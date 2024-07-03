Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹592.6
Prev. Close₹591.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹38,456.97
Day's High₹593.85
Day's Low₹572.85
52 Week's High₹772.65
52 Week's Low₹496.35
Book Value₹298.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,29,923.4
P/E23.67
EPS24.97
Divi. Yield0.58
Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.
The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
222
222
222
93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63,485
58,267
54,206
49,971
Net Worth
63,707
58,489
54,428
50,064
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
67,653
42,701
40,242
42,798.04
yoy growth (%)
58.43
6.11
-5.97
15.86
Raw materials
-40,557
-26,455
-22,879
-24,993.42
As % of sales
59.94
61.95
56.85
58.39
Employee costs
-2,058
-1,844
-1,922
-1,894.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8,564
1,567
1,016
2,554.03
Depreciation
-1,752
-1,708
-1,708
-1,617.31
Tax paid
-2,950
-581
-332
-792.33
Working capital
6,906
-4,951
3,299.3
-1,284.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.43
6.11
-5.97
15.86
Op profit growth
173.52
11.73
-28.49
6.44
EBIT growth
228.75
12.65
-39.5
1.44
Net profit growth
454.58
60.16
-56.83
-7.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,15,962
2,23,202
1,95,059
1,32,008
1,18,144
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,15,962
2,23,202
1,95,059
1,32,008
1,18,144
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,519
1,307
1,724
1,204
1,190
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Non Executive Director
Rajashree Birla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alka Bharucha
Whole Time Director & CFO
Praveen Kumar Mahehswari
Managing Director
Satish Pai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhir Mital
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIKAS BALIA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Y P Dandiwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Geetika Anand
Independent Director
Arun Adhikari
Non Executive Director
Sushil Agarwal
Reports by Hindalco Industries Ltd
Summary
Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is the worlds largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, a major copper player, and one of Asias largest producers of primary aluminium. In India, Hindalcos aluminium manufacturing units cover the complete value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power generation and aluminium smelting, to downstream value-addition of aluminium rolling, extruding, and foil making. Hindalcos copper division in India comprises, among other facilities, a world-class custom copper smelter and captive jetty with capability to manufacture copper rods. Hindalco is one of the largest suppliers of copper to the Indian Railways and meets more than half of the countrys copper requirements.Hindalco Industries Limited was incorporated in December 15th, 1958. In year 1962, the Company commenced production with an initial capacity of 20,000 mtpa of aluminium metal and 40,000 mtpa of alumina at Renukoot (Uttar Pradesh). In the year 1965, they commissioned downstream capacities in Rolling and Extrusion Mills at Renukoot. In the year 1968, the Company commissioned Renusagar Power Plant.In the year 1994, the Company made a huge expansion, modernisation and diversification programme in their working areas. In the year 1998, foil plant of the company came to existence at Silvassa. Also, the company attained ISO 14001 EMS certification during the year. In the year 1999, the company commenced aluminium
The Hindalco Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹578.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindalco Industries Ltd is ₹129923.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindalco Industries Ltd is 23.67 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindalco Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindalco Industries Ltd is ₹496.35 and ₹772.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindalco Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.26%, 3 Years at 7.34%, 1 Year at -0.32%, 6 Month at -14.53%, 3 Month at -20.87% and 1 Month at -11.44%.
