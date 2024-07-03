iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Gas Ltd Share Price

511.95
(-0.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open514.15
  • Day's High515.85
  • 52 Wk High689.95
  • Prev. Close514.15
  • Day's Low511.75
  • 52 Wk Low 442.5
  • Turnover (lac)87.84
  • P/E28.88
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value120.95
  • EPS17.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35,242.13
  • Div. Yield1.1
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Gujarat Gas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Gas Distribution

Open

514.15

Prev. Close

514.15

Turnover(Lac.)

87.84

Day's High

515.85

Day's Low

511.75

52 Week's High

689.95

52 Week's Low

442.5

Book Value

120.95

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35,242.13

P/E

28.88

EPS

17.8

Divi. Yield

1.1

Gujarat Gas Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.66

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Gujarat Gas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

1 Jan 2025|09:22 PM

The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.

Read More
Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

7 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

2 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Gujarat Gas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.89%

Non-Promoter- 25.89%

Institutions: 25.89%

Non-Institutions: 13.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gujarat Gas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

137.68

137.68

137.68

137.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,551.58

6,857.93

5,461.62

4,310.96

Net Worth

7,689.26

6,995.61

5,599.3

4,448.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

16,456.22

9,866.44

10,300.34

6,174.33

yoy growth (%)

66.78

-4.21

66.82

21.24

Raw materials

-13,436.87

-6,996.53

-7,881.78

-4,677.99

As % of sales

81.65

70.91

76.51

75.76

Employee costs

-190.88

-177.49

-175.36

-139.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,725.31

1,695.3

1,207.78

462.84

Depreciation

-384.91

-343.57

-317.98

-271.82

Tax paid

-427.77

-427.15

-14.46

-171.48

Working capital

-177.17

-628.21

479.37

122.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.78

-4.21

66.82

21.24

Op profit growth

-0.37

27.53

82.58

20.41

EBIT growth

-1.65

29.43

112.46

28.62

Net profit growth

1.37

6.27

309.56

32.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,292.97

17,306.16

16,787.35

10,057.11

10,526.49

Excise Duty

602.78

546.76

331.13

190.66

226.15

Net Sales

15,690.19

16,759.4

16,456.22

9,866.45

10,300.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

164.37

104.19

92.49

73.69

83.89

View Annually Results

Gujarat Gas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

191.09

12.071,25,683.032,671.932.8832,911.73107.21

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

727.65

115.4479,983.69178.110.031,215.7735.39

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

329.45

12.6149,417.5847.623.0413,021.82123.29

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GUJGASLTD

514.15

28.8835,386.69306.931.13,781.75115.33

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

441.35

19.2230,884.04431.092.043,697.29134.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Gas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

RAJ KUMAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

Balwant Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

YOGESH SINGH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhadresh Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rekha Suman Jain

Managing Director

Milind Shivaram Torawane

Additional Director

T Natarajan

Additional Director

S J Haider

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Gas Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Gas Limited (formerly known as GSPC Distribution Networks Limited), is Indias largest city gas distribution player with presence spread across 44 Districts in the State of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Thane GA which includes Palghar district of Maharashtra. The company has around 35,650 km of gas pipeline network. It has 808 CNG stations and provides close to 9.75 mmscmd of Natural Gas to over 19.28 lakhs households and over 4360 industrial customers. The Company was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 February 2012 and is presently engaged in Natural Gas Business in India. In October 2012, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) announced that it had signed definitive agreement for acquiring 65.12% equity stake in Gujarat Gas Company Limited (GGCL) from London-based British Gas Group through Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL). GGL paid Rs 295 per share to BG Group for acquiring its 65.12% stake in GGCL, aggregating to Rs 2463.46 crore. GGL acquired further 8.58% stake in GGCL through an open offer to the shareholders of GGCL at a price of Rs 314.17 per share, aggregating to Rs 347.68 crore.The Members of the Board at its meeting held on 24 February 2014 granted in-principle to the consolidation by way of amalgamation of GGL, GSPC Gas, GGCL, GFSL and GTCL through a High Court approved Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement. The Board at its meeting held on 21 April 2014 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation. Pursuant to the Scheme
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Gas Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹511.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Gas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Gas Ltd is ₹35242.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Gas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Gas Ltd is 28.88 and 4.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Gas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Gas Ltd is ₹442.5 and ₹689.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Gas Ltd?

Gujarat Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.45%, 3 Years at -7.09%, 1 Year at 3.09%, 6 Month at -19.39%, 3 Month at -15.65% and 1 Month at 3.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Gas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Gas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.89 %
Institutions - 25.89 %
Public - 13.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Gas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

