|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.82
33.83
49.11
Op profit growth
47.52
25
54.55
EBIT growth
87.92
33.05
60.69
Net profit growth
105.75
34.19
75.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.09
26.33
28.19
27.2
EBIT margin
29.32
24.16
24.3
22.55
Net profit margin
26.08
19.62
19.57
16.64
RoCE
38.99
42.33
105.59
RoNW
11.46
10.86
23.72
RoA
8.67
8.59
21.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
52.96
25.7
20.1
11.46
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
45.17
20.46
15.94
8.05
Book value per share
140.71
89.87
29.81
12.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.61
7.89
P/CEPS
24.16
9.91
P/B
7.75
2.25
EV/EBIDTA
81.61
26.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-8.71
-17.3
-18.35
-23.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64.39
66.87
47.19
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-94.76
-94.05
-80.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-41.69
-56.71
-74.73
-31.45
Net debt / equity
0.15
-0.25
-0.29
-0.62
Net debt / op. profit
0.42
-0.67
-0.3
-0.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-57.56
-53.77
0
Employee costs
-10.44
-8.17
-8.51
-10.4
Other costs
-64.46
-7.92
-9.52
-62.39
