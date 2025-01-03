₹9,807.29
(-79.9)(-0.8%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹9,897.29
Prev. Close
₹9,887.2
Market Cap.
₹58,66,958.3
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹9,797.34
₹9,906.59
Performance
One Week (%)
2.21
One Month (%)
2.55
One Year (%)
36.1
YTD (%)
26.76
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Tata Communications Ltd
1,736.55
1,759.65
1,731
1,32,643
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,647.55
6,759.8
6,607
2,27,201
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Mphasis Ltd
2,869.25
2,909
2,832
5,17,773
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Sonata Software Ltd
628.65
634.05
622.35
2,60,395
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Cyient Ltd
1,776.85
1,808
1,771
4,01,670
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Birlasoft Ltd
552.15
568.8
551.55
15,63,153
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,733.4
5,780
5,700
2,85,415
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Tata Technologies Ltd
896.6
912.5
895
6,25,188
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,025.5
9,085
8,880
4,02,042
Vodafone Idea Ltd
8.27
8.4
8.12
46,38,93,706
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.3
804.5
791
8,59,724
Tanla Platforms Ltd
721.9
754.45
718.15
31,17,710
Coforge Ltd
9,669.65
9,745
9,531.05
3,00,187
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.8
1,007.55
977
52,14,010
PB Fintech Ltd
2,215.85
2,246.9
2,175
7,30,233
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,795.5
4,879.8
4,761.65
1,18,012
Intellect Design Arena Ltd
972.8
1,007
956.8
19,47,758
Zomato Ltd
272.85
285
271.5
4,82,13,406
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
2,250.4
2,338.05
2,244.45
2,36,016
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.95
1,493.95
1,444
8,54,926
Affle India Ltd
1,781.25
1,822.75
1,765
1,71,108
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
167.84
169.79
165.32
70,31,554
