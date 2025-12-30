Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended December 26, 2025

FPIs were equity net sellers of $62 Million this week. The VIX dipped further from 9.68 to 9.15 levels, touching a low of 9.02 during the week. While there is stability in macros, single-digit VIX should ideally be the start of a bull rally in markets.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – FLAT CLOSE FOR THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|85,225.28
|85,378.51
|84,937.82
|85,041.45
|25-Dec-25
|85,533.11
|85,738.18
|85,342.19
|85,408.70
|24-Dec-25
|85,533.11
|85,738.18
|85,342.19
|85,408.70
|23-Dec-25
|85,690.10
|85,704.93
|85,342.99
|85,524.84
|22-Dec-25
|85,145.90
|85,601.33
|85,145.86
|85,567.48
|19-Dec-25
|84,756.79
|85,067.50
|84,734.96
|84,929.36
|Weekly Returns
|+0.13%
Data Source: BSE
For the week, Sensex was up 112 points or +0.13%. Barring a strong start to the week, Sensex stayed under pressure in a truncated week. Sensex touched a weekly high of 85,738 and low of 84,938. It was more of year-end jitters for the equity markets.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – FLAT TO POSITIVE; BUT VIX AT NEW LOWS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|26,121.25
|26,144.20
|26,008.60
|26,042.30
|25-Dec-25
|26,170.65
|26,236.40
|26,123.00
|26,142.10
|24-Dec-25
|26,170.65
|26,236.40
|26,123.00
|26,142.10
|23-Dec-25
|26,205.20
|26,233.55
|26,119.05
|26,177.15
|22-Dec-25
|26,055.85
|26,180.70
|26,047.80
|26,172.40
|19-Dec-25
|25,911.50
|25,993.35
|25,880.45
|25,966.40
|Weekly Returns
|+0.29%
Data Source: NSE
The only positive was that the Nifty closed just above the psychological 26,000 levels. Nifty gained 76 points or +0.29% for the week. Nifty touched a weekly high of 26,236 and low of 26,009. VIX closed at a low of 9.15, but the low-VIX rally is still elusive.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – ANOTHER FLAT CLOSE FOR THE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|60,426.90
|60,758.15
|60,256.90
|60,314.45
|25-Dec-25
|60,876.30
|61,029.55
|60,406.65
|60,451.35
|24-Dec-25
|60,876.30
|61,029.55
|60,406.65
|60,451.35
|23-Dec-25
|60,895.25
|60,913.65
|60,569.30
|60,816.10
|22-Dec-25
|60,490.95
|60,866.20
|60,368.55
|60,815.25
|19-Dec-25
|59,718.60
|60,383.15
|59,632.50
|60,310.15
|Weekly Returns
|+0.01%
Data Source: NSE
The Nifty Mid-Cap 100 closed flat for the second week in a row; as it failed to hold on to the Monday gains. Nifty Mid-cap index touched a weekly high of 61,030 and low of 60,257. Institutional interest in mid-caps is yet to show signs of recovery.
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – TURNS IN A SURPRISE RALLY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|17,739.20
|17,784.40
|17,668.10
|17,695.10
|25-Dec-25
|17,679.95
|17,762.70
|17,647.80
|17,708.60
|24-Dec-25
|17,679.95
|17,762.70
|17,647.80
|17,708.60
|23-Dec-25
|17,633.25
|17,679.60
|17,575.50
|17,658.80
|22-Dec-25
|17,466.40
|17,621.40
|17,425.55
|17,593.05
|19-Dec-25
|17,205.25
|17,407.70
|17,191.15
|17,390.35
|Weekly Returns
|+1.75%
Data Source: NSE
Nifty Small Cap Index was the surprise package, gaining 1.75% for the week, led by specific stocks in metals and BFSI. Nifty Small-cap touched a weekly high of 17,784 and a low of 17,426. However, this may be more of a specific bottom-up case, than a trend.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – PRIVATE BANKS STILL TENTATIVE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|59,092.85
|59,180.65
|58,947.05
|59,011.35
|25-Dec-25
|59,322.95
|59,478.15
|59,118.25
|59,183.60
|24-Dec-25
|59,322.95
|59,478.15
|59,118.25
|59,183.60
|23-Dec-25
|59,334.35
|59,402.35
|59,216.75
|59,299.55
|22-Dec-25
|59,224.75
|59,371.20
|59,155.50
|59,304.00
|19-Dec-25
|59,047.40
|59,140.55
|58,897.50
|59,069.20
|Weekly Returns
|-0.10%
Data Source: NSE
Private banks continue to be tentative as markets are unsure of the extent of impact on NIMs due to rate cuts. Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 59,478 and low of 58,947. However, banks are still seen as reflective of the domestic India story.
