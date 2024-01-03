Table of Content
A derivatives contract is one of the best diversification and trading instruments used by both investors and traders. Based on its structure, it can be broadly divided into the following two categories; Contingent claims, otherwise known as options and forward claims, such as exchange-traded futures, swaps, or forward contracts. From these categories, swap derivatives are effectively used to exchange liabilities. These are an agreement between two parties to exchange a sequence of cash flows over a certain duration.
A swap Derivative is a contract wherein two parties decide to exchange liabilities or cash flows from separate financial instruments. Often, swap trading is based on loans or bonds, otherwise known as a notional principal amount. However, the underlying instrument used in Swaps can be anything as long as it has a legal, financial value. Mostly, in a swap contract, the principal amount does not change hands and stays with the original owner. While one cash flow may be fixed, the other remains variable and is based on a floating currency exchange rate, benchmark interest rate, or index rate.
Typically, at the time someone initiates the contract, at least one of these cash flows is determined through an uncertain or random variable, like foreign exchange rate, interest rate, equity price, or a commodity price.
Essentially, Swap Trading works when two parties agree to swap their cash flows or liabilities based on two separate financial instruments. Although there are many types, the most common kind of swap is known as an interest rate swap. A swap is not standardised and does not trade on public stock exchanges, and it is not common for retail investors to engage in a swap.
Instead, swaps are contracts that are traded over-the-counter primarily between financial institutions or businesses. Since they are traded over-the-counter, the terms of the swap contract are negotiated and customised to the needs of both parties. Financial institutions and firms dominate the swap derivatives market, with almost no individuals ever participating. As a result of swaps occurring on the over-the-counter market, the swap contracts are considered risky because of the counterparty risk where one party can default on the payment.
Countless variations exist in exotic swap agreements. Some of the most common swap contracts are as follows:
A swap in the financial world refers to a derivative contract where one party will exchange the value of an asset or cash flows with another. For example, a company that is paying a variable interest rate might swap its interest payments with another company that will then pay a fixed rate to the first company. Swaps can also be utilised to exchange other types of risk or value, such as the potential for a credit default in a bond.
