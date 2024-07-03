iifl-logo-icon 1
Britannia Industries Ltd Share Price

4,818.1
(-0.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,873.5
  • Day's High4,873.5
  • 52 Wk High6,469.9
  • Prev. Close4,834.1
  • Day's Low4,791.85
  • 52 Wk Low 4,641
  • Turnover (lac)19,594.63
  • P/E55.32
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value188.65
  • EPS87.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,16,052.75
  • Div. Yield1.52
  • Open5,828.55
  • Day's High5,863.55
  • Spot5,837.05
  • Prev. Close5,828.55
  • Day's Low5,800.35
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot200
  • OI(Chg %)1,01,000 (20.4%)
  • Roll Over%4.03
  • Roll Cost-0.19
  • Traded Vol.4,44,400 (-51.2%)
Britannia Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

4,873.5

Prev. Close

4,834.1

Turnover(Lac.)

19,594.63

Day's High

4,873.5

Day's Low

4,791.85

52 Week's High

6,469.9

52 Week's Low

4,641

Book Value

188.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,16,052.75

P/E

55.32

EPS

87.41

Divi. Yield

1.52

Britannia Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 73.5

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2024

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 May, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Britannia Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

Britannia Industries Q2 net profit dips 9.4% y-o-y

12 Nov 2024|01:26 PM

EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

Britannia and Bel Open ₹220 Crore Cheese Factory

10 Oct 2024|03:37 PM

The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia’s existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

Britannia Q1 Profit Surges 10.5%

5 Aug 2024|10:31 AM

This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.

Britannia Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.54%

Foreign: 50.54%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 34.27%

Institutions: 34.27%

Non-Institutions: 15.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Britannia Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.09

24.09

24.09

24.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,503.43

3,157.06

2,378.45

3,295.44

Net Worth

3,527.52

3,181.15

2,402.54

3,319.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,371.62

12,378.83

10,986.68

9,304.06

yoy growth (%)

8.02

12.67

18.08

10.57

Raw materials

-8,475.76

-7,374.97

-6,657.73

-5,773.45

As % of sales

63.38

59.57

60.59

62.05

Employee costs

-413.56

-402.85

-368.87

-294.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,145.12

2,379.44

1,889.26

1,445.2

Depreciation

-170.01

-166.77

-151.69

-119.76

Tax paid

-541.93

-619.41

-423.96

-497.31

Working capital

-54.55

-112.8

-86.59

-154.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.02

12.67

18.08

10.57

Op profit growth

-11.14

32.79

25.53

17.13

EBIT growth

-8.01

26.75

35.1

15.5

Net profit growth

-8.91

18.57

56.58

12.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,546.21

15,984.9

13,944.67

12,883.04

11,443.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,546.21

15,984.9

13,944.67

12,883.04

11,443.99

Other Operating Income

223.06

315.65

191.59

253.1

155.56

Other Income

214.18

596.87

222.83

313.68

279.84

Britannia Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Britannia Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nusli N Wadia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Keki Dadiseth

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Avijit Deb

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajai Puri

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ness N Wadia

Executive Vice Chairman & MD

Varun Berry

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Y S P Thorat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Keki Elavia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

T V Thulsidass

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Tanya Arvind Dubash

Executive Director & CFO

Venkataraman Natarajan

Executive Director & CEO

Rajneet Singh Kohli

Independent Director

Urjit Patel

Independent Director

S S Lalbhai

Additional Director

Jeh Wadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Britannia Industries Ltd

Summary

Britannia Industries Limited (BIL) is one of Indias leading FMCG companies. Britannias product portfolio includes Biscuits, Bread, Cakes, Rusk, and Dairy products including Cheese, Beverages, Milk and Yoghurt. Its brand portfolio includes Tiger, Marie Gold, Good Day, 50:50, Treat, NutriChoice and Milk Bikis. BIL has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. The Companys international footprint includes presence in Middle East through local manufacturing in UAE and Oman. It is also the market leader in Nepal. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing and sale of various food products.The Company was registered in March 21st, 1918 as a Public Limited Company. The Companys plants are situated in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Uttarakhand. In 1921, it became the first Company east of the Suez Canal to use imported gas ovens. Britannias business was flourishing. But, more importantly, Company was acquiring a reputation for quality and value. As a result, during the tragic World War II, the Government reposed its trust in Britannia by contracting it to supply large quantities of service biscuits to the armed forces. A new factory was established in the year 1924 at Kasara Pier Road in Mumbai. In the same year, the Company became a subsidiary of Peek, Frean & Company Limited, U.K., a leading biscuit manufacturing company, and further strengthened its position by expanding the factories at Calcutta and Mumbai. In 1952, the Kolkata factory was shifted from Dum Dum to
Company FAQs

What is the Britannia Industries Ltd share price today?

The Britannia Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4818.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Britannia Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Britannia Industries Ltd is ₹116052.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Britannia Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Britannia Industries Ltd is 55.32 and 41.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Britannia Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Britannia Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Britannia Industries Ltd is ₹4641 and ₹6469.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Britannia Industries Ltd?

Britannia Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.73%, 3 Years at 10.15%, 1 Year at -7.99%, 6 Month at -11.29%, 3 Month at -23.65% and 1 Month at -1.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Britannia Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Britannia Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.55 %
Institutions - 34.28 %
Public - 15.18 %

