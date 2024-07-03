Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹4,873.5
Prev. Close₹4,834.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹19,594.63
Day's High₹4,873.5
Day's Low₹4,791.85
52 Week's High₹6,469.9
52 Week's Low₹4,641
Book Value₹188.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,16,052.75
P/E55.32
EPS87.41
Divi. Yield1.52
EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia’s existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.09
24.09
24.09
24.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,503.43
3,157.06
2,378.45
3,295.44
Net Worth
3,527.52
3,181.15
2,402.54
3,319.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13,371.62
12,378.83
10,986.68
9,304.06
yoy growth (%)
8.02
12.67
18.08
10.57
Raw materials
-8,475.76
-7,374.97
-6,657.73
-5,773.45
As % of sales
63.38
59.57
60.59
62.05
Employee costs
-413.56
-402.85
-368.87
-294.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,145.12
2,379.44
1,889.26
1,445.2
Depreciation
-170.01
-166.77
-151.69
-119.76
Tax paid
-541.93
-619.41
-423.96
-497.31
Working capital
-54.55
-112.8
-86.59
-154.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.02
12.67
18.08
10.57
Op profit growth
-11.14
32.79
25.53
17.13
EBIT growth
-8.01
26.75
35.1
15.5
Net profit growth
-8.91
18.57
56.58
12.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,546.21
15,984.9
13,944.67
12,883.04
11,443.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,546.21
15,984.9
13,944.67
12,883.04
11,443.99
Other Operating Income
223.06
315.65
191.59
253.1
155.56
Other Income
214.18
596.87
222.83
313.68
279.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nusli N Wadia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Keki Dadiseth
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Avijit Deb
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajai Puri
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ness N Wadia
Executive Vice Chairman & MD
Varun Berry
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Y S P Thorat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Keki Elavia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
T V Thulsidass
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Tanya Arvind Dubash
Executive Director & CFO
Venkataraman Natarajan
Executive Director & CEO
Rajneet Singh Kohli
Independent Director
Urjit Patel
Independent Director
S S Lalbhai
Additional Director
Jeh Wadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Britannia Industries Ltd
Summary
Britannia Industries Limited (BIL) is one of Indias leading FMCG companies. Britannias product portfolio includes Biscuits, Bread, Cakes, Rusk, and Dairy products including Cheese, Beverages, Milk and Yoghurt. Its brand portfolio includes Tiger, Marie Gold, Good Day, 50:50, Treat, NutriChoice and Milk Bikis. BIL has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. The Companys international footprint includes presence in Middle East through local manufacturing in UAE and Oman. It is also the market leader in Nepal. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing and sale of various food products.The Company was registered in March 21st, 1918 as a Public Limited Company. The Companys plants are situated in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Uttarakhand. In 1921, it became the first Company east of the Suez Canal to use imported gas ovens. Britannias business was flourishing. But, more importantly, Company was acquiring a reputation for quality and value. As a result, during the tragic World War II, the Government reposed its trust in Britannia by contracting it to supply large quantities of service biscuits to the armed forces. A new factory was established in the year 1924 at Kasara Pier Road in Mumbai. In the same year, the Company became a subsidiary of Peek, Frean & Company Limited, U.K., a leading biscuit manufacturing company, and further strengthened its position by expanding the factories at Calcutta and Mumbai. In 1952, the Kolkata factory was shifted from Dum Dum to
Read More
The Britannia Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4818.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Britannia Industries Ltd is ₹116052.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Britannia Industries Ltd is 55.32 and 41.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Britannia Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Britannia Industries Ltd is ₹4641 and ₹6469.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Britannia Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.73%, 3 Years at 10.15%, 1 Year at -7.99%, 6 Month at -11.29%, 3 Month at -23.65% and 1 Month at -1.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.