1,903.150%22,950₹1.3-29.72%1,32,97591.46%
80,4000.18%₹1,794.45-3.03%23,000₹1.45-32.55%43,86,67531.67%
6750%₹1,7410%23,050₹1.35-37.2%1,17,975126.33%
4,2000%₹1,735.050%23,100₹1.45-35.55%8,51,32546.20%
1,0500%₹1,684.550%23,150₹1.55-36.73%78,90079.21%
19,3500%₹1,670.850.57%23,200₹1.75-30%11,60,55020.95%
1,1250%₹1,554.550%23,250₹1.9-32.14%2,44,650302.71%
15,0000.50%₹1,501-3.45%23,300₹2.1-28.81%10,09,42558.26%
8250%₹1,4500%23,350₹2.1-34.37%2,44,05095.67%
16,650-1.76%₹1,375-4.93%23,400₹2.6-24.63%15,02,850118.27%
67512.5%₹1,353.20.11%23,450₹3-22.07%2,05,275141.78%
1,13,325-8.64%₹1,291.25-4.69%23,500₹3.6-13.25%50,99,40062.66%
1,4250%₹1,2430%23,550₹4.15-7.77%4,41,075219.79%
23,8505.64%₹1,199.8-3.17%23,600₹4.65-5.1%15,93,45031.25%
6750%₹1,184.55-0.26%23,650₹5.753.6%4,66,80060.04%
24,525-3.82%₹1,089.15-6.93%23,700₹6.25-2.34%16,58,25021.86%
1,57561.53%₹1,050.5-0.91%23,750₹7.453.47%12,72,000330.45%
32,6250.46%₹983.7-7.61%23,800₹8.558.22%33,35,400156.39%
2,25066.66%₹937.8-7.31%23,850₹9.656.04%7,68,375133.10%
21,5257.08%₹906.95-7.45%23,900₹12.320%32,90,400110.72%
4,35013.72%₹857.6-8.46%23,950₹14.2519.74%5,85,37559.25%
2,23,6504.30%₹790-8.86%24,000₹17.4527.37%57,02,40051.14%
6,52558.18%₹755.3-0.94%24,050₹20.9530.93%4,80,52541.52%
51,9755.96%₹702.3-9.9%24,100₹24.3530.91%14,24,625112.85%
9,60013.27%₹671.4-7.55%24,150₹28.2528.99%6,26,400139.17%
83,10010.35%₹610-9.96%24,200₹34.8533.26%27,16,35067.73%
12,9754.84%₹575-9.22%24,250₹41.435.51%5,97,15057.13%
81,825-10.57%₹520.05-12.19%24,300₹49.7537.43%25,48,12548.47%
28,12512.27%₹477.85-13.47%24,350₹58.5538.08%7,50,97553.03%
1,91,5509.42%₹444.95-11.68%24,400₹68.838.01%43,59,00090.70%
49,12590.40%₹409.3-10.86%24,450₹80.1534.36%14,37,150111.94%
7,07,10026.32%₹368.4-13.11%24,500₹94.0532.93%40,31,47542.49%
88,42560.40%₹335-13.42%24,550₹111.9536.85%8,18,10017.91%
6,09,22534.37%₹301.05-14.23%24,600₹127.5531.22%28,14,45071.99%
2,33,025126.78%₹271.05-13.84%24,650₹148.5530.3%6,94,57569.61%
19,13,25071.21%₹242.85-14.9%24,700₹168.126.72%30,99,22556.94%
19,17,825150.52%₹217.65-14.79%24,750₹193.725.04%18,74,85091.65%
79,73,55096.24%₹194.05-15.42%24,800₹219.7524.53%51,10,35046.46%
25,48,95099.97%₹171.85-17.14%24,850₹246.4523.9%13,41,45033.83%
