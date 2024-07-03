Summary

Britannia Industries Limited (BIL) is one of Indias leading FMCG companies. Britannias product portfolio includes Biscuits, Bread, Cakes, Rusk, and Dairy products including Cheese, Beverages, Milk and Yoghurt. Its brand portfolio includes Tiger, Marie Gold, Good Day, 50:50, Treat, NutriChoice and Milk Bikis. BIL has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. The Companys international footprint includes presence in Middle East through local manufacturing in UAE and Oman. It is also the market leader in Nepal. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing and sale of various food products.The Company was registered in March 21st, 1918 as a Public Limited Company. The Companys plants are situated in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Uttarakhand. In 1921, it became the first Company east of the Suez Canal to use imported gas ovens. Britannias business was flourishing. But, more importantly, Company was acquiring a reputation for quality and value. As a result, during the tragic World War II, the Government reposed its trust in Britannia by contracting it to supply large quantities of service biscuits to the armed forces. A new factory was established in the year 1924 at Kasara Pier Road in Mumbai. In the same year, the Company became a subsidiary of Peek, Frean & Company Limited, U.K., a leading biscuit manufacturing company, and further strengthened its position by expanding the factories at Calcutta and Mumbai. In 1952, the Kolkata factory was shifted from Dum Dum to

