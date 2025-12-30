iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Banner

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended December 26, 2025

30 Dec 2025 , 06:19 PM

FPIs were equity net sellers of $62 Million this week. The VIX dipped further from 9.68 to 9.15 levels, touching a low of 9.02 during the week. While there is stability in macros, single-digit VIX should ideally be the start of a bull rally in markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – FLAT CLOSE FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 85,225.28 85,378.51 84,937.82 85,041.45
25-Dec-25 85,533.11 85,738.18 85,342.19 85,408.70
24-Dec-25 85,533.11 85,738.18 85,342.19 85,408.70
23-Dec-25 85,690.10 85,704.93 85,342.99 85,524.84
22-Dec-25 85,145.90 85,601.33 85,145.86 85,567.48
19-Dec-25 84,756.79 85,067.50 84,734.96 84,929.36
  Weekly Returns +0.13%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex was up 112 points or +0.13%. Barring a strong start to the week, Sensex stayed under pressure in a truncated week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 85,738 and low of 84,938. It was more of year-end jitters for the equity markets.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FLAT TO POSITIVE; BUT VIX AT NEW LOWS

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 26,121.25 26,144.20 26,008.60 26,042.30
25-Dec-25 26,170.65 26,236.40 26,123.00 26,142.10
24-Dec-25 26,170.65 26,236.40 26,123.00 26,142.10
23-Dec-25 26,205.20 26,233.55 26,119.05 26,177.15
22-Dec-25 26,055.85 26,180.70 26,047.80 26,172.40
19-Dec-25 25,911.50 25,993.35 25,880.45 25,966.40
  Weekly Returns +0.29%

Data Source: NSE

The only positive was that the Nifty closed just above the psychological 26,000 levels. Nifty gained 76 points or +0.29% for the week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 26,236 and low of 26,009. VIX closed at a low of 9.15, but the low-VIX rally is still elusive.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – ANOTHER FLAT CLOSE FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 60,426.90 60,758.15 60,256.90 60,314.45
25-Dec-25 60,876.30 61,029.55 60,406.65 60,451.35
24-Dec-25 60,876.30 61,029.55 60,406.65 60,451.35
23-Dec-25 60,895.25 60,913.65 60,569.30 60,816.10
22-Dec-25 60,490.95 60,866.20 60,368.55 60,815.25
19-Dec-25 59,718.60 60,383.15 59,632.50 60,310.15
  Weekly Returns +0.01%

Data Source: NSE

The Nifty Mid-Cap 100 closed flat for the second week in a row; as it failed to hold on to the Monday gains. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 61,030 and low of 60,257. Institutional interest in mid-caps is yet to show signs of recovery.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – TURNS IN A SURPRISE RALLY

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 17,739.20 17,784.40 17,668.10 17,695.10
25-Dec-25 17,679.95 17,762.70 17,647.80 17,708.60
24-Dec-25 17,679.95 17,762.70 17,647.80 17,708.60
23-Dec-25 17,633.25 17,679.60 17,575.50 17,658.80
22-Dec-25 17,466.40 17,621.40 17,425.55 17,593.05
19-Dec-25 17,205.25 17,407.70 17,191.15 17,390.35
  Weekly Returns +1.75%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Small Cap Index was the surprise package, gaining 1.75% for the week, led by specific stocks in metals and BFSI. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,784 and a low of 17,426. However, this may be more of a specific bottom-up case, than a trend.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PRIVATE BANKS STILL TENTATIVE

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 59,092.85 59,180.65 58,947.05 59,011.35
25-Dec-25 59,322.95 59,478.15 59,118.25 59,183.60
24-Dec-25 59,322.95 59,478.15 59,118.25 59,183.60
23-Dec-25 59,334.35 59,402.35 59,216.75 59,299.55
22-Dec-25 59,224.75 59,371.20 59,155.50 59,304.00
19-Dec-25 59,047.40 59,140.55 58,897.50 59,069.20
  Weekly Returns -0.10%

Data Source: NSE

Private banks continue to be tentative as markets are unsure of the extent of impact on NIMs due to rate cuts. Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 59,478 and low of 58,947. However, banks are still seen as reflective of the domestic India story.