45,03,75088.42%₹150.25-18.27%24,900₹27521.68%17,81,02532.67%
12,62,850135.52%₹130.55-19.78%24,950₹30619.11%2,34,97564.37%
77,22,82538.96%₹114.45-20.18%25,000₹341.7518.64%20,59,650-0.20%
11,97,375143.55%₹99.7-20.74%25,050₹371.4515.86%71,92519.87%
33,82,42584.43%₹84.3-23.67%25,100₹41115.88%3,36,15013.21%
12,86,100140.80%₹71.65-25.63%25,150₹445.715.43%30,52598.53%
45,33,75060.20%₹60.05-27.3%25,200₹483.313.37%3,13,87519.94%
15,63,075183.08%₹50.8-29.39%25,250₹523.111.32%17,400-12.45%
42,52,57568.67%₹42.55-30.75%25,300₹56812.25%1,10,92525.87%
10,68,375109.91%₹35.55-33.48%25,350₹601.958.23%23,175-1.90%
37,44,45081.45%₹28.45-37.33%25,400₹657.3511.73%83,1756.53%
14,21,925230.58%₹24.45-37.22%25,450₹686.75.51%7,0500%
80,69,47599.48%₹20.05-40.41%25,500₹746.810.94%2,49,450-4.80%
12,58,275161.07%₹16.8-41.05%25,550₹761.24.58%5,625-6.25%
31,62,750144.22%₹13.6-43.91%25,600₹824.86.74%24,825-30.75%
10,39,650153.04%₹10.6-48.41%25,650₹878.711.11%6,6006.02%
47,62,95093.29%₹8.75-49.42%25,700₹920.96.7%19,65010.08%
13,54,125194.15%₹8-45.76%25,750₹950.35-1.42%1,6500%
43,07,25067.85%₹6.1-51.2%25,800₹1,025.457.71%39,7502.51%
17,97,450293.33%₹5.2-51.17%25,850₹1,055.451.27%975-7.14%
33,16,12570.80%₹4.2-53.59%25,900₹1,119.26.62%6,6753.48%
9,29,325285.05%₹3.5-54.54%25,950₹1,135.5-2.33%1,5750%
1,08,80,03041.08%₹3.35-50.37%26,000₹1,2296.8%1,05,7502.69%
9,36,675141.33%₹2.9-50%26,050₹1,241.8-1.26%1,350-5.26%
34,02,67549.76%₹2.65-43.61%26,100₹1,304.45-0.35%9009.09%
8,76,07514.50%₹2.3-42.5%26,150₹1,363.90.41%1,1257.14%
43,81,12574.12%₹2.15-41.09%26,200₹1,429.858.89%9,5258.54%
10,81,72557.86%₹2.05-35.93%26,250₹1,457.050%9750%
31,43,55070.29%₹1.9-34.48%26,300₹1,516.3-0.06%9758.33%
7,51,87551.84%₹1.9-28.3%26,350₹1,579.90%8250%
29,84,40041.47%₹1.8-25%26,400₹1,565-1.08%1,2750%
16,67,85060.34%₹1.75-27.08%26,450₹1,631.650.06%9000%
1,03,04,85050.39%₹1.8-23.4%26,500₹1,619-1.72%17,1000%
12,27,22529.30%₹1.7-20.93%26,550₹1,750.950%7500%
17,88,90097.54%₹1.65-23.25%26,600₹1,798.750%9000%
5,92,05036.50%₹1.6-20%26,650₹1,848.550%8250%
27,92,025101.05%₹1.55-24.39%26,700₹1,901.050%6750%
17,14,425238.45%₹1.45-30.95%26,750₹1,947.850%9750%
1,39,20,38027.89%₹1.45-25.64%26,800₹2,0000%5,0250%

