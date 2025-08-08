Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Reliance Infrastructure Limited announced that its power distribution companies situated in New Delhi will recover ₹214.13 Billion in unpaid dues. This development comes after a Supreme Court ruling upheld the company’s claims.

These dues result from tariff shortfalls in previous years, where electricity prices as approved by the regulators were not able to meet the cost of supply.

As per a court-approved ruling, the company will recover these dues from its consumers over the next four years. The period starts from April 2024. Furthermore, this collection would be implemented by imposing higher electricity tariffs.

The Supreme Court of India ordered electricity regulators to pay their deferred costs and unpaid dues which are payable to power distribution companies. This Supreme Court announcement took place on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The Court also directed regulators to conduct audits and submit recovery roadmaps.

At around 1.45 PM, Reliance Infra was trading flat at ₹281.30, against the previous close of ₹281.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹291.25, and ₹270, respectively.

In New Delhi alone, three distribution companies have accumulated unpaid dues of about ₹272 Billion by March 2024, according to the document presented by the court.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will supervise the entire recovery process.