NIFTY IT INDEX – UNDER MARGINAL PRESSURE THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 38,921.65 39,019.95 38,495.40 38,572.30
25-Dec-25 39,084.90 39,098.90 38,901.05 38,974.80
24-Dec-25 39,084.90 39,098.90 38,901.05 38,974.80
23-Dec-25 39,395.80 39,398.15 38,942.35 39,173.70
22-Dec-25 39,023.25 39,530.25 39,006.40 39,488.00
19-Dec-25 38,991.30 39,054.35 38,590.25 38,691.60
  Weekly Returns -0.31%

Data Source: NSE

After several weeks of gains, the IT index tapered on year-end uncertainty. IT index tapered by -0.31% this week; as the future outlook of US tariffs and the new visa regime continue to be very hazy. Weekly high was 39,530 and low was 38,495 levels.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – COMPLETES A LACKLUSTRE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 11,953.60 11,988.75 11,921.95 11,958.15
25-Dec-25 12,065.90 12,081.35 11,941.35 11,959.40
24-Dec-25 12,065.90 12,081.35 11,941.35 11,959.40
23-Dec-25 12,070.00 12,108.90 12,033.20 12,050.70
22-Dec-25 12,004.45 12,056.60 11,965.05 12,049.00
19-Dec-25 11,877.30 11,971.30 11,868.70 11,959.25
  Weekly Returns -0.01%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, the oil & gas index closed absolutely flat. Reliance just got a valuation upgrade from brokerages; and OMCs continue to gain from low crude prices, despite supply uncertainty. The index touched a weekly high of 12,109, and low of 11,941.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CLOSES WITH MARGINAL GAINS

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 27,881.00 27,959.25 27,683.30 27,739.85
25-Dec-25 27,915.00 27,992.05 27,814.40 27,885.65
24-Dec-25 27,915.00 27,992.05 27,814.40 27,885.65
23-Dec-25 27,962.60 27,962.60 27,778.25 27,892.05
22-Dec-25 27,722.90 27,896.40 27,661.90 27,885.30
19-Dec-25 27,280.40 27,691.80 27,280.40 27,657.25
  Weekly Returns +0.30%

Data Source: NSE

The auto index continued to attract buying interest during the week. With the GST and festive demand triggers done, it is back to regular business. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 27,992 and low of 27,662 levels. It is now back to monthly sales!

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – CONTINUES TO FLATTER THE STREET

Date Open High Low Close
26-Dec-25 55,083.85 55,233.35 54,957.25 55,132.05
25-Dec-25 55,363.15 55,383.40 55,019.95 55,113.75
24-Dec-25 55,363.15 55,383.40 55,019.95 55,113.75
23-Dec-25 55,103.60 55,431.00 54,912.50 55,348.65
22-Dec-25 54,885.05 55,133.80 54,821.00 55,062.65
19-Dec-25 54,507.00 54,854.85 54,507.00 54,781.35
  Weekly Returns +0.64%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty FMCG index made the best of low inflation and liquidity infusion. Investors are confident that GST-ITC impact will get neutralized by higher sales. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,431 and low of 54,821 levels this week.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEL Secures Additional Rs 569 Crore Orders, Boosts Defence Order Book

BEL Secures Additional Rs 569 Crore Orders, Boosts Defence Order Book

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|04:15 PM
Grasim Board Approves Restructuring of Renewable Energy Business

Grasim Board Approves Restructuring of Renewable Energy Business

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:52 PM
Lloyds Engineering okays consolidation of infra and fabrication units

Lloyds Engineering okays consolidation of infra and fabrication units

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:22 PM
Afcons Infrastructure Achieves First Tunnel Breakthrough in CIDCO Hetawane Water Project

Afcons Infrastructure Achieves First Tunnel Breakthrough in CIDCO Hetawane Water Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|03:17 PM
Indian Overseas Bank Gets RBI Approval to Set Up IFSC Unit at GIFT City

Indian Overseas Bank Gets RBI Approval to Set Up IFSC Unit at GIFT City

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2025|02:45 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.