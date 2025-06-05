An option chain is a detailed list of the existing options contracts for a specific underlying stock or index. It primarily displays all call and put options available on an underlying with a precise expiration. The Options are sorted by strike price and statistics on premium, open interest, and implied volatility. The listing provides premium, volume, open interest, and other statistics for various strike prices.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|7,6500%
|₹2,466.75-2.5%
|22,250
|₹0.65-35%
|43,29,300134.45%
|3,8250%
|₹2,556.250.69%
|22,300
|₹0.7-30%
|27,90,97573.74%
|5250%
|₹2,534.350.01%
|22,350
|₹0.7-30%
|4,81,425-2.44%
|8250%
|₹2,4100%
|22,400
|₹0.75-25%
|5,12,17524.07%
|5250%
|₹2,410.850%
|22,450
|₹0.85-32%
|1,22,400367.62%
|10,350-0.71%
|₹2,287.8-2.89%
|22,500
|₹1-23.07%
|12,23,2503.68%
|7500%
|₹2,289.50%
|22,550
|₹0.9-33.33%
|43,725198.97%
|1,7250%
|₹2,244.50%
|22,600
|₹1.1-18.51%
|2,00,70033.73%
|6000%
|₹2,202.450%
|22,650
|₹0.95-32.14%
|24,45026.84%
|3,8250%
|₹2,083.50%
|22,700
|₹1.2-14.28%
|2,51,10051.90%
|2,1750%
|₹2,0600.48%
|22,750
|₹1.2-20%
|52,72549.25%
|2,250-9.09%
|₹1,996.8-2.63%
|22,800
|₹1.2-17.24%
|5,08,875-32.46%
|1,1257.14%
|₹1,943.8-0.06%
|22,850
|₹1.1-29.03%
|68,625-0.86%
|2,0250%
|₹1,900-1.45%
|22,900
|₹1.3-23.52%
|5,36,1004.91%
|5250%
|₹1,903.150%
|22,950
|₹1.3-29.72%
|1,32,97591.46%
|80,4000.18%
|₹1,794.45-3.03%
|23,000
|₹1.45-32.55%
|43,86,67531.67%
|6750%
|₹1,7410%
|23,050
|₹1.35-37.2%
|1,17,975126.33%
|4,2000%
|₹1,735.050%
|23,100
|₹1.45-35.55%
|8,51,32546.20%
|1,0500%
|₹1,684.550%
|23,150
|₹1.55-36.73%
|78,90079.21%
|19,3500%
|₹1,670.850.57%
|23,200
|₹1.75-30%
|11,60,55020.95%
|1,1250%
|₹1,554.550%
|23,250
|₹1.9-32.14%
|2,44,650302.71%
|15,0000.50%
|₹1,501-3.45%
|23,300
|₹2.1-28.81%
|10,09,42558.26%
|8250%
|₹1,4500%
|23,350
|₹2.1-34.37%
|2,44,05095.67%
|16,650-1.76%
|₹1,375-4.93%
|23,400
|₹2.6-24.63%
|15,02,850118.27%
|67512.5%
|₹1,353.20.11%
|23,450
|₹3-22.07%
|2,05,275141.78%
|1,13,325-8.64%
|₹1,291.25-4.69%
|23,500
|₹3.6-13.25%
|50,99,40062.66%
|1,4250%
|₹1,2430%
|23,550
|₹4.15-7.77%
|4,41,075219.79%
|23,8505.64%
|₹1,199.8-3.17%
|23,600
|₹4.65-5.1%
|15,93,45031.25%
|6750%
|₹1,184.55-0.26%
|23,650
|₹5.753.6%
|4,66,80060.04%
|24,525-3.82%
|₹1,089.15-6.93%
|23,700
|₹6.25-2.34%
|16,58,25021.86%
|1,57561.53%
|₹1,050.5-0.91%
|23,750
|₹7.453.47%
|12,72,000330.45%
|32,6250.46%
|₹983.7-7.61%
|23,800
|₹8.558.22%
|33,35,400156.39%
|2,25066.66%
|₹937.8-7.31%
|23,850
|₹9.656.04%
|7,68,375133.10%
|21,5257.08%
|₹906.95-7.45%
|23,900
|₹12.320%
|32,90,400110.72%
|4,35013.72%
|₹857.6-8.46%
|23,950
|₹14.2519.74%
|5,85,37559.25%
|2,23,6504.30%
|₹790-8.86%
|24,000
|₹17.4527.37%
|57,02,40051.14%
|6,52558.18%
|₹755.3-0.94%
|24,050
|₹20.9530.93%
|4,80,52541.52%
|51,9755.96%
|₹702.3-9.9%
|24,100
|₹24.3530.91%
|14,24,625112.85%
|9,60013.27%
|₹671.4-7.55%
|24,150
|₹28.2528.99%
|6,26,400139.17%
|83,10010.35%
|₹610-9.96%
|24,200
|₹34.8533.26%
|27,16,35067.73%
|12,9754.84%
|₹575-9.22%
|24,250
|₹41.435.51%
|5,97,15057.13%
|81,825-10.57%
|₹520.05-12.19%
|24,300
|₹49.7537.43%
|25,48,12548.47%
|28,12512.27%
|₹477.85-13.47%
|24,350
