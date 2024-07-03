iifl-logo-icon 1
Vodafone Idea Ltd Share Price

7.88
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.29
  • Day's High8.33
  • 52 Wk High19.18
  • Prev. Close8.27
  • Day's Low7.83
  • 52 Wk Low 6.61
  • Turnover (lac)34,516.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-13.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54,923.46
  • Div. Yield0
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Vodafone Idea Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

8.29

Prev. Close

8.27

Turnover(Lac.)

34,516.19

Day's High

8.33

Day's Low

7.83

52 Week's High

19.18

52 Week's Low

6.61

Book Value

-13.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54,923.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vodafone Idea Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

13 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vodafone Idea Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM

According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectively

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

21 Nov 2024|02:44 PM

Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.

Vodafone Idea's loss narrows to ₹7,176 Crore in Q2

Vodafone Idea’s loss narrows to ₹7,176 Crore in Q2

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Cash EBITDA excluding the impact of Ind AS 116 increased to ₹2,320 Crore, the highest since the merger, up 10% quarter on quarter.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vodafone Idea Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.56%

Foreign: 29.55%

Indian: 7.76%

Non-Promoter- 40.73%

Institutions: 40.73%

Non-Institutions: 21.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vodafone Idea Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50,119.8

48,679.7

32,118.8

28,735.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,53,763.8

-1,22,518.5

-93,555

-66,443

Net Worth

-1,03,644

-73,838.8

-61,436.2

-37,707.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

38,220.7

41,672.7

44,715

27,828.64

yoy growth (%)

-8.28

-6.8

60.67

-21.11

Raw materials

-0.6

0

-0.3

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,561.4

-1,858.3

-1,972.6

-1,396.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-28,299.9

-24,210.9

-23,562.5

-7,296.68

Depreciation

-22,857.5

-22,906.2

-23,888.8

-8,316.11

Tax paid

0

20.8

-10,844.8

2,515.9

Working capital

10,926.2

30,905.8

-48,852.1

4,843.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.28

-6.8

60.67

-21.11

Op profit growth

-6.05

12.39

158.9

-43.88

EBIT growth

17.8

-24.01

245.05

-192.69

Net profit growth

-39

-36.69

1,429.69

475.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

42,572.7

42,142.6

38,498.4

41,938.2

44,916.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42,572.7

42,142.6

38,498.4

41,938.2

44,916.7

Other Operating Income

79

34.6

17.1

14

40.8

Other Income

868.7

311.8

294.9

405.6

1,394.6

Vodafone Idea Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,588.45

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,485.85

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

7.88

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,691.2

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

74.12

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vodafone Idea Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Kapdeo

Independent Director

NEENA GUPTA

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Adhikari

Independent Director

Ashwani Windlass

Independent Director

Suresh Choithram Vaswani

Non Executive Director

HIMANSHU KAPANIA

Non Executive Director

Sunil Sood

Non Executive Director

Sushil Agarwal

Independent Director

Anjani Kumar Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ravinder Talwar

Independent Director

RAJAT KUMAR JAIN

Additional Director

Selcuk Karacay

Independent Director

Sunirmal Talukdar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vodafone Idea Ltd

Summary

Vodafone Idea Limited (Formerly known as Idea Cellular Limited) is the third largest wireless operator by subscribers in India with a Revenue Market Share of approximately 18.7% of the Indian mobile telecommunications services industry for quarter ended December 2022. The Company, a partnership between two strong promoters Aditya Birla Group India and Vodafone Group UK, is a major telecommunications provider in India, offering voice, data, enterprise services and other Value Added Services (VAS), including Short Messaging Services, Digital Services, IoT etc. As of March 31, 2023, the subscriber base of the Company stands at 236.8 million (on VLR), with the subscriber market share on VLR stands at 20.7%The Company is an Aditya Birla Group Company, which offers basic voice and short message service (SMS) services to high-end value added and general packet radio service (GPRS) services, such as Blackberry, Datacard, Mobile TV and Games. The Company is a pan-India integrated wireless broadband operator offering 2G, 3G and 4G services, and has its own National Long Distance (NLD) and International Long Distance (ILD) operations, and Internet Service Provider (ISP) license. The Company offers affordable and world-class mobile services to varied segments of mobile users. It has a large spectrum holding comprising 8,005.2 MHz spectrum across 22 Service Areas, of which 7,975.2 MHz is liberalised spectrum which can be used towards deployment of any technology.Vodafone Idea Limited was
Company FAQs

What is the Vodafone Idea Ltd share price today?

The Vodafone Idea Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vodafone Idea Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vodafone Idea Ltd is ₹54923.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vodafone Idea Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vodafone Idea Ltd is 0 and -0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vodafone Idea Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vodafone Idea Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vodafone Idea Ltd is ₹6.61 and ₹19.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vodafone Idea Ltd?

Vodafone Idea Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.28%, 3 Years at -18.98%, 1 Year at -47.82%, 6 Month at -52.66%, 3 Month at -16.21% and 1 Month at 0.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vodafone Idea Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vodafone Idea Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.32 %
Institutions - 40.73 %
Public - 21.95 %

