Summary

Affle (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Tejus Securities Private Limited on August 18, 1994. As on January 2006, the Company was owned and managed by Mukesh Tulsyan, Raj Pal Singh Rana and certain other shareholders. Subsequently in January 2006, the entire equity share capital of Tejus Securities Private Limited was acquired by Anuj Khanna Sohum, individual Promoter, along with Anuj Kumar and Madhusudan Ramakrishna. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Affle (India) Private Limited on September 29, 2006. The Company was subsequently converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to its present name, i.e., Affle (India) Limited on July 13, 2018.Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. Affle powers unique and integrated consumer journeys for marketers to drive high ROI, measurable outcome-led advertising through its Affle2.0 Consumer Platform Stack which includes Appnext, Jampp, MAAS, mediasmart, RevX, Vizury and YouAppi. The Company operates through two business platforms: . Consumer Platform and Enterprise Platform. The Company has three registered patents in the United States with multiple patent claims in areas of advertising via data communication clients, online search system, method and computer programme and method and system for extending the use

Read More