|₹58.5538.08%
|7,50,97553.03%
|1,91,5509.42%
|₹444.95-11.68%
|24,400
|₹68.838.01%
|43,59,00090.70%
|49,12590.40%
|₹409.3-10.86%
|24,450
|₹80.1534.36%
|14,37,150111.94%
|7,07,10026.32%
|₹368.4-13.11%
|24,500
|₹94.0532.93%
|40,31,47542.49%
|88,42560.40%
|₹335-13.42%
|24,550
|₹111.9536.85%
|8,18,10017.91%
|6,09,22534.37%
|₹301.05-14.23%
|24,600
|₹127.5531.22%
|28,14,45071.99%
|2,33,025126.78%
|₹271.05-13.84%
|24,650
|₹148.5530.3%
|6,94,57569.61%
|19,13,25071.21%
|₹242.85-14.9%
|24,700
|₹168.126.72%
|30,99,22556.94%
|19,17,825150.52%
|₹217.65-14.79%
|24,750
|₹193.725.04%
|18,74,85091.65%
|79,73,55096.24%
|₹194.05-15.42%
|24,800
|₹219.7524.53%
|51,10,35046.46%
|25,48,95099.97%
|₹171.85-17.14%
|24,850
|₹246.4523.9%
|13,41,45033.83%
|45,03,75088.42%
|₹150.25-18.27%
|24,900
|₹27521.68%
|17,81,02532.67%
|12,62,850135.52%
|₹130.55-19.78%
|24,950
|₹30619.11%
|2,34,97564.37%
|77,22,82538.96%
|₹114.45-20.18%
|25,000
|₹341.7518.64%
|20,59,650-0.20%
|11,97,375143.55%
|₹99.7-20.74%
|25,050
|₹371.4515.86%
|71,92519.87%
|33,82,42584.43%
|₹84.3-23.67%
|25,100
|₹41115.88%
|3,36,15013.21%
|12,86,100140.80%
|₹71.65-25.63%
|25,150
|₹445.715.43%
|30,52598.53%
|45,33,75060.20%
|₹60.05-27.3%
|25,200
|₹483.313.37%
|3,13,87519.94%
|15,63,075183.08%
|₹50.8-29.39%
|25,250
|₹523.111.32%
|17,400-12.45%
|42,52,57568.67%
|₹42.55-30.75%
|25,300
|₹56812.25%
|1,10,92525.87%
|10,68,375109.91%
|₹35.55-33.48%
|25,350
|₹601.958.23%
|23,175-1.90%
|37,44,45081.45%
|₹28.45-37.33%
|25,400
|₹657.3511.73%
|83,1756.53%
|14,21,925230.58%
|₹24.45-37.22%
|25,450
|₹686.75.51%
|7,0500%
|80,69,47599.48%
|₹20.05-40.41%
|25,500
|₹746.810.94%
|2,49,450-4.80%
|12,58,275161.07%
|₹16.8-41.05%
|25,550
|₹761.24.58%
|5,625-6.25%
|31,62,750144.22%
|₹13.6-43.91%
|25,600
|₹824.86.74%
|24,825-30.75%
|10,39,650153.04%
|₹10.6-48.41%
|25,650
|₹878.711.11%
|6,6006.02%
|47,62,95093.29%
|₹8.75-49.42%
|25,700
|₹920.96.7%
|19,65010.08%
|13,54,125194.15%
|₹8-45.76%
|25,750
|₹950.35-1.42%
|1,6500%
|43,07,25067.85%
|₹6.1-51.2%
|25,800
|₹1,025.457.71%
|39,7502.51%
|17,97,450293.33%
|₹5.2-51.17%
|25,850
|₹1,055.451.27%
|975-7.14%
|33,16,12570.80%
|₹4.2-53.59%
|25,900
|₹1,119.26.62%
|6,6753.48%
|9,29,325285.05%
|₹3.5-54.54%
|25,950
|₹1,135.5-2.33%
|1,5750%
|1,08,80,03041.08%
|₹3.35-50.37%
|26,000
|₹1,2296.8%
|1,05,7502.69%
|9,36,675141.33%
|₹2.9-50%
|26,050
|₹1,241.8-1.26%
|1,350-5.26%
|34,02,67549.76%
|₹2.65-43.61%
|26,100
|₹1,304.45-0.35%
|9009.09%
|8,76,07514.50%
|₹2.3-42.5%
|26,150
|₹1,363.90.41%
|1,1257.14%
|43,81,12574.12%
|₹2.15-41.09%
|26,200
|₹1,429.858.89%
|9,5258.54%
|10,81,72557.86%
|₹2.05-35.93%
|26,250
|₹1,457.050%
|9750%
|31,43,55070.29%
|₹1.9-34.48%
|26,300
|₹1,516.3-0.06%
|9758.33%
|7,51,87551.84%
|₹1.9-28.3%
|26,350
|₹1,579.90%
|8250%
|29,84,40041.47%
|₹1.8-25%
|26,400
|₹1,565-1.08%
|1,2750%
|16,67,85060.34%
|₹1.75-27.08%
|26,450
|₹1,631.650.06%
|9000%
|1,03,04,85050.39%
|₹1.8-23.4%
|26,500
|₹1,619-1.72%
|17,1000%
|12,27,22529.30%
|₹1.7-20.93%
|26,550
|₹1,750.950%
|7500%
|17,88,90097.54%
|₹1.65-23.25%
|26,600
|₹1,798.750%
|9000%
|5,92,05036.50%
|₹1.6-20%
|26,650
|₹1,848.550%
|8250%
|27,92,025101.05%
|₹1.55-24.39%
|26,700
|₹1,901.050%
|6750%
|17,14,425238.45%
|₹1.45-30.95%
|26,750
|₹1,947.850%
|9750%
|1,39,20,38027.89%
