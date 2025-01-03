Invest wise with Expert advice
₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
39864.46Low
40325.78High
38847.13Low
40398.23High
37958.55Low
40398.23High
31156.12Low
42426.77High
Current Price
Bullish Moving Average
16
Bearish Moving Average
0
5 Day
39683.4
10 Day
39476.2
12 Day
39426.4
20 Day
39282
PIVOT
First Resistance
40196.84
First Support
39735.52
Second Resistance
40491.97
Second Support
39569.33
Third Resistance
40658.16
Third Support
39274.20
RSI
59.29
MACD Single Line
157.14
MFI
-
MACD
224.61
Indices Name
Price
Price Change (%chg.)
24,004.75
-183.90 | -0.76
43,726.55
-625.20 | -1.41
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.13
50,988.8
-616.75 | -1.20
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.50
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.