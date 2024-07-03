SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹8.29
Prev. Close₹8.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹34,516.19
Day's High₹8.33
Day's Low₹7.83
52 Week's High₹19.18
52 Week's Low₹6.61
Book Value₹-13.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54,923.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50,119.8
48,679.7
32,118.8
28,735.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,53,763.8
-1,22,518.5
-93,555
-66,443
Net Worth
-1,03,644
-73,838.8
-61,436.2
-37,707.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
38,220.7
41,672.7
44,715
27,828.64
yoy growth (%)
-8.28
-6.8
60.67
-21.11
Raw materials
-0.6
0
-0.3
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,561.4
-1,858.3
-1,972.6
-1,396.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-28,299.9
-24,210.9
-23,562.5
-7,296.68
Depreciation
-22,857.5
-22,906.2
-23,888.8
-8,316.11
Tax paid
0
20.8
-10,844.8
2,515.9
Working capital
10,926.2
30,905.8
-48,852.1
4,843.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.28
-6.8
60.67
-21.11
Op profit growth
-6.05
12.39
158.9
-43.88
EBIT growth
17.8
-24.01
245.05
-192.69
Net profit growth
-39
-36.69
1,429.69
475.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
42,572.7
42,142.6
38,498.4
41,938.2
44,916.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42,572.7
42,142.6
38,498.4
41,938.2
44,916.7
Other Operating Income
79
34.6
17.1
14
40.8
Other Income
868.7
311.8
294.9
405.6
1,394.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,588.45
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,485.85
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
7.88
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,691.2
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
74.12
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Kapdeo
Independent Director
NEENA GUPTA
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Adhikari
Independent Director
Ashwani Windlass
Independent Director
Suresh Choithram Vaswani
Non Executive Director
HIMANSHU KAPANIA
Non Executive Director
Sunil Sood
Non Executive Director
Sushil Agarwal
Independent Director
Anjani Kumar Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ravinder Talwar
Independent Director
RAJAT KUMAR JAIN
Additional Director
Selcuk Karacay
Independent Director
Sunirmal Talukdar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vodafone Idea Ltd
Summary
Vodafone Idea Limited (Formerly known as Idea Cellular Limited) is the third largest wireless operator by subscribers in India with a Revenue Market Share of approximately 18.7% of the Indian mobile telecommunications services industry for quarter ended December 2022. The Company, a partnership between two strong promoters Aditya Birla Group India and Vodafone Group UK, is a major telecommunications provider in India, offering voice, data, enterprise services and other Value Added Services (VAS), including Short Messaging Services, Digital Services, IoT etc. As of March 31, 2023, the subscriber base of the Company stands at 236.8 million (on VLR), with the subscriber market share on VLR stands at 20.7%The Company is an Aditya Birla Group Company, which offers basic voice and short message service (SMS) services to high-end value added and general packet radio service (GPRS) services, such as Blackberry, Datacard, Mobile TV and Games. The Company is a pan-India integrated wireless broadband operator offering 2G, 3G and 4G services, and has its own National Long Distance (NLD) and International Long Distance (ILD) operations, and Internet Service Provider (ISP) license. The Company offers affordable and world-class mobile services to varied segments of mobile users. It has a large spectrum holding comprising 8,005.2 MHz spectrum across 22 Service Areas, of which 7,975.2 MHz is liberalised spectrum which can be used towards deployment of any technology.Vodafone Idea Limited was
The Vodafone Idea Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vodafone Idea Ltd is ₹54923.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vodafone Idea Ltd is 0 and -0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vodafone Idea Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vodafone Idea Ltd is ₹6.61 and ₹19.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vodafone Idea Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.28%, 3 Years at -18.98%, 1 Year at -47.82%, 6 Month at -52.66%, 3 Month at -16.21% and 1 Month at 0.73%.
