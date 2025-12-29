iifl-logo

Viceroy Hotels Gets Shareholder Nod to Acquire SLN Terminus Hotels for ₹206 Crore

29 Dec 2025 , 01:33 PM

Viceroy Hotels Limited has received shareholder approval to acquire SLN Terminus Hotels and Resorts Private Limited for a total consideration of ₹206 crore, following the extraordinary general meeting held on December 27, 2025.

SLN Terminus Hotels and Resorts Private Limited is an India incorporated entity that operates a Marriott associated hotel located on leased premises at SLN Terminus in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The hotel property consists of 75 long stay rooms spread across the 9th to 12th floors of the building, offering accommodation focused on extended stays.

As per exchange disclosures, the property has a built up area of around 1.65 lakh square feet and includes parking facilities along with an undivided land share of approximately 2,442 square yards.

The acquisition will be executed entirely through cash consideration and, upon completion, SLN Terminus Hotels and Resorts will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Viceroy Hotels Limited.

The company has indicated that the transaction is expected to be completed within one year from the date of shareholder approval. The filing clarified that the acquisition qualifies as a related party transaction, as Viceroy Hotels director S Prabhaker Reddy also serves as the managing director of the target company.

Viceroy Hotels stated that the transaction has been conducted on an arm’s length basis and is supported by independent valuation reports. The company said the proposed acquisition is aligned with its strategy to expand its hospitality portfolio and strengthen its market presence and asset base.

Viceroy Hotels expects the deal to result in operational synergies, improved cost efficiencies and better utilisation of resources. The acquisition is also expected to contribute to revenue growth and profitability over the medium to long term, supporting the company’s broader growth plans in the hospitality sector.

