₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
8246.93Low
8268.97High
8096.65Low
8268.97High
8011.32Low
8386.57High
0Low
8474.41High
Current Price
Bullish Moving Average
16
Bearish Moving Average
0
5 Day
8184.7
10 Day
8181.8
12 Day
8185.9
20 Day
8199.3
PIVOT
First Resistance
8296.37
First Support
8198.30
Second Resistance
8326.56
Second Support
8130.42
Third Resistance
8394.44
Third Support
8100.23
RSI
55.89
MACD Single Line
-15.25
MFI
-
MACD
-19.02
Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)
24,004.75
-183.90 | -0.76
43,726.55
-625.20 | -1.41
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.13
50,988.8
-616.75 | -1.20
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.50