NIFTY Futures

NIFTY

26 Jun

24,852

-90.79 (-0.36%)

Latest NIFTY Futures Options

CALL

PUT

NIFTY 50 26800 CE

05 Jun

1.45

27.897%

NIFTY 50 24000 PE

05 Jun

17.45

51.145%

NIFTY 50 26000 CE

05 Jun

3.35

41.087%

NIFTY 50 24800 PE

05 Jun

219.75

46.467%
HOW TO USE THE NSE OPTION CHAIN TABLE?

There are various components of an Options Chart in a NIFTY Option Chain.

  • Option Type
    Call and put are the two types of options.
    A call option is a contract that grants you the right, but not the duty, to purchase the underlying at a defined price within the option's expiration period.
    A put option is a contract that grants you the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying at a defined price before the option expires.
  • Strike Price
    It is the cost at which the option's buyer and seller agreed to execute the contract. Only when an option's price crosses this strike price will your trade turn a profit.
  • Open Interest (OI)
    This information indicates traders' interest in a specific strike price of an option. OI informs you of the number of contracts exchanged but not executed or squared off.
    The greater the quantity, the greater the interest among traders in a specific strike price of an option. Thus, there is enough liquidity to trade your option whenever you choose.
  • Change in Open Interest
    It informs you of any changes in the Open Interest throughout the expiration time, such as the total number of contracts closed, exercised or squared off. You must closely analyse and review an increase in OI.
  • Implied Volatility (IV)
    A higher IV indicates the possibility of large price movements, whereas a low IV indicates little or few price changes. The IV does not signify whether the price change is upward or downward.
  • LTP
    The shorthand for the last traded price of an option is LTP.
  • Net Change
    This component indicates the LTP's net change. Green indicates positive adjustments or price increases, and red signifies negative changes or price decreases.
  • Bid Quantity
    This component specifies the number of purchase orders for a particular strike price. It also indicates the current demand for the strike price.
  • Bid Price
    It is the price assigned in the most recent buy order. A price higher than the LTP may indicate a rising Options demand and vice versa.
  • Ask Price
    It is the price offered in the most recent sell order.
  • Ask Quantity
    This component specifies the number of open sell orders at a particular strike price. It is an indicator of the Option’s supply.

A thorough examination of the Options Chain may give you a wealth of information about an option and assist in making an informed choice about the trading.

FAQs

What are the benefits of using the Nifty 50 Option Chain?

The Nifty 50 Option Chain offers benefits like real-time insights into market sentiment, tracking open interest for liquidity, comparison of premiums, and implied volatility assessment. It helps traders identify strategic opportunities for hedging, speculation, and income generation through options.

What is the lot size of the NIFTY Option Chain?

The lot size of the Nifty Option Chain is 50 shares. It has been standardized by the National Stock Exchange of India.

Can I succeed in options trading?

Yes, you can succeed in options trading if you have a strong understanding of risk management and market analysis. Implementing the right strategies is key to increasing profitability.

What is the ATM (at-the-money) strike of Nifty 50 Industries?

Nifty 50 ATM is the nearest strike price available to the current market price of the Nifty 50 index. It marks the point where the intrinsic value transitions between OTM (out of the money) and ITM (in the money).

What are the ITM (in-the-money) strikes of Nifty 50 Industries?

ITM strikes for Nifty 50 are strike prices below the current index level for call options and above the index level for put options. These options have intrinsic value and are more likely to be exercised.

What are the OTM (out-of-the-money) strikes of Nifty 50 Industries?

OTM strikes for Nifty 50 are strike prices above the index for call options and below the index for put options. These options do not have intrinsic value and typically carry lower premiums.

What is a call option?

A call option gives the buyer the right (but not the obligation) to buy an asset at a predetermined price on a future date. For example, if the option allows buying Reliance shares for Rs 100 and the market price rises to Rs 110, the buyer benefits. The buyer pays a premium to the seller for this right.

What is a put option?

A put option gives the buyer the right (but not the obligation) to sell an asset at a predetermined price on a future date. If the asset’s market price drops below the agreed price, the buyer can sell it at a higher price, making a profit. The buyer pays a premium for this right.

What are European & American Options?

European options can only be exercised on the expiration date, while American options can be exercised any time up to the expiration date.

What is a futures contract?

A futures contract is an agreement between two parties to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price on a specific future date. Both parties are obligated to fulfill the contract terms regardless of market conditions.

What is a forward contract?

A forward contract is similar to a futures contract but is a private agreement between two parties without the involvement of an exchange. It carries credit risk as there’s no intermediary to guarantee performance.

What is the meaning of the 5% stock rule?

The 5% stock rule advises that no more than 5% of your investment portfolio should be allocated to a single asset. It aims to reduce risk by encouraging diversification.

Is it riskier to trade in options than in stocks?

Yes, options can be riskier due to their complexity. Buying options limits your risk to the premium paid, but selling options can carry higher risks and margin requirements. Understanding the product is essential before trading.

What is a covered option strategy?

A covered option strategy involves owning the underlying asset while selling a call option on it. For example, if you own Reliance stock and sell a call option on it, it’s a covered call strategy that limits downside risk and allows earning premiums.