NIFTY IT INDEX – UNDER MARGINAL PRESSURE THIS WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|38,921.65
|39,019.95
|38,495.40
|38,572.30
|25-Dec-25
|39,084.90
|39,098.90
|38,901.05
|38,974.80
|24-Dec-25
|39,084.90
|39,098.90
|38,901.05
|38,974.80
|23-Dec-25
|39,395.80
|39,398.15
|38,942.35
|39,173.70
|22-Dec-25
|39,023.25
|39,530.25
|39,006.40
|39,488.00
|19-Dec-25
|38,991.30
|39,054.35
|38,590.25
|38,691.60
|Weekly Returns
|-0.31%
Data Source: NSE
After several weeks of gains, the IT index tapered on year-end uncertainty. IT index tapered by -0.31% this week; as the future outlook of US tariffs and the new visa regime continue to be very hazy. Weekly high was 39,530 and low was 38,495 levels.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – COMPLETES A LACKLUSTRE WEEK
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|11,953.60
|11,988.75
|11,921.95
|11,958.15
|25-Dec-25
|12,065.90
|12,081.35
|11,941.35
|11,959.40
|24-Dec-25
|12,065.90
|12,081.35
|11,941.35
|11,959.40
|23-Dec-25
|12,070.00
|12,108.90
|12,033.20
|12,050.70
|22-Dec-25
|12,004.45
|12,056.60
|11,965.05
|12,049.00
|19-Dec-25
|11,877.30
|11,971.30
|11,868.70
|11,959.25
|Weekly Returns
|-0.01%
Data Source: NSE
For the week, the oil & gas index closed absolutely flat. Reliance just got a valuation upgrade from brokerages; and OMCs continue to gain from low crude prices, despite supply uncertainty. The index touched a weekly high of 12,109, and low of 11,941.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – CLOSES WITH MARGINAL GAINS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|27,881.00
|27,959.25
|27,683.30
|27,739.85
|25-Dec-25
|27,915.00
|27,992.05
|27,814.40
|27,885.65
|24-Dec-25
|27,915.00
|27,992.05
|27,814.40
|27,885.65
|23-Dec-25
|27,962.60
|27,962.60
|27,778.25
|27,892.05
|22-Dec-25
|27,722.90
|27,896.40
|27,661.90
|27,885.30
|19-Dec-25
|27,280.40
|27,691.80
|27,280.40
|27,657.25
|Weekly Returns
|+0.30%
Data Source: NSE
The auto index continued to attract buying interest during the week. With the GST and festive demand triggers done, it is back to regular business. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 27,992 and low of 27,662 levels. It is now back to monthly sales!
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – CONTINUES TO FLATTER THE STREET
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|26-Dec-25
|55,083.85
|55,233.35
|54,957.25
|55,132.05
|25-Dec-25
|55,363.15
|55,383.40
|55,019.95
|55,113.75
|24-Dec-25
|55,363.15
|55,383.40
|55,019.95
|55,113.75
|23-Dec-25
|55,103.60
|55,431.00
|54,912.50
|55,348.65
|22-Dec-25
|54,885.05
|55,133.80
|54,821.00
|55,062.65
|19-Dec-25
|54,507.00
|54,854.85
|54,507.00
|54,781.35
|Weekly Returns
|+0.64%
Data Source: NSE
Nifty FMCG index made the best of low inflation and liquidity infusion. Investors are confident that GST-ITC impact will get neutralized by higher sales. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,431 and low of 54,821 levels this week.
