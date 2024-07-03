SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,781.25
Prev. Close₹1,781.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,239.45
Day's High₹1,790.85
Day's Low₹1,700
52 Week's High₹1,884
52 Week's Low₹998.2
Book Value₹127.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,006.57
P/E255.68
EPS6.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.03
18.55
26.65
25.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,714.1
890.53
817.11
167.69
Net Worth
1,731.13
909.08
843.76
193.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
266.73
182.22
121.21
83.75
yoy growth (%)
46.37
50.33
44.72
27.62
Raw materials
0
-97.63
-62.29
0
As % of sales
0
53.58
51.38
0
Employee costs
-31.78
-24.17
-19.54
-15.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
39.56
44.02
23.54
13.59
Depreciation
-6.57
-5.41
-4.41
-3.21
Tax paid
-11.33
-11.14
-6.86
-4.76
Working capital
-36.99
81.84
-6.23
3.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.37
50.33
44.72
27.62
Op profit growth
-10.23
58.36
68.03
376
EBIT growth
-9.94
84.8
63.47
425.19
Net profit growth
-14.16
97.16
88.86
1,342.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,842.81
1,433.96
1,081.66
516.78
333.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,842.81
1,433.96
1,081.66
516.78
333.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
57.2
54.32
71.68
41.53
6.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bijynath
Managing Director & CEO
Anuj Khanna Sohum
Non Executive Director
Anuj Kumar
Executive Director
Vipul kedia
Independent Director
SUMIT MAMAK CHADHA
Independent Director
Vivek Narayan Gour
Independent Director
Lay See Tan
Non Executive Director
Charles Yong Jien Foong
Independent Director
Sanjiv Kumar Chaudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Affle India Ltd
Summary
Affle (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Tejus Securities Private Limited on August 18, 1994. As on January 2006, the Company was owned and managed by Mukesh Tulsyan, Raj Pal Singh Rana and certain other shareholders. Subsequently in January 2006, the entire equity share capital of Tejus Securities Private Limited was acquired by Anuj Khanna Sohum, individual Promoter, along with Anuj Kumar and Madhusudan Ramakrishna. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Affle (India) Private Limited on September 29, 2006. The Company was subsequently converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to its present name, i.e., Affle (India) Limited on July 13, 2018.Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. Affle powers unique and integrated consumer journeys for marketers to drive high ROI, measurable outcome-led advertising through its Affle2.0 Consumer Platform Stack which includes Appnext, Jampp, MAAS, mediasmart, RevX, Vizury and YouAppi. The Company operates through two business platforms: . Consumer Platform and Enterprise Platform. The Company has three registered patents in the United States with multiple patent claims in areas of advertising via data communication clients, online search system, method and computer programme and method and system for extending the use
Read More
The Affle India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1709.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Affle India Ltd is ₹24006.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Affle India Ltd is 255.68 and 13.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Affle India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Affle India Ltd is ₹998.2 and ₹1884 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Affle India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.64%, 3 Years at 14.26%, 1 Year at 36.03%, 6 Month at 30.40%, 3 Month at 13.77% and 1 Month at 0.44%.
