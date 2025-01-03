iifl-logo-icon 1
Nifty India Digital Index

Nifty India Dig. SHARE PRICE

9,807.29

(-79.9)negative-bottom arrow(-0.8%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM

Open

9,897.29

Prev. Close

9,887.2

Market Cap.

58,66,958.3

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

9,797.34

9,906.59

Performance

One Week (%)

2.21

One Month (%)

2.55

One Year (%)

36.1

YTD (%)

26.76

Nifty India Dig. LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Wipro Ltd

294.45

303.8

294

1,25,29,279

Tata Communications Ltd

1,736.55

1,759.65

1,731

1,32,643

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,647.55

6,759.8

6,607

2,27,201

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

1,952.95

1,922

62,17,298

Mphasis Ltd

2,869.25

2,909

2,832

5,17,773

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.9

4,179.95

4,092.3

17,90,840

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1,992.1

1,941

28,52,748

Sonata Software Ltd

628.65

634.05

622.35

2,60,395

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd

12,518.05

12,798.85

12,430.25

1,12,992

Cyient Ltd

1,776.85

1,808

1,771

4,01,670

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,598.85

1,617

1,593.3

36,69,363

Birlasoft Ltd

552.15

568.8

551.55

15,63,153

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.45

1,729.85

1,681.35

24,47,246

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,733.4

5,780

5,700

2,85,415

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,405.95

6,527.85

6,311.7

2,46,176

Tata Technologies Ltd

896.6

912.5

895

6,25,188

Info Edge (India) Ltd

9,025.5

9,085

8,880

4,02,042

Vodafone Idea Ltd

8.27

8.4

8.12

46,38,93,706

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

796.3

804.5

791

8,59,724

Tanla Platforms Ltd

721.9

754.45

718.15

31,17,710

Coforge Ltd

9,669.65

9,745

9,531.05

3,00,187

One 97 Communications Ltd

982.8

1,007.55

977

52,14,010

PB Fintech Ltd

2,215.85

2,246.9

2,175

7,30,233

L&T Technology Services Ltd

4,795.5

4,879.8

4,761.65

1,18,012

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

972.8

1,007

956.8

19,47,758

Zomato Ltd

272.85

285

271.5

4,82,13,406

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

2,250.4

2,338.05

2,244.45

2,36,016

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.95

1,493.95

1,444

8,54,926

Affle India Ltd

1,781.25

1,822.75

1,765

1,71,108

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

167.84

169.79

165.32

70,31,554

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

