SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,850.5
Prev. Close₹1,849.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,717.91
Day's High₹1,856.5
Day's Low₹1,825.65
52 Week's High₹1,960.35
52 Week's Low₹1,287
Book Value₹103.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,41,477.63
P/E160.93
EPS11.49
Divi. Yield0.73
Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.Read More
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.Read More
IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.Read More
The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
239.93
239.93
239.93
239.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23,454.47
23,508.43
24,348.02
26,698.54
Net Worth
23,694.4
23,748.36
24,587.95
26,938.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
15,585.98
14,116.05
12,531.93
7,923.84
yoy growth (%)
10.41
12.64
58.15
3.12
Raw materials
-5,650.39
-5,107.48
-4,567.72
-3,492.77
As % of sales
36.25
36.18
36.44
44.07
Employee costs
-2,000.78
-1,805.98
-1,702.77
-1,617.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2,127.39
945.13
3,253
430.52
Depreciation
-1,349.95
-1,236.43
-561.56
-432.23
Tax paid
-406.85
-13.17
-41.86
25.39
Working capital
-5,179.41
-888.49
3,200.15
1,619.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.41
12.64
58.15
3.12
Op profit growth
28.82
-16.76
2,104.23
7.94
EBIT growth
107.43
-66.87
347.1
296.01
Net profit growth
-111.86
-73.76
-749.25
2,065.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
47,758.45
43,278.87
38,426.42
33,233.08
32,325.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47,758.45
43,278.87
38,426.42
33,233.08
32,325.17
Other Operating Income
738.4
606.81
228.07
265.06
512.33
Other Income
1,354.19
634.52
921.51
835.52
635.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dilip S Shanghvi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudhir V Valia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gautam Doshