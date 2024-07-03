Summary

Berger Paints India Ltd is the second largest paint company in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of paints, varnishes and enamels for various applications.They are offering their customers a variety of innovative painting solutions, decorative or industrial. The company is headquartered in Calcutta and services the market through a distribution network comprising of nearly 184 stock stations and more than 60,000 dealers. It operate manufacturing plants in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir. It has an international presence in 4 countries viz. Nepal, Bangladesh, Poland and Russia. Presently U.K. Paints (India) Private Limited is the Ultimate Holding Company (50.09%) of Berger Paints India.The Company has Technical License Agreements with DuPont Performance Coatings in the area of automotive coatings, Nippon Paint Co Ltd for new generation of automotive coatings, Orica Australia Pty Ltd In the area of protective coatings, TIGERWERK Lack-u.Farbenfabrik GmbH & C. KG, Austria for specialized powder coatings and Nippon Bee Chemical Co Ltd for coating on plastic auto parts and mobile phones. The company was incorporated on December 17, 1923 as Hadfields (India) Ltd in Kolkata. In December 12, 1947, British Paints Holdings acquired the company and the name was changed into British Paints India Ltd. In the year 1965, British Paints (Holdings) Limited, UK was acquired by Celanese Corporation, USA. As a result, the controlling int

