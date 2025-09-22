iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TCS to Lead AI-Driven Business Support Transformation for Vodafone Idea

22 Sep 2025 , 11:01 AM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has been roped in by Vodafone Idea (Vi) to revamp its business support system (BSS) through a new AI-powered, future-ready platform.

The five-year programme is designed to sharpen Vi’s customer engagement by embedding automation, personalisation, and intelligence across its digital backbone. The modernised platform will also help the telecom operator speed up the launch of new products and services.

The project will be anchored on two of TCS’s flagship products – TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX. While HOBS will provide the underlying digital infrastructure for BSS, ensuring stability and integration across customer channels, TwinX will introduce AI/ML-driven intelligence and scenario simulation to support faster decision-making and personalised interactions.

Together, the solutions are aimed at enhancing agility, service resilience, and the flexibility needed to meet evolving customer demands.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, said the upgrade will allow the company to “deliver faster, smarter, and more personalised digital experiences.”

Ujjwal Mathur, President and Country Head – India Business at TCS, highlighted that the initiative builds on a 15-year-long relationship between the two companies. “This marks a pivotal step in the AI-led transformation of Vi’s core BSS,” he said. TCS did not disclose the size of the deal.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Most Read News

Atlanta Electricals - A Leading Transformer Manufacturer

22 Sep 2025|05:27 PM
Rajshree Polypack Bags Repeat Order Worth ₹1.62 Crore

22 Sep 2025|02:26 PM
Saatvik Green Energy Limited – An Integrated Renewable Energy Player

22 Sep 2025|02:21 PM
Ceigall India Emerges Lowest Bidder for ₹1,700 Crore Solar-BESS Project in MP

22 Sep 2025|02:20 PM
TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 2V Fi and Raider iGo in Nepal

