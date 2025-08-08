Top Stocks for Today - 8th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement.

Life Insurance Corporation: The insurance business posted a new business premium of ₹60,262 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. Total APE stood at ₹12,652 Crore. This was marginally below expectations. Retail APE beat projections stood at ₹7,061 Crore. This came in higher than street estimates of ₹6,919 Crore.

Godrej Consumer Products: The consumer goods company posted a net profit of ₹452.50 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. Revenue for the quarter posted a 10% year-on-year growth at ₹3,662 Crore. However, EBITDA for the quarter slipped as much as 4% to ₹694.80 Crore. EBITDA margin slipped 19% in the quarter under review against 21.70% in the previous corresponding period.

Titan Company: The Tata group company for the quarter ended June 2025. The net profit came in at ₹1,091 Crore, this was 52.50% y-o-y higher as compared to the previous corresponding quarter. The revenue registered a 24.60% y-o-y growth at ₹16,523 Crore. EBITDA logged a 46.70% growth at ₹1,830 Crore.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre manufacturer logged a sharp decline of 95% y-o-y in its net profit to ₹12.80 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted a net profit of ₹302 Crore. Revenue registered a marginal growth of 3.6% y-o-y to ₹6,560 Crore. EBITDA slipped about 4.6% to ₹867.1 Crore.

Ramco Cements: The cement company announced a sharp increase in its net profit at ₹84.50 Crore in Q1 of FY26. In the year-ago quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹36.50 Crore. Revenue slipped on a marginal basis to 0.9% to ₹2,074 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com