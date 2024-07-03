Gujarat Gas Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3,948.65
4,614.83
4,293.86
4,084.26
3,991.15
Excise Duty
166.9
164.53
159.68
155.16
145.75
Net Sales
3,781.75
4,450.3
4,134.18
3,929.1
3,845.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.36
39.48
87.71
23.7
28.25
Total Income
3,822.11
4,489.78
4,221.89
3,952.8
3,873.65
Total Expenditure
3,267.59
3,914.66
3,543.1
3,528.42
3,348.78
PBIDT
554.52
575.12
678.79
424.38
524.87
Interest
7.95
7.8
6.94
7.2
7.79
PBDT
546.57
567.32
671.85
417.18
517.08
Depreciation
129.54
123.09
121.2
120.07
117.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
89.32
98.01
115.75
58.6
92.5
Deferred Tax
18.97
15.51
24.42
17.49
10.41
Reported Profit After Tax
308.74
330.71
410.48
221.02
296.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
308.74
330.71
410.48
221.02
296.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
41.51
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
308.74
330.71
368.97
221.02
296.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.48
4.8
5.96
3.21
4.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
137.68
137.68
137.68
137.68
137.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.66
12.92
16.41
10.8
13.64
PBDTM(%)
14.45
12.74
16.25
10.61
13.44
PATM(%)
8.16
7.43
9.92
5.62
7.7
The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.Read More
The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.