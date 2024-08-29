iifl-logo-icon 1
486.05
(-2.56%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--460₹0.10%2,5000%
--480₹0.05-50%27,5000%
--500₹0.05-66.66%2,5000%
--520₹0.050%36,2500%
--530₹0.050%33,7500%
1,2500%₹52.40%540₹0.050%82,5000%
1,2500%₹46.70%550₹0.050%2,01,2500%
8,7500%₹33.650%560₹0.05-66.66%77,500-11.42%
12,5000%₹360%570₹0.05-66.66%50,000-28.57%
38,7500%₹30.115.99%580₹0.05-83.33%1,15,000-21.36%
1,17,500-12.96%₹13-2.98%590₹0.05-93.33%1,56,250-30.93%
2,66,250-32.59%₹3.5-17.64%600₹0.05-97.14%2,73,750-23.15%
2,63,750-36.06%₹0.05-94.73%610₹6.3-23.17%1,11,25041.26%
3,45,000-21.14%₹0.05-87.5%620₹15-13.79%75,000-15.49%
4,23,750-34.42%₹0.05-75%630₹26-5.45%1,35,000-8.47%
1,92,500-22.61%₹0.05-66.66%640₹34.1-8.2%1,65,000-6.38%
2,35,000-12.55%₹0.05-50%650₹44.5-5.21%1,65,000-12%
2,35,000-6.46%₹0.050%660₹49.5-8.33%41,250-8.33%
2,90,000-5.30%₹0.050%670₹670%87,5000%
2,58,750-3.27%₹0.05-50%680₹75-4.82%57,500-6.12%
1,61,250-4.44%₹0.05-66.66%690₹856.91%48,750-11.36%
5,93,7500%₹0.050%700₹94.55-2.02%63,7500%
1,43,7500%₹0.050%710₹100.70.19%22,50020%
60,0000%₹0.050%720₹81.654.61%10,0000%
28,7500%₹0.10%730₹120.749.84%12,50042.85%
86,2500%₹0.050%740₹80.70%6,2500%
1,00,0000%₹0.050%760₹150.765.15%5,000100%
2,17,5000%₹0.050%780--

Gujarat Gas: Related NEWS

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

Gujarat Gas Raises CNG Prices by ₹1.50 per kg

1 Jan 2025|09:22 PM

The new price incorporates excise duty and state VAT, amounting to around 15% of the overall rise in price.

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

Gujarat Gas witnesses 12% growth in Q2 CNG volumes

7 Nov 2024|09:21 AM

The company's revenue for the quarter was ₹3,949 Crore, slightly lower than the ₹3,991 Crore achieved in the second quarter of the previous year.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

Gujarat Gas shares zoom ~14% on restructuring plans

2 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gujarat Gas is India's largest city gas distribution company, supplying around 11 million cubic meters of natural gas each day.

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

