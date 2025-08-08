iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

8 Aug 2025 , 01:58 PM

Reliance Infrastructure Limited announced that its power distribution companies situated in New Delhi will recover ₹214.13 Billion in unpaid dues. This development comes after a Supreme Court ruling upheld the company’s claims.

These dues result from tariff shortfalls in previous years, where electricity prices as approved by the regulators were not able to meet the cost of supply.

As per a court-approved ruling, the company will recover these dues from its consumers over the next four years. The period starts from April 2024. Furthermore, this collection would be implemented by imposing higher electricity tariffs.

The Supreme Court of India ordered electricity regulators to pay their deferred costs and unpaid dues which are payable to power distribution companies. This Supreme Court announcement took place on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The Court also directed regulators to conduct audits and submit recovery roadmaps.

At around 1.45 PM, Reliance Infra was trading flat at ₹281.30, against the previous close of ₹281.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹291.25, and ₹270, respectively.

In New Delhi alone, three distribution companies have accumulated unpaid dues of about ₹272 Billion by March 2024, according to the document presented by the court.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will supervise the entire recovery process.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

 

Related Tags

  • Reliance Infrastructure
  • Reliance Infrastructure News
  • Reliance Infrastructure Share Today
  • Reliance Infrastructure Stock
  • Reliance Infrastructure Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|03:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|02:18 PM
Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:17 PM
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|11:55 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.