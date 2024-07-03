iifl-logo-icon 1
Berger Paints India Ltd Share Price

446.05
(-2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open457.85
  • Day's High459.1
  • 52 Wk High629.5
  • Prev. Close457.85
  • Day's Low445.7
  • 52 Wk Low 437.75
  • Turnover (lac)895.19
  • P/E54.49
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value47.52
  • EPS8.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52,001.9
  • Div. Yield0.76
Loading...
  • Open523.85
  • Day's High533.7
  • Spot530.05
  • Prev. Close530.5
  • Day's Low523.25
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,320
  • OI(Chg %)-4,27,680 (-4.7%)
  • Roll Over%3.37
  • Roll Cost0.1
  • Traded Vol.62,04,000 (23.33%)
View More Futures

Berger Paints India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paints/Varnish

Open

457.85

Prev. Close

457.85

Turnover(Lac.)

895.19

Day's High

459.1

Day's Low

445.7

52 Week's High

629.5

52 Week's Low

437.75

Book Value

47.52

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52,001.9

P/E

54.49

EPS

8.4

Divi. Yield

0.76

Berger Paints India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Berger Paints India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

Paint Prices Rise: Asian Paints & Berger See Stock Gains

11 Jul 2024|10:02 AM

Asian Paints indicated that, due in large part to retail inflation in rural areas, consumption demand had moderated in FY24.

Berger Paints India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.48%

Foreign: 14.47%

Indian: 60.51%

Non-Promoter- 15.77%

Institutions: 15.76%

Non-Institutions: 9.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Berger Paints India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

116.58

97.14

97.13

97.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,888.66

4,198.05

3,666.76

3,182.48

Net Worth

5,005.24

4,295.19

3,763.89

3,279.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,740.93

6,021.41

5,691.69

4,723.79

yoy growth (%)

28.55

5.79

20.48

14.61

Raw materials

-4,846.09

-3,438.58

-3,367.32

-2,788.34

As % of sales

62.6

57.1

59.16

59.02

Employee costs

-400.58

-352.71

-342.52

-269.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,005.19

933.38

905.42

661.81

Depreciation

-197.53

-186.12

-170.52

-111.92

Tax paid

-255.33

-237.8

-206.37

-229.97

Working capital

252.92

462.43

94.08

206.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.55

5.79

20.48

14.61

Op profit growth

7.8

14.52

28.84

12.15

EBIT growth

8.43

3.03

38.36

10.34

Net profit growth

10.14

-2.61

61.87

-3.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,198.92

10,567.84

8,761.78

6,817.59

6,365.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,198.92

10,567.84

8,761.78

6,817.59

6,365.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

104.7

51.57

68.45

51.49

68.52

Berger Paints India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asian Paints Ltd

ASIANPAINT

2,335.95

48.82,23,900.74602.311.436,840.6185

Berger Paints India Ltd

BERGEPAINT

457.85

54.4953,365.92228.980.762,430.744.03

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

KANSAINER

261.9

32.8921,164.07130.161.431,863.7770.84

Akzo Nobel India Ltd

AKZOINDIA

3,500.05

36.6315,935.4797.92.14982.3312.65

Indigo Paints Ltd

INDIGOPNTS

1,395.75

46.926,653.1424.120.25288.55199.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Berger Paints India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kuldip Singh Dhingra

Vice Chairman

Gurbachan Singh Dhingra

Managing Director & CEO

Abhijit Roy

Independent Director

Naresh Gujral

Executive Director

Rishma Kaur

Executive Director

Kanwardip Singh Dhingra

Independent Director

Anoop Hoon

Independent Director

Sonu Bhasin

Independent Director

Anoop Kumar Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arunito Ganguly

Independent Director

GOPAL KRISHNA PILLAI

Independent Director

Subir Bose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Berger Paints India Ltd

Summary

Berger Paints India Ltd is the second largest paint company in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of paints, varnishes and enamels for various applications.They are offering their customers a variety of innovative painting solutions, decorative or industrial. The company is headquartered in Calcutta and services the market through a distribution network comprising of nearly 184 stock stations and more than 60,000 dealers. It operate manufacturing plants in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir. It has an international presence in 4 countries viz. Nepal, Bangladesh, Poland and Russia. Presently U.K. Paints (India) Private Limited is the Ultimate Holding Company (50.09%) of Berger Paints India.The Company has Technical License Agreements with DuPont Performance Coatings in the area of automotive coatings, Nippon Paint Co Ltd for new generation of automotive coatings, Orica Australia Pty Ltd In the area of protective coatings, TIGERWERK Lack-u.Farbenfabrik GmbH & C. KG, Austria for specialized powder coatings and Nippon Bee Chemical Co Ltd for coating on plastic auto parts and mobile phones. The company was incorporated on December 17, 1923 as Hadfields (India) Ltd in Kolkata. In December 12, 1947, British Paints Holdings acquired the company and the name was changed into British Paints India Ltd. In the year 1965, British Paints (Holdings) Limited, UK was acquired by Celanese Corporation, USA. As a result, the controlling int
Company FAQs

What is the Berger Paints India Ltd share price today?

The Berger Paints India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹446.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Berger Paints India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Berger Paints India Ltd is ₹52001.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Berger Paints India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Berger Paints India Ltd is 54.49 and 10.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Berger Paints India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Berger Paints India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Berger Paints India Ltd is ₹437.75 and ₹629.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Berger Paints India Ltd?

Berger Paints India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.51%, 3 Years at -10.89%, 1 Year at -23.46%, 6 Month at -10.35%, 3 Month at -23.31% and 1 Month at -5.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Berger Paints India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Berger Paints India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 15.77 %
Public - 9.24 %

