SectorGas Distribution
Open₹514.15
Prev. Close₹514.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹87.84
Day's High₹515.85
Day's Low₹511.75
52 Week's High₹689.95
52 Week's Low₹442.5
Book Value₹120.95
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35,242.13
P/E28.88
EPS17.8
Divi. Yield1.1
The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.
The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.
Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
137.68
137.68
137.68
137.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,551.58
6,857.93
5,461.62
4,310.96
Net Worth
7,689.26
6,995.61
5,599.3
4,448.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16,456.22
9,866.44
10,300.34
6,174.33
yoy growth (%)
66.78
-4.21
66.82
21.24
Raw materials
-13,436.87
-6,996.53
-7,881.78
-4,677.99
As % of sales
81.65
70.91
76.51
75.76
Employee costs
-190.88
-177.49
-175.36
-139.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,725.31
1,695.3
1,207.78
462.84
Depreciation
-384.91
-343.57
-317.98
-271.82
Tax paid
-427.77
-427.15
-14.46
-171.48
Working capital
-177.17
-628.21
479.37
122.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.78
-4.21
66.82
21.24
Op profit growth
-0.37
27.53
82.58
20.41
EBIT growth
-1.65
29.43
112.46
28.62
Net profit growth
1.37
6.27
309.56
32.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,292.97
17,306.16
16,787.35
10,057.11
10,526.49
Excise Duty
602.78
546.76
331.13
190.66
226.15
Net Sales
15,690.19
16,759.4
16,456.22
9,866.45
10,300.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
164.37
104.19
92.49
73.69
83.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
191.09
|12.07
|1,25,683.03
|2,671.93
|2.88
|32,911.73
|107.21
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
727.65
|115.44
|79,983.69
|178.11
|0.03
|1,215.77
|35.39
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
329.45
|12.61
|49,417.5
|847.62
|3.04
|13,021.82
|123.29
Gujarat Gas Ltd
GUJGASLTD
514.15
|28.88
|35,386.69
|306.93
|1.1
|3,781.75
|115.33
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
441.35
|19.22
|30,884.04
|431.09
|2.04
|3,697.29
|134.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
RAJ KUMAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balwant Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
YOGESH SINGH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhadresh Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rekha Suman Jain
Managing Director
Milind Shivaram Torawane
Additional Director
T Natarajan
Additional Director
S J Haider
Summary
Gujarat Gas Limited (formerly known as GSPC Distribution Networks Limited), is Indias largest city gas distribution player with presence spread across 44 Districts in the State of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Thane GA which includes Palghar district of Maharashtra. The company has around 35,650 km of gas pipeline network. It has 808 CNG stations and provides close to 9.75 mmscmd of Natural Gas to over 19.28 lakhs households and over 4360 industrial customers. The Company was incorporated as a public limited company on 21 February 2012 and is presently engaged in Natural Gas Business in India. In October 2012, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) announced that it had signed definitive agreement for acquiring 65.12% equity stake in Gujarat Gas Company Limited (GGCL) from London-based British Gas Group through Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL). GGL paid Rs 295 per share to BG Group for acquiring its 65.12% stake in GGCL, aggregating to Rs 2463.46 crore. GGL acquired further 8.58% stake in GGCL through an open offer to the shareholders of GGCL at a price of Rs 314.17 per share, aggregating to Rs 347.68 crore.The Members of the Board at its meeting held on 24 February 2014 granted in-principle to the consolidation by way of amalgamation of GGL, GSPC Gas, GGCL, GFSL and GTCL through a High Court approved Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement. The Board at its meeting held on 21 April 2014 approved the Scheme of Amalgamation.
Read More
The Gujarat Gas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹511.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Gas Ltd is ₹35242.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Gas Ltd is 28.88 and 4.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Gas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Gas Ltd is ₹442.5 and ₹689.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Gas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.45%, 3 Years at -7.09%, 1 Year at 3.09%, 6 Month at -19.39%, 3 Month at -15.65% and 1 Month at 3.28%.
