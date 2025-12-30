Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended December 26, 2025

FPIs were equity net sellers of $62 Million this week. The VIX dipped further from 9.68 to 9.15 levels, touching a low of 9.02 during the week. While there is stability in macros, single-digit VIX should ideally be the start of a bull rally in markets.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – FLAT CLOSE FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 85,225.28 85,378.51 84,937.82 85,041.45 25-Dec-25 85,533.11 85,738.18 85,342.19 85,408.70 24-Dec-25 85,533.11 85,738.18 85,342.19 85,408.70 23-Dec-25 85,690.10 85,704.93 85,342.99 85,524.84 22-Dec-25 85,145.90 85,601.33 85,145.86 85,567.48 19-Dec-25 84,756.79 85,067.50 84,734.96 84,929.36 Weekly Returns +0.13%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex was up 112 points or +0.13%. Barring a strong start to the week, Sensex stayed under pressure in a truncated week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 85,738 and low of 84,938. It was more of year-end jitters for the equity markets.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – FLAT TO POSITIVE; BUT VIX AT NEW LOWS

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 26,121.25 26,144.20 26,008.60 26,042.30 25-Dec-25 26,170.65 26,236.40 26,123.00 26,142.10 24-Dec-25 26,170.65 26,236.40 26,123.00 26,142.10 23-Dec-25 26,205.20 26,233.55 26,119.05 26,177.15 22-Dec-25 26,055.85 26,180.70 26,047.80 26,172.40 19-Dec-25 25,911.50 25,993.35 25,880.45 25,966.40 Weekly Returns +0.29%

Data Source: NSE

The only positive was that the Nifty closed just above the psychological 26,000 levels. Nifty gained 76 points or +0.29% for the week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 26,236 and low of 26,009. VIX closed at a low of 9.15, but the low-VIX rally is still elusive.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – ANOTHER FLAT CLOSE FOR THE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 60,426.90 60,758.15 60,256.90 60,314.45 25-Dec-25 60,876.30 61,029.55 60,406.65 60,451.35 24-Dec-25 60,876.30 61,029.55 60,406.65 60,451.35 23-Dec-25 60,895.25 60,913.65 60,569.30 60,816.10 22-Dec-25 60,490.95 60,866.20 60,368.55 60,815.25 19-Dec-25 59,718.60 60,383.15 59,632.50 60,310.15 Weekly Returns +0.01%

Data Source: NSE

The Nifty Mid-Cap 100 closed flat for the second week in a row; as it failed to hold on to the Monday gains. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 61,030 and low of 60,257. Institutional interest in mid-caps is yet to show signs of recovery.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – TURNS IN A SURPRISE RALLY

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 17,739.20 17,784.40 17,668.10 17,695.10 25-Dec-25 17,679.95 17,762.70 17,647.80 17,708.60 24-Dec-25 17,679.95 17,762.70 17,647.80 17,708.60 23-Dec-25 17,633.25 17,679.60 17,575.50 17,658.80 22-Dec-25 17,466.40 17,621.40 17,425.55 17,593.05 19-Dec-25 17,205.25 17,407.70 17,191.15 17,390.35 Weekly Returns +1.75%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Small Cap Index was the surprise package, gaining 1.75% for the week, led by specific stocks in metals and BFSI. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,784 and a low of 17,426. However, this may be more of a specific bottom-up case, than a trend.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – PRIVATE BANKS STILL TENTATIVE

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 59,092.85 59,180.65 58,947.05 59,011.35 25-Dec-25 59,322.95 59,478.15 59,118.25 59,183.60 24-Dec-25 59,322.95 59,478.15 59,118.25 59,183.60 23-Dec-25 59,334.35 59,402.35 59,216.75 59,299.55 22-Dec-25 59,224.75 59,371.20 59,155.50 59,304.00 19-Dec-25 59,047.40 59,140.55 58,897.50 59,069.20 Weekly Returns -0.10%

Data Source: NSE

Private banks continue to be tentative as markets are unsure of the extent of impact on NIMs due to rate cuts. Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 59,478 and low of 58,947. However, banks are still seen as reflective of the domestic India story.

NIFTY IT INDEX – UNDER MARGINAL PRESSURE THIS WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 38,921.65 39,019.95 38,495.40 38,572.30 25-Dec-25 39,084.90 39,098.90 38,901.05 38,974.80 24-Dec-25 39,084.90 39,098.90 38,901.05 38,974.80 23-Dec-25 39,395.80 39,398.15 38,942.35 39,173.70 22-Dec-25 39,023.25 39,530.25 39,006.40 39,488.00 19-Dec-25 38,991.30 39,054.35 38,590.25 38,691.60 Weekly Returns -0.31%

Data Source: NSE

After several weeks of gains, the IT index tapered on year-end uncertainty. IT index tapered by -0.31% this week; as the future outlook of US tariffs and the new visa regime continue to be very hazy. Weekly high was 39,530 and low was 38,495 levels.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – COMPLETES A LACKLUSTRE WEEK

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 11,953.60 11,988.75 11,921.95 11,958.15 25-Dec-25 12,065.90 12,081.35 11,941.35 11,959.40 24-Dec-25 12,065.90 12,081.35 11,941.35 11,959.40 23-Dec-25 12,070.00 12,108.90 12,033.20 12,050.70 22-Dec-25 12,004.45 12,056.60 11,965.05 12,049.00 19-Dec-25 11,877.30 11,971.30 11,868.70 11,959.25 Weekly Returns -0.01%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, the oil & gas index closed absolutely flat. Reliance just got a valuation upgrade from brokerages; and OMCs continue to gain from low crude prices, despite supply uncertainty. The index touched a weekly high of 12,109, and low of 11,941.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CLOSES WITH MARGINAL GAINS

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 27,881.00 27,959.25 27,683.30 27,739.85 25-Dec-25 27,915.00 27,992.05 27,814.40 27,885.65 24-Dec-25 27,915.00 27,992.05 27,814.40 27,885.65 23-Dec-25 27,962.60 27,962.60 27,778.25 27,892.05 22-Dec-25 27,722.90 27,896.40 27,661.90 27,885.30 19-Dec-25 27,280.40 27,691.80 27,280.40 27,657.25 Weekly Returns +0.30%

Data Source: NSE

The auto index continued to attract buying interest during the week. With the GST and festive demand triggers done, it is back to regular business. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 27,992 and low of 27,662 levels. It is now back to monthly sales!

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – CONTINUES TO FLATTER THE STREET

Date Open High Low Close 26-Dec-25 55,083.85 55,233.35 54,957.25 55,132.05 25-Dec-25 55,363.15 55,383.40 55,019.95 55,113.75 24-Dec-25 55,363.15 55,383.40 55,019.95 55,113.75 23-Dec-25 55,103.60 55,431.00 54,912.50 55,348.65 22-Dec-25 54,885.05 55,133.80 54,821.00 55,062.65 19-Dec-25 54,507.00 54,854.85 54,507.00 54,781.35 Weekly Returns +0.64%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty FMCG index made the best of low inflation and liquidity infusion. Investors are confident that GST-ITC impact will get neutralized by higher sales. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,431 and low of 54,821 levels this week.