Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Share Price

1,840
(-0.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:58 PM

  • Open1,850.5
  • Day's High1,856.5
  • 52 Wk High1,960.35
  • Prev. Close1,849.65
  • Day's Low1,825.65
  • 52 Wk Low 1,287
  • Turnover (lac)11,717.91
  • P/E160.93
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value103.34
  • EPS11.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,41,477.63
  • Div. Yield0.73
  • Open1,606.35
  • Day's High1,677.05
  • Spot1,657.65
  • Prev. Close1,614.95
  • Day's Low1,598.8
  • ViewLong BuildUp
  • Market Lot350
  • OI(Chg %)7,81,550 (18.36%)
  • Roll Over%0.74
  • Roll Cost1.16
  • Traded Vol.36,70,450 (-45.28%)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,850.5

Prev. Close

1,849.65

Turnover(Lac.)

11,717.91

Day's High

1,856.5

Day's Low

1,825.65

52 Week's High

1,960.35

52 Week's Low

1,287

Book Value

103.34

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,41,477.63

P/E

160.93

EPS

11.49

Divi. Yield

0.73

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

Sun Pharma reports Q2 net profit at ₹3,040 Crore

29 Oct 2024|10:30 AM

Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

Sun Pharma's Hair Loss Drug Approved by USFDA

26 Jul 2024|01:45 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

Mayne Pharma Sues Sun Pharma in Patent Dispute

25 Jul 2024|11:57 AM

IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

USFDA grills Sun Pharma for manufacturing issues at Dadra facility

4 Jul 2024|11:24 AM

The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.47%

Non-Promoter- 36.63%

Institutions: 36.62%

Non-Institutions: 8.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

239.93

239.93

239.93

239.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23,454.47

23,508.43

24,348.02

26,698.54

Net Worth

23,694.4

23,748.36

24,587.95

26,938.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

15,585.98

14,116.05

12,531.93

7,923.84

yoy growth (%)

10.41

12.64

58.15

3.12

Raw materials

-5,650.39

-5,107.48

-4,567.72

-3,492.77

As % of sales

36.25

36.18

36.44

44.07

Employee costs

-2,000.78

-1,805.98

-1,702.77

-1,617.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2,127.39

945.13

3,253

430.52

Depreciation

-1,349.95

-1,236.43

-561.56

-432.23

Tax paid

-406.85

-13.17

-41.86

25.39

Working capital

-5,179.41

-888.49

3,200.15

1,619.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.41

12.64

58.15

3.12

Op profit growth

28.82

-16.76

2,104.23

7.94

EBIT growth

107.43

-66.87

347.1

296.01

Net profit growth

-111.86

-73.76

-749.25

2,065.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

47,758.45

43,278.87

38,426.42

33,233.08

32,325.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47,758.45

43,278.87

38,426.42

33,233.08

32,325.17

Other Operating Income

738.4

606.81

228.07

265.06

512.33

Other Income

1,354.19

634.52

921.51

835.52

635.98

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dilip S Shanghvi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudhir V Valia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gautam Doshi

Lead Independent Director

Pawan Goenka

Independent Director

Rama Bijapurkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anoop Deshpande

Independent Director

Sanjay K Asher

Independent Director

Rolf Hoffmann

Whole Time Director

Aalok Shanghvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Summary

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited including its subsidiaries and associates (Sun Pharma) is the fourth largest global specialty generic company that is ranked No. 1 in India and No. 8 in the US. It is the largest Indian pharmaceutical company in the US and among the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies in emerging markets. The company manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations covering a broad spectrum of chronic and acute therapies. It includes generics, branded generics, complex or difficult to make technology intensive products, over-the-counter (OTC) products, anti-retrovirals (ARVs), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The product portfolio of over 2000 high quality molecules covers multiple dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, sprays, inhalers, drug delivery systems, ointments, creams and liquids. The products cater to a vast range of therapeutic segments covering psychiatry, anti-infectives, neurology, cardiology, orthopaedic, diabetology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, nephrology, urology, dermatology, gynaecology, respiratory, oncology, dental and nutritionals.The company has global presence with 43 manufacturing facilities across the world. India and the US are two predominant markets, accounting for nearly 70% of the companys revenue. The company has a robust product pipeline and established presence in Europe and high-growth emerging markets like Russia, Romania, South Africa, Brazil a
Company FAQs

What is the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1840 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is ₹441477.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is 160.93 and 18.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is ₹1287 and ₹1960.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd?

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.99%, 3 Years at 29.64%, 1 Year at 42.43%, 6 Month at 20.58%, 3 Month at -3.20% and 1 Month at 2.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.48 %
Institutions - 36.63 %
Public - 8.89 %

