SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹630.9
Prev. Close₹632.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,023.29
Day's High₹630.9
Day's Low₹562.35
52 Week's High₹654.45
52 Week's Low₹263.3
Book Value₹136.04
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,811.93
P/E58.4
EPS10.84
Divi. Yield0.14
Earlier this year, Bajaj Healthcare secured formal CMO agreements with customers in the United Kingdom and the European Union to deliver 15 APIs.
The strategic partnership aims to enhance Bajaj Healthcare's presence in the European pharmaceutical market.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.8
13.8
13.8
13.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
264.56
353.89
314.69
244.61
Net Worth
278.36
367.69
328.49
258.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
656.98
410
370.17
327.1
yoy growth (%)
60.23
10.76
13.16
41.81
Raw materials
-377.89
-263.23
-242.02
-215.28
As % of sales
57.51
64.2
65.38
65.81
Employee costs
-34.54
-28.43
-24.61
-21.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
118.81
32.45
24.16
22.68
Depreciation
-16.12
-12.12
-11.41
-11.08
Tax paid
-35.71
-9.95
-7.85
-7.49
Working capital
78.78
14.98
9.66
26.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.23
10.76
13.16
41.81
Op profit growth
184.93
12.24
8.66
27.97
EBIT growth
226.77
20.85
6.55
39.23
Net profit growth
269.37
37.94
7.4
94.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjankumar R Bajaj
Joint Managing Director
Anil C Jain
Whole-time Director
Namrata S Bajaj
Whole-time Director
Dhananjay S Halte
Independent Director
Ram B Banarase
Independent Director
Hemant R Karnik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aakashkumar Kesari
Independent Director
Loukik D Tipnis
Independent Director
Kejal Shah
Whole-time Director
Pakshal Jain
Whole Time Director
Rupesh H Nikam
Reports by Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd. is a bulk drug manufacturer established in 1993, serving various Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Food industries globally with a spirit of scrupulousness. The Company commenced its operations in 1993 with a single unit at Tarapur. It became a public company in 2005 and listed its shares in the Indian stock exchanges in 2016. With Headquartered in Thane, Company has established 3 API plants in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It has 4 units for APIs/ intermediates and one unit for formulation, which are designed to meet the requirements of both advanced as well as emerging market opportunities. In 2008, the Company acquired Formulations plant at Manjusar, Vadodara and have converted it into WHO-GMP compliant facility. In 2013, it set up another API and Intermediate manufacturing plant at Panoli, Ankleshwar and acquired and set up an Intermediate Unit in Tarapur MIDC, near Mumbai in November, 2014.In FY 2019-20, the Company acquired Intermediates manufacturing Unit at MIDC, Tarapur Maharashtra and also agreed to acquire Four Manufacturing facilities, comprising of three APIs manufacturing facilities, one Engineering Unit, at MIDC Tarapur, Maharashtra along with an Industrial Plot at Dahej, Gujarat.The Company started commercial operations at Panoli Unit, in Bharuch from May 11, 2022. In 2021-22, it launched a Nutraceutical named Magnesium L-Threonate; commenced commercial production at Tarapur, for Nimesulide API, used for relief from pain and prevention of fe
Read More
The Bajaj Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹573.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd is ₹1811.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd is 58.4 and 4.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Healthcare Ltd is ₹263.3 and ₹654.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.75%, 3 Years at 15.63%, 1 Year at 69.51%, 6 Month at 85.89%, 3 Month at 65.21% and 1 Month at 62.31%.
