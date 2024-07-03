Summary

Gujarat Gas Limited (formerly known as GSPC Distribution Networks Limited), is Indias largest city gas distribution player with presence spread across 44 Districts in the State of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Thane GA which includes Palghar district of Maharashtra. The company has around 35,650 km of gas pipeline network. It has 808 CNG stations and provides close to 9.75 mmscmd of Natural Gas to over 19.28 lakhs households and over 4360 industrial customers. The Company was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 February 2012 and is presently engaged in Natural Gas Business in India. In October 2012, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) announced that it had signed definitive agreement for acquiring 65.12% equity stake in Gujarat Gas Company Limited (GGCL) from London-based British Gas Group through Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL). GGL paid Rs 295 per share to BG Group for acquiring its 65.12% stake in GGCL, aggregating to Rs 2463.46 crore. GGL acquired further 8.58% stake in GGCL through an open offer to the shareholders of GGCL at a price of Rs 314.17 per share, aggregating to Rs 347.68 crore.The Members of the Board at its meeting held on 24 February 2014 granted in-principle to the consolidation by way of amalgamation of GGL, GSPC Gas, GGCL, GFSL and GTCL through a High Court approved Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement. The Board at its meeting held on 21 April 2014 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation. Pursuant to the Scheme

