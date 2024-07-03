Britannia Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,546.21
15,984.9
13,944.67
12,883.04
11,443.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,546.21
15,984.9
13,944.67
12,883.04
11,443.99
Other Operating Income
223.06
315.65
191.59
253.1
155.56
Other Income
214.18
596.87
222.83
313.68
279.84
Total Income
16,983.45
16,897.42
14,359.09
13,449.82
11,879.39
Total Expenditure
13,605.52
13,469.64
11,935.93
10,627.46
9,773.38
PBIDT
3,377.93
3,427.78
2,423.16
2,822.36
2,106.01
Interest
164
169.1
144.29
110.9
76.9
PBDT
3,213.93
3,258.68
2,278.87
2,711.46
2,029.11
Depreciation
300.46
225.91
200.54
197.85
184.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
765.69
720.97
612.24
657.12
447.69
Deferred Tax
13.56
-4.52
-49.89
5.9
3.01
Reported Profit After Tax
2,134.22
2,316.32
1,515.98
1,850.59
1,393.6
Minority Interest After NP
-5.59
-5.45
-8.84
-13.31
-9.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,139.81
2,321.77
1,524.82
1,863.9
1,402.63
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.12
286.31
-0.69
-0.45
-12.85
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,141.93
2,035.46
1,525.51
1,864.35
1,415.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
88.84
96.39
63.31
77.43
58.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
7,350
7,200
5,650
15,750
3,500
Equity
24.09
24.09
24.09
24.09
24.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.41
21.44
17.37
21.9
18.4
PBDTM(%)
19.42
20.38
16.34
21.04
17.73
PATM(%)
12.89
14.49
10.87
14.36
12.17
EBITDA decreased by 10.2% to ₹783.4 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from ₹872.4 Crore in Q2 of FY24.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
The JV invested ₹220 Crore in the Greenfield factory, integrated into Britannia’s existing dairy facility, producing Britannia The Laughing Cow products.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
This year, its operational profit margins increased by 50 basis points to 17.7%, while EBITDA increased by almost 9% to ₹753 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ashoka Buildcon, JSW Steel, Ambuja Cements, etc.Read More
