Gujarat Gas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,725.31
1,695.3
1,207.78
462.84
Depreciation
-384.91
-343.57
-317.98
-271.82
Tax paid
-427.77
-427.15
-14.46
-171.48
Working capital
-177.17
-628.21
479.37
122.32
Other operating items
Operating
735.46
296.37
1,354.71
141.86
Capital expenditure
958.63
780.31
1,077.44
446.06
Free cash flow
1,694.1
1,076.68
2,432.15
587.92
Equity raised
8,486.94
6,195.75
3,668.35
2,979.64
Investing
2.62
2.52
1.16
-52.19
Financing
-183.09
-958.74
-270.3
-16.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
55.07
Net in cash
10,000.57
6,316.21
5,831.36
3,554.34
The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.Read More
The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.Read More
Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.