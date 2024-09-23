Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Board Meeting outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity shares and Warrants Outcome of the Board Meeting held to allot equity shares and warrants on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for June 2024 and ESOP Board Meeting outcome for unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposed fund raising 2. Increase in Authorised share capital of the Company 3. Alteration in the Articles of Association of the Compay 4. Any other business As mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 6th May, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 6th May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at its meeting held today i.e. 6th May, 2024, has considered and approved the following: ? Appointment of Mr. Dayashankar Patel as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company, with effect from 6th May, 2024 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and based on the approval of the Audit Committee of the Company; ? Appointment of M/s. V J Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25; ? Appointment of V. J. Talati & Co., Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25; and ? Appointment of Mr. Haresh Sanghvi, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Read less.. Board Meeting outcome for: Appointment of CFO Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Appointment of Cost Auditor Appointment of Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024