Affle India Ltd Share Price

1,709.05
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,781.25
  • Day's High1,790.85
  • 52 Wk High1,884
  • Prev. Close1,781.25
  • Day's Low1,700
  • 52 Wk Low 998.2
  • Turnover (lac)5,239.45
  • P/E255.68
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value127.97
  • EPS6.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,006.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Affle India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,781.25

Prev. Close

1,781.25

Turnover(Lac.)

5,239.45

Day's High

1,790.85

Day's Low

1,700

52 Week's High

1,884

52 Week's Low

998.2

Book Value

127.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,006.57

P/E

255.68

EPS

6.95

Divi. Yield

0

Affle India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Affle India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Affle India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.09%

Foreign: 55.09%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 31.14%

Institutions: 31.14%

Non-Institutions: 13.68%

Custodian: 0.08%

Share Price

Affle India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.03

18.55

26.65

25.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,714.1

890.53

817.11

167.69

Net Worth

1,731.13

909.08

843.76

193.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

266.73

182.22

121.21

83.75

yoy growth (%)

46.37

50.33

44.72

27.62

Raw materials

0

-97.63

-62.29

0

As % of sales

0

53.58

51.38

0

Employee costs

-31.78

-24.17

-19.54

-15.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

39.56

44.02

23.54

13.59

Depreciation

-6.57

-5.41

-4.41

-3.21

Tax paid

-11.33

-11.14

-6.86

-4.76

Working capital

-36.99

81.84

-6.23

3.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.37

50.33

44.72

27.62

Op profit growth

-10.23

58.36

68.03

376

EBIT growth

-9.94

84.8

63.47

425.19

Net profit growth

-14.16

97.16

88.86

1,342.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,842.81

1,433.96

1,081.66

516.78

333.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,842.81

1,433.96

1,081.66

516.78

333.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

57.2

54.32

71.68

41.53

6.09

Affle India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Affle India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bijynath

Managing Director & CEO

Anuj Khanna Sohum

Non Executive Director

Anuj Kumar

Executive Director

Vipul kedia

Independent Director

SUMIT MAMAK CHADHA

Independent Director

Vivek Narayan Gour

Independent Director

Lay See Tan

Non Executive Director

Charles Yong Jien Foong

Independent Director

Sanjiv Kumar Chaudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Affle India Ltd

Summary

Affle (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Tejus Securities Private Limited on August 18, 1994. As on January 2006, the Company was owned and managed by Mukesh Tulsyan, Raj Pal Singh Rana and certain other shareholders. Subsequently in January 2006, the entire equity share capital of Tejus Securities Private Limited was acquired by Anuj Khanna Sohum, individual Promoter, along with Anuj Kumar and Madhusudan Ramakrishna. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Affle (India) Private Limited on September 29, 2006. The Company was subsequently converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to its present name, i.e., Affle (India) Limited on July 13, 2018.Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. Affle powers unique and integrated consumer journeys for marketers to drive high ROI, measurable outcome-led advertising through its Affle2.0 Consumer Platform Stack which includes Appnext, Jampp, MAAS, mediasmart, RevX, Vizury and YouAppi. The Company operates through two business platforms: . Consumer Platform and Enterprise Platform. The Company has three registered patents in the United States with multiple patent claims in areas of advertising via data communication clients, online search system, method and computer programme and method and system for extending the use
Company FAQs

What is the Affle India Ltd share price today?

The Affle India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1709.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Affle India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Affle India Ltd is ₹24006.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Affle India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Affle India Ltd is 255.68 and 13.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Affle India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Affle India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Affle India Ltd is ₹998.2 and ₹1884 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Affle India Ltd?

Affle India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.64%, 3 Years at 14.26%, 1 Year at 36.03%, 6 Month at 30.40%, 3 Month at 13.77% and 1 Month at 0.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Affle India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Affle India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.09 %
Institutions - 31.14 %
Public - 13.68 %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
