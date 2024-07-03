iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Share Price

573.7
(-9.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:59 PM

  • Open630.9
  • Day's High630.9
  • 52 Wk High654.45
  • Prev. Close632.6
  • Day's Low562.35
  • 52 Wk Low 263.3
  • Turnover (lac)4,023.29
  • P/E58.4
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value136.04
  • EPS10.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,811.93
  • Div. Yield0.14
No Records Found

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

630.9

Prev. Close

632.6

Turnover(Lac.)

4,023.29

Day's High

630.9

Day's Low

562.35

52 Week's High

654.45

52 Week's Low

263.3

Book Value

136.04

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,811.93

P/E

58.4

EPS

10.84

Divi. Yield

0.14

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bajaj Healthcare inks pact with European Entity

Bajaj Healthcare inks pact with European Entity

23 Sep 2024|03:06 PM

Earlier this year, Bajaj Healthcare secured formal CMO agreements with customers in the United Kingdom and the European Union to deliver 15 APIs.

Bajaj Healthcare Secures API Development Deal with European Partner

Bajaj Healthcare Secures API Development Deal with European Partner

23 Sep 2024|01:18 PM

The strategic partnership aims to enhance Bajaj Healthcare's presence in the European pharmaceutical market.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.18%

Non-Promoter- 3.03%

Institutions: 3.03%

Non-Institutions: 37.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.8

13.8

13.8

13.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

264.56

353.89

314.69

244.61

Net Worth

278.36

367.69

328.49

258.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

656.98

410

370.17

327.1

yoy growth (%)

60.23

10.76

13.16

41.81

Raw materials

-377.89

-263.23

-242.02

-215.28

As % of sales

57.51

64.2

65.38

65.81

Employee costs

-34.54

-28.43

-24.61

-21.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

118.81

32.45

24.16

22.68

Depreciation

-16.12

-12.12

-11.41

-11.08

Tax paid

-35.71

-9.95

-7.85

-7.49

Working capital

78.78

14.98

9.66

26.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.23

10.76

13.16

41.81

Op profit growth

184.93

12.24

8.66

27.97

EBIT growth

226.77

20.85

6.55

39.23

Net profit growth

269.37

37.94

7.4

94.08

No Record Found

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjankumar R Bajaj

Joint Managing Director

Anil C Jain

Whole-time Director

Namrata S Bajaj

Whole-time Director

Dhananjay S Halte

Independent Director

Ram B Banarase

Independent Director

Hemant R Karnik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aakashkumar Kesari

Independent Director

Loukik D Tipnis

Independent Director

Kejal Shah

Whole-time Director

Pakshal Jain

Whole Time Director

Rupesh H Nikam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is a bulk drug manufacturer established in 1993, serving various Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Food industries globally with a spirit of scrupulousness. The Company commenced its operations in 1993 with a single unit at Tarapur. It became a public company in 2005 and listed its shares in the Indian stock exchanges in 2016. With Headquartered in Thane, Company has established 3 API plants in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It has 4 units for APIs/ intermediates and one unit for formulation, which are designed to meet the requirements of both advanced as well as emerging market opportunities. In 2008, the Company acquired Formulations plant at Manjusar, Vadodara and have converted it into WHO-GMP compliant facility. In 2013, it set up another API and Intermediate manufacturing plant at Panoli, Ankleshwar and acquired and set up an Intermediate Unit in Tarapur MIDC, near Mumbai in November, 2014.In FY 2019-20, the Company acquired Intermediates manufacturing Unit at MIDC, Tarapur Maharashtra and also agreed to acquire Four Manufacturing facilities, comprising of three APIs manufacturing facilities, one Engineering Unit, at MIDC Tarapur, Maharashtra along with an Industrial Plot at Dahej, Gujarat.The Company started commercial operations at Panoli Unit, in Bharuch from May 11, 2022. In 2021-22, it launched a Nutraceutical named Magnesium L-Threonate; commenced commercial production at Tarapur, for Nimesulide API, used for relief from pain and prevention of fe
Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹573.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd is ₹1811.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd is 58.4 and 4.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd is ₹263.3 and ₹654.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd?

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.75%, 3 Years at 15.63%, 1 Year at 69.51%, 6 Month at 85.89%, 3 Month at 65.21% and 1 Month at 62.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.19 %
Institutions - 3.03 %
Public - 37.78 %

