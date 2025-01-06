iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vodafone Idea Ltd Shareholding Pattern

7.75
(-2.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Vodafone Idea Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024May-2024Apr-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

29.55%

29.55%

30.34%

30.34%

28.88%

Indian

7.76%

7.61%

7.82%

7.82%

7.98%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

40.73%

42.9%

43.91%

41.39%

38.87%

Non-Institutions

21.95%

19.92%

17.91%

20.43%

24.25%

Total Non-Promoter

62.68%

62.82%

61.82%

61.82%

63.12%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.55%

Foreign: 29.55%

Indian: 7.76%

Non-Promoter- 40.73%

Institutions: 40.73%

Non-Institutions: 21.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Vodafone Idea: Related NEWS

Vodafone Idea Sells Firefly Stake for ₹4.5 Crore Amid Tax Dispute

Vodafone Idea Sells Firefly Stake for ₹4.5 Crore Amid Tax Dispute

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Jan 2025|10:24 PM

This deal, being completed is conditioned to occur after satisfying few closing conditions; this will most probably happen in about 30 working days.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM

According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectively

Read More
Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2024|02:44 PM

Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.

Read More
Vodafone Idea’s loss narrows to ₹7,176 Crore in Q2

Vodafone Idea’s loss narrows to ₹7,176 Crore in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

Cash EBITDA excluding the impact of Ind AS 116 increased to ₹2,320 Crore, the highest since the merger, up 10% quarter on quarter.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Vodafone in negotiations with DoT to remove bank guarantee

Vodafone in negotiations with DoT to remove bank guarantee

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|11:01 AM

The telecom operator also noted that when the DoT makes a final decision, it will make all relevant disclosures as required by law.

Read More
Vodafone Idea Seals $3.6B Network Deal for 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout

Vodafone Idea Seals $3.6B Network Deal for 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|08:19 PM

This marks the beginning of its $6.6 billion capital expenditure plan aimed at expanding 4G coverage to 1.2 billion people and launching 5G in key markets.

Read More
Vodafone Idea zooms ~10% after $3.6 Billion deal

Vodafone Idea zooms ~10% after $3.6 Billion deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|11:04 AM

While the corporation did not comment on the individual transactions, it is expected to award 40% to Ericsson and Nokia.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vodafone Idea Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.