Hindalco Industries Ltd Share Price

578.15
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:59 PM

  • Open592.6
  • Day's High593.85
  • 52 Wk High772.65
  • Prev. Close591.15
  • Day's Low572.85
  • 52 Wk Low 496.35
  • Turnover (lac)38,456.97
  • P/E23.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value298.46
  • EPS24.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,29,923.4
  • Div. Yield0.58
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Hindalco Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

592.6

Prev. Close

591.15

Turnover(Lac.)

38,456.97

Day's High

593.85

Day's Low

572.85

52 Week's High

772.65

52 Week's Low

496.35

Book Value

298.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,29,923.4

P/E

23.67

EPS

24.97

Divi. Yield

0.58

Hindalco Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Hindalco Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

Hindalco Q2 net profit jumps ~123% y-o-y to ₹1,891 Crore

12 Nov 2024|01:29 PM

Novelis' adjusted EBITDA of $462 million was down 5% due to lower metal benefits, an unfavourable product mix.

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

Hindalco earmarks $4-5B for upstream expansion

12 Nov 2024|11:28 AM

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased 49% year over year to ₹9,100 crore from ₹6,096 crore

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

Novelis logs 18% decline in Q2 net profit

7 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The company reported a net income of $128 Million for the three months ending September 30, a decrease of 18% from the same time last year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Hindalco Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.64%

Foreign: 0.64%

Indian: 33.99%

Non-Promoter- 56.82%

Institutions: 56.81%

Non-Institutions: 8.04%

Custodian: 0.50%

Share Price

Hindalco Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

222

222

222

93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63,485

58,267

54,206

49,971

Net Worth

63,707

58,489

54,428

50,064

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

67,653

42,701

40,242

42,798.04

yoy growth (%)

58.43

6.11

-5.97

15.86

Raw materials

-40,557

-26,455

-22,879

-24,993.42

As % of sales

59.94

61.95

56.85

58.39

Employee costs

-2,058

-1,844

-1,922

-1,894.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8,564

1,567

1,016

2,554.03

Depreciation

-1,752

-1,708

-1,708

-1,617.31

Tax paid

-2,950

-581

-332

-792.33

Working capital

6,906

-4,951

3,299.3

-1,284.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.43

6.11

-5.97

15.86

Op profit growth

173.52

11.73

-28.49

6.44

EBIT growth

228.75

12.65

-39.5

1.44

Net profit growth

454.58

60.16

-56.83

-7.73

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,15,962

2,23,202

1,95,059

1,32,008

1,18,144

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,15,962

2,23,202

1,95,059

1,32,008

1,18,144

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,519

1,307

1,724

1,204

1,190

Hindalco Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindalco Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Non Executive Director

Rajashree Birla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alka Bharucha

Whole Time Director & CFO

Praveen Kumar Mahehswari

Managing Director

Satish Pai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhir Mital

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIKAS BALIA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Y P Dandiwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Geetika Anand

Independent Director

Arun Adhikari

Non Executive Director

Sushil Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindalco Industries Ltd

Summary

Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, is the worlds largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, a major copper player, and one of Asias largest producers of primary aluminium. In India, Hindalcos aluminium manufacturing units cover the complete value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power generation and aluminium smelting, to downstream value-addition of aluminium rolling, extruding, and foil making. Hindalcos copper division in India comprises, among other facilities, a world-class custom copper smelter and captive jetty with capability to manufacture copper rods. Hindalco is one of the largest suppliers of copper to the Indian Railways and meets more than half of the countrys copper requirements.Hindalco Industries Limited was incorporated in December 15th, 1958. In year 1962, the Company commenced production with an initial capacity of 20,000 mtpa of aluminium metal and 40,000 mtpa of alumina at Renukoot (Uttar Pradesh). In the year 1965, they commissioned downstream capacities in Rolling and Extrusion Mills at Renukoot. In the year 1968, the Company commissioned Renusagar Power Plant.In the year 1994, the Company made a huge expansion, modernisation and diversification programme in their working areas. In the year 1998, foil plant of the company came to existence at Silvassa. Also, the company attained ISO 14001 EMS certification during the year. In the year 1999, the company commenced aluminium
Company FAQs

What is the Hindalco Industries Ltd share price today?

The Hindalco Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹578.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindalco Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindalco Industries Ltd is ₹129923.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindalco Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindalco Industries Ltd is 23.67 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindalco Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindalco Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindalco Industries Ltd is ₹496.35 and ₹772.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindalco Industries Ltd?

Hindalco Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.26%, 3 Years at 7.34%, 1 Year at -0.32%, 6 Month at -14.53%, 3 Month at -20.87% and 1 Month at -11.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindalco Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindalco Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.64 %
Institutions - 56.82 %
Public - 8.04 %

