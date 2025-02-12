Top Stocks for Today - 12th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
BHEL: The state-owned business announced that it has secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station phase-II project in Purulia, West Bengal. The project is for steam generator island package of the 2×660 MW of the said station. The contract was valued at approximately ₹6,200 Crore (excluding taxes and duties). The order was awarded via international competitive bidding.
IRCTC: The company announced that its net profit for the quarter ended December 2024, up by 13.70% y-o-y, at ₹341 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the net profit stood at ₹300 Crore. In the quarter under review, the company’s revenue jumped by 10% at ₹1,224.70 Crore versus ₹1,115.50 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.
Birlasoft: The IT business announced a 1.5% year-on-year growth in Q3 revenue at ₹13,627 Crore. However, net profit slipped as much as 27.40% at ₹1,169 Crore in Q3FY25.
Berger Paints: The company reported a dim financial performance during the quarter, with a decline of 1.60% y-o-y in net profit at ₹295 Crore, as compared to ₹299.70 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. However, the company’s revenue witnessed a marginal increase of 3.20% on a year-on-year basis.
Bajaj Healthcare: The company reported a net profit of ₹11.70 Crore against a loss of ₹2.20 Crore in the same period of previous year.
