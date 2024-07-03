iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Life Insurance Corporation of India Share Price

875.85
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open908.4
  • Day's High909.9
  • 52 Wk High1,222
  • Prev. Close908.4
  • Day's Low872.1
  • 52 Wk Low 819.3
  • Turnover (lac)9,288.45
  • P/E13.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value158.13
  • EPS65.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,53,974.92
  • Div. Yield1.1
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open889.95
  • Day's High895.4
  • Spot891.9
  • Prev. Close891.05
  • Day's Low884.1
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot575
  • OI(Chg %)-41,400 (-1.86%)
  • Roll Over%8.34
  • Roll Cost1.39
  • Traded Vol.23,35,075 (40.28%)
View More Futures

Life Insurance Corporation of India KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

908.4

Prev. Close

908.4

Turnover(Lac.)

9,288.45

Day's High

909.9

Day's Low

872.1

52 Week's High

1,222

52 Week's Low

819.3

Book Value

158.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,53,974.92

P/E

13.92

EPS

65.28

Divi. Yield

1.1

Life Insurance Corporation of India Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

Life Insurance Corporation of India NEWS AND UPDATE

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

LIC Increases Stake in Patanjali Foods as Q2 Profit Jumps 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

Patanjali Foods reported a net profit of ₹309 crore for Q2 FY25, showing a 21.4% year-on-year growth compared to ₹254.5 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More
LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

Read More
LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

LIC’s Adani portfolio loses ₹8,683 Crore in a single day

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|12:15 PM

It was followed by Adani Ports, where the LIC's investment value fell by ₹2,959 Crore. The stock fell by ₹174.35 per share, or 13.53%

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 22nd November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Nov 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group, Nippon Life India AMC, Tata Power, etc.

Read More
LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

LIC Cashes In on Market Decline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

LIC's ownership of NSE-listed companies dropped from 3.64% in the previous quarter to an all-time low of 3.59%.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Life Insurance Corporation of India SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 96.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 96.50%

Non-Promoter- 1.31%

Institutions: 1.31%

Non-Institutions: 2.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Life Insurance Corporation of India FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,325

6,325

6,325

100

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75,613.16

39,344.39

4,084.14

6,260.69

Net Worth

81,938.16

45,669.39

10,409.14

6,360.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

4,77,521.05

4,76,632.79

4,29,500.77

4,05,398.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,77,521.05

4,76,632.79

4,29,500.77

4,05,398.5

Other Operating Income

3,69,135.14

3,08,670.77

2,94,105.52

2,85,515.33

Other Income

14,860.59

7,920.25

929.72

12,790.53

View Annually Results

Life Insurance Corporation of India Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Life Insurance Corporation of India

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Siddhartha Mohanty

Independent Director

Ranjan Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinod Kumar Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjuly Chib Duggal

Independent Non Exe. Director

G.Mahalingam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Kamal

Independent Non Exe. Director

V S Parthasarathy

Independent Non Exe. Director

M P Vijay Kumar

Nominee (Govt)

Maruthi Prasad Tangirala

Managing Director

Sat Pal Bhanoo

Managing Director

Jagannath Mukkavilli

Managing Director

Tablesh Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anshul Kumar

Managing Director

Doraiswamy Ramchandran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Life Insurance Corporation of India

Summary

Life Insurance Corporation of India was established on September 01, 1956 under the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956. The Corporation obtained Certificate of Registration, to undertake the business of life insurance by a Certificate dated September 20, 1956 issued by the Controller of Insurance in accordance with the provisions of the Insurance Act. The Corporation obtained the Certificate of Registration from the IRDAI to undertake life insurance business on January 1, 2001 which was renewed on an annual basis under Section 3A of the Insurance Act. Further, pursuant to amendment to Section 3A of the Insurance Act with effect from December 2014, the process of annual renewal of Certificate of Registration was discontinued. The Corporation is governed by provisions of the governing Act; it is also registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and is subject to such provisions of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) Act, 1999 as amended, and regulations that are not inconsistent with the Act. The Corporation is engaged in the business of Life Insurance in and outside India. The Corporations life insurance business comprises of individual life and group business, including participating, non-participating, pension, group gratuity, group leave encashment, group superannuation, group immediate annuity, unit-linked insurance products, variable insurance products, health and micro insurance. In 1956, nationalization of 245 C
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Life Insurance Corporation of India share price today?

The Life Insurance Corporation of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹875.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹553974.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The PE and PB ratios of Life Insurance Corporation of India is 13.92 and 5.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Life Insurance Corporation of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Life Insurance Corporation of India is ₹819.3 and ₹1222 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

Life Insurance Corporation of India's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 1.25%, 1 Year at 8.30%, 6 Month at -8.08%, 3 Month at -6.09% and 1 Month at -6.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Life Insurance Corporation of India?

The shareholding pattern of Life Insurance Corporation of India is as follows:
Promoters - 96.50 %
Institutions - 1.32 %
Public - 2.18 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Life Insurance Corporation of India

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.