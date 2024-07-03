Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹908.4
Prev. Close₹908.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,288.45
Day's High₹909.9
Day's Low₹872.1
52 Week's High₹1,222
52 Week's Low₹819.3
Book Value₹158.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,53,974.92
P/E13.92
EPS65.28
Divi. Yield1.1
Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.
In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.
It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.
LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,325
6,325
6,325
100
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75,613.16
39,344.39
4,084.14
6,260.69
Net Worth
81,938.16
45,669.39
10,409.14
6,360.69
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
4,77,521.05
4,76,632.79
4,29,500.77
4,05,398.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,77,521.05
4,76,632.79
4,29,500.77
4,05,398.5
Other Operating Income
3,69,135.14
3,08,670.77
2,94,105.52
2,85,515.33
Other Income
14,860.59
7,920.25
929.72
12,790.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Siddhartha Mohanty
Independent Director
Ranjan Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinod Kumar Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjuly Chib Duggal
Independent Non Exe. Director
G.Mahalingam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Kamal
Independent Non Exe. Director
V S Parthasarathy
Independent Non Exe. Director
M P Vijay Kumar
Nominee (Govt)
Maruthi Prasad Tangirala
Managing Director
Sat Pal Bhanoo
Managing Director
Jagannath Mukkavilli
Managing Director
Tablesh Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anshul Kumar
Managing Director
Doraiswamy Ramchandran
Reports by Life Insurance Corporation of India
Summary
Life Insurance Corporation of India was established on September 01, 1956 under the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956. The Corporation obtained Certificate of Registration, to undertake the business of life insurance by a Certificate dated September 20, 1956 issued by the Controller of Insurance in accordance with the provisions of the Insurance Act. The Corporation obtained the Certificate of Registration from the IRDAI to undertake life insurance business on January 1, 2001 which was renewed on an annual basis under Section 3A of the Insurance Act. Further, pursuant to amendment to Section 3A of the Insurance Act with effect from December 2014, the process of annual renewal of Certificate of Registration was discontinued. The Corporation is governed by provisions of the governing Act; it is also registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and is subject to such provisions of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Act, 1999 as amended, and regulations that are not inconsistent with the Act. The Corporation is engaged in the business of Life Insurance in and outside India. The Corporations life insurance business comprises of individual life and group business, including participating, non-participating, pension, group gratuity, group leave encashment, group superannuation, group immediate annuity, unit-linked insurance products, variable insurance products, health and micro insurance. In 1956, nationalization of 245 C
The Life Insurance Corporation of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹875.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹553974.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 13.92 and 5.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹819.3 and ₹1222 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Life Insurance Corporation of India's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 1.25%, 1 Year at 8.30%, 6 Month at -8.08%, 3 Month at -6.09% and 1 Month at -6.33%.
