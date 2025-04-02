iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 2nd April 2025

2 Apr 2025 , 07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hindalco Industries: The company has unveiled a multi-pronged growth strategy with a keen focus on sustainability, recycling, and capital investment. The company announced its plans to increase its recycling capacity to about three-folds by FY30 while promoting aluminium as a circular material.

Coal India: The company announced that it will increase its coal prices by ₹10 per ton for both coking and non-coking coal. The price increase shall be effective from April 16, 2025. The company shall increase from ₹10 per ton to ₹20 per ton. On the other hand, the notified price of coal will be ₹10 per ton.

Shriram Finance: The non-banking financial company (NBFC) has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for acquisition of 100% stake in Shriram Overseas Investments from Shriram Investments Holdings. Additionally, the company has also received RBI approval for appointment of Executive Vice Chairman Umesh Revankar and MD & CFO Parag Sharma as Directors on board of Shriram Investments Holdings.

KEC International: The company has secured new orders worth rs 1,236 Crore across its various verticals. With these orders, the company’s total order value intake for FY 25 stands at a record level of ₹24,600 Crore, up by 36% year-on-year.

Swiggy: The online food delivery business stated that it has received an income-tax order. The order relates to assessment year 2021-22, aggregating to ₹158.25 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

