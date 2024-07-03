Summary

Vodafone Idea Limited (Formerly known as Idea Cellular Limited) is the third largest wireless operator by subscribers in India with a Revenue Market Share of approximately 18.7% of the Indian mobile telecommunications services industry for quarter ended December 2022. The Company, a partnership between two strong promoters Aditya Birla Group India and Vodafone Group UK, is a major telecommunications provider in India, offering voice, data, enterprise services and other Value Added Services (VAS), including Short Messaging Services, Digital Services, IoT etc. As of March 31, 2023, the subscriber base of the Company stands at 236.8 million (on VLR), with the subscriber market share on VLR stands at 20.7%The Company is an Aditya Birla Group Company, which offers basic voice and short message service (SMS) services to high-end value added and general packet radio service (GPRS) services, such as Blackberry, Datacard, Mobile TV and Games. The Company is a pan-India integrated wireless broadband operator offering 2G, 3G and 4G services, and has its own National Long Distance (NLD) and International Long Distance (ILD) operations, and Internet Service Provider (ISP) license. The Company offers affordable and world-class mobile services to varied segments of mobile users. It has a large spectrum holding comprising 8,005.2 MHz spectrum across 22 Service Areas, of which 7,975.2 MHz is liberalised spectrum which can be used towards deployment of any technology.Vodafone Idea Limited was

