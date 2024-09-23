|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Board Meeting outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Equity shares and Warrants Outcome of the Board Meeting held to allot equity shares and warrants on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for June 2024 and ESOP Board Meeting outcome for unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposed fund raising 2. Increase in Authorised share capital of the Company 3. Alteration in the Articles of Association of the Compay 4. Any other business As mentioned in the outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend final dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 6th May, 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 6th May, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at its meeting held today i.e. 6th May, 2024, has considered and approved the following: ? Appointment of Mr. Dayashankar Patel as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company, with effect from 6th May, 2024 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and based on the approval of the Audit Committee of the Company; ? Appointment of M/s. V J Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25; ? Appointment of V. J. Talati & Co., Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25; and ? Appointment of Mr. Haresh Sanghvi, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Read less.. Board Meeting outcome for: Appointment of CFO Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Appointment of Cost Auditor Appointment of Internal Auditor
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Bajaj Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 9th February 2024 inter alia to: ? Consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; and ? Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company at its meeting held today i.e. 9th February, 2024, has considered and approved the following: ?? Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report thereon; (enclosed); ?? Resignation of Mr. Rupesh Nikam (DIN: 07007815) from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Whole Time Director (WTD) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company; and ?? Appointment of Ms. Apurva Bandivadekar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 6 of Listing Regulations Unaudited results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Resignation of Mr. Rupesh Nikam from the position of CFO and WTD of the Company Appointment of Ms. Apurva Bandivadekar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Earlier this year, Bajaj Healthcare secured formal CMO agreements with customers in the United Kingdom and the European Union to deliver 15 APIs.Read More
The strategic partnership aims to enhance Bajaj Healthcare's presence in the European pharmaceutical market.Read More
