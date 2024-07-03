Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaints/Varnish
Open₹457.85
Prev. Close₹457.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹895.19
Day's High₹459.1
Day's Low₹445.7
52 Week's High₹629.5
52 Week's Low₹437.75
Book Value₹47.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52,001.9
P/E54.49
EPS8.4
Divi. Yield0.76
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
116.58
97.14
97.13
97.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,888.66
4,198.05
3,666.76
3,182.48
Net Worth
5,005.24
4,295.19
3,763.89
3,279.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,740.93
6,021.41
5,691.69
4,723.79
yoy growth (%)
28.55
5.79
20.48
14.61
Raw materials
-4,846.09
-3,438.58
-3,367.32
-2,788.34
As % of sales
62.6
57.1
59.16
59.02
Employee costs
-400.58
-352.71
-342.52
-269.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,005.19
933.38
905.42
661.81
Depreciation
-197.53
-186.12
-170.52
-111.92
Tax paid
-255.33
-237.8
-206.37
-229.97
Working capital
252.92
462.43
94.08
206.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.55
5.79
20.48
14.61
Op profit growth
7.8
14.52
28.84
12.15
EBIT growth
8.43
3.03
38.36
10.34
Net profit growth
10.14
-2.61
61.87
-3.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,198.92
10,567.84
8,761.78
6,817.59
6,365.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,198.92
10,567.84
8,761.78
6,817.59
6,365.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
104.7
51.57
68.45
51.49
68.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asian Paints Ltd
ASIANPAINT
2,335.95
|48.8
|2,23,900.74
|602.31
|1.43
|6,840.6
|185
Berger Paints India Ltd
BERGEPAINT
457.85
|54.49
|53,365.92
|228.98
|0.76
|2,430.7
|44.03
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd
KANSAINER
261.9
|32.89
|21,164.07
|130.16
|1.43
|1,863.77
|70.84
Akzo Nobel India Ltd
AKZOINDIA
3,500.05
|36.63
|15,935.47
|97.9
|2.14
|982.3
|312.65
Indigo Paints Ltd
INDIGOPNTS
1,395.75
|46.92
|6,653.14
|24.12
|0.25
|288.55
|199.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kuldip Singh Dhingra
Vice Chairman
Gurbachan Singh Dhingra
Managing Director & CEO
Abhijit Roy
Independent Director
Naresh Gujral
Executive Director
Rishma Kaur
Executive Director
Kanwardip Singh Dhingra
Independent Director
Anoop Hoon
Independent Director
Sonu Bhasin
Independent Director
Anoop Kumar Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arunito Ganguly
Independent Director
GOPAL KRISHNA PILLAI
Independent Director
Subir Bose
Reports by Berger Paints India Ltd
Summary
Berger Paints India Ltd is the second largest paint company in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of paints, varnishes and enamels for various applications.They are offering their customers a variety of innovative painting solutions, decorative or industrial. The company is headquartered in Calcutta and services the market through a distribution network comprising of nearly 184 stock stations and more than 60,000 dealers. It operate manufacturing plants in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir. It has an international presence in 4 countries viz. Nepal, Bangladesh, Poland and Russia. Presently U.K. Paints (India) Private Limited is the Ultimate Holding Company (50.09%) of Berger Paints India.The Company has Technical License Agreements with DuPont Performance Coatings in the area of automotive coatings, Nippon Paint Co Ltd for new generation of automotive coatings, Orica Australia Pty Ltd In the area of protective coatings, TIGERWERK Lack-u.Farbenfabrik GmbH & C. KG, Austria for specialized powder coatings and Nippon Bee Chemical Co Ltd for coating on plastic auto parts and mobile phones. The company was incorporated on December 17, 1923 as Hadfields (India) Ltd in Kolkata. In December 12, 1947, British Paints Holdings acquired the company and the name was changed into British Paints India Ltd. In the year 1965, British Paints (Holdings) Limited, UK was acquired by Celanese Corporation, USA. As a result, the controlling int
The Berger Paints India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹446.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Berger Paints India Ltd is ₹52001.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Berger Paints India Ltd is 54.49 and 10.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Berger Paints India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Berger Paints India Ltd is ₹437.75 and ₹629.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Berger Paints India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.51%, 3 Years at -10.89%, 1 Year at -23.46%, 6 Month at -10.35%, 3 Month at -23.31% and 1 Month at -5.04%.