|₹1.45-25.64%
|26,800
|₹2,0000%
|5,0250%
NIFTY
26 Jun
₹24,852
NIFTY 50 26800 CE
05 Jun
₹1.45
NIFTY 50 24000 PE
05 Jun
₹17.45
NIFTY 50 26000 CE
05 Jun
₹3.35
NIFTY 50 24800 PE
05 Jun
₹219.75
There are various components of an Options Chart in a NIFTY Option Chain.
A thorough examination of the Options Chain may give you a wealth of information about an option and assist in making an informed choice about the trading.
The Nifty 50 Option Chain offers benefits like real-time insights into market sentiment, tracking open interest for liquidity, comparison of premiums, and implied volatility assessment. It helps traders identify strategic opportunities for hedging, speculation, and income generation through options.
The lot size of the Nifty Option Chain is 50 shares. It has been standardized by the National Stock Exchange of India.
Yes, you can succeed in options trading if you have a strong understanding of risk management and market analysis. Implementing the right strategies is key to increasing profitability.
Nifty 50 ATM is the nearest strike price available to the current market price of the Nifty 50 index. It marks the point where the intrinsic value transitions between OTM (out of the money) and ITM (in the money).
ITM strikes for Nifty 50 are strike prices below the current index level for call options and above the index level for put options. These options have intrinsic value and are more likely to be exercised.
OTM strikes for Nifty 50 are strike prices above the index for call options and below the index for put options. These options do not have intrinsic value and typically carry lower premiums.
A call option gives the buyer the right (but not the obligation) to buy an asset at a predetermined price on a future date. For example, if the option allows buying Reliance shares for Rs 100 and the market price rises to Rs 110, the buyer benefits. The buyer pays a premium to the seller for this right.
A put option gives the buyer the right (but not the obligation) to sell an asset at a predetermined price on a future date. If the asset’s market price drops below the agreed price, the buyer can sell it at a higher price, making a profit. The buyer pays a premium for this right.
European options can only be exercised on the expiration date, while American options can be exercised any time up to the expiration date.
A futures contract is an agreement between two parties to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined price on a specific future date. Both parties are obligated to fulfill the contract terms regardless of market conditions.
A forward contract is similar to a futures contract but is a private agreement between two parties without the involvement of an exchange. It carries credit risk as there’s no intermediary to guarantee performance.
The 5% stock rule advises that no more than 5% of your investment portfolio should be allocated to a single asset. It aims to reduce risk by encouraging diversification.
Yes, options can be riskier due to their complexity. Buying options limits your risk to the premium paid, but selling options can carry higher risks and margin requirements. Understanding the product is essential before trading.
