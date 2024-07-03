Summary

Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is the worlds largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, a major copper player, and one of Asias largest producers of primary aluminium. In India, Hindalcos aluminium manufacturing units cover the complete value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power generation and aluminium smelting, to downstream value-addition of aluminium rolling, extruding, and foil making. Hindalcos copper division in India comprises, among other facilities, a world-class custom copper smelter and captive jetty with capability to manufacture copper rods. Hindalco is one of the largest suppliers of copper to the Indian Railways and meets more than half of the countrys copper requirements.Hindalco Industries Limited was incorporated in December 15th, 1958. In year 1962, the Company commenced production with an initial capacity of 20,000 mtpa of aluminium metal and 40,000 mtpa of alumina at Renukoot (Uttar Pradesh). In the year 1965, they commissioned downstream capacities in Rolling and Extrusion Mills at Renukoot. In the year 1968, the Company commissioned Renusagar Power Plant.In the year 1994, the Company made a huge expansion, modernisation and diversification programme in their working areas. In the year 1998, foil plant of the company came to existence at Silvassa. Also, the company attained ISO 14001 EMS certification during the year. In the year 1999, the company commenced aluminium

