Discover how PMS help you achieve your long-term financial goals with tailored strategies, expert management, and diversification.
Invest wise with Expert advice
PMS or Portfolio Management Services, are simply investments in the form of a diverse portfolio, managed by a professional portfolio manager.
We all understand fund manager as the one who manages our money. But the fund manager definition is actually quite nuanced.
PMS is not just an activity but a continuous and iterative process. Hence to best appreciate the importance of PMS, it is essential to understand the process of PMS.
Portfolio management service (PMS) has emerged in a big way since they were first permitted in India in 1993 under SEBI PMS rules.
Portfolio management service (PMS) is a customized investment product that is designed based on the investor’s unique needs and objectives.
PMS or Portfolio Management Services is a customized investment avenue for High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth clients.
Portfolio Management Service (PMS) is a facility offered by a SEBI registered portfolio manager with the singular intent to achieve the required rate of return within the desired level of risk for the client.
