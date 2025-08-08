iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 8th August 2025

8 Aug 2025 , 07:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement.

Life Insurance Corporation: The insurance business posted a new business premium of ₹60,262 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. Total APE stood at ₹12,652 Crore. This was marginally below expectations. Retail APE beat projections stood at ₹7,061 Crore. This came in higher than street estimates of ₹6,919 Crore.

Godrej Consumer Products: The consumer goods company posted a net profit of ₹452.50 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. Revenue for the quarter posted a 10% year-on-year growth at ₹3,662 Crore. However, EBITDA for the quarter slipped as much as 4% to ₹694.80 Crore. EBITDA margin slipped 19% in the quarter under review against 21.70% in the previous corresponding period.

Titan Company: The Tata group company for the quarter ended June 2025. The net profit came in at ₹1,091 Crore, this was 52.50% y-o-y higher as compared to the previous corresponding quarter. The revenue registered a 24.60% y-o-y growth at ₹16,523 Crore. EBITDA logged a 46.70% growth at ₹1,830 Crore.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre manufacturer logged a sharp decline of 95% y-o-y in its net profit to ₹12.80 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business posted a net profit of ₹302 Crore. Revenue registered a marginal growth of 3.6% y-o-y to ₹6,560 Crore. EBITDA slipped about 4.6% to ₹867.1 Crore.

Ramco Cements: The cement company announced a sharp increase in its net profit at ₹84.50 Crore in Q1 of FY26. In the year-ago quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹36.50 Crore. Revenue slipped on a marginal basis to 0.9% to ₹2,074 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

GRSE Reports 30% Jump in Q1 Revenue to ₹1,309.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|03:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|02:18 PM
Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:17 PM
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|11:55 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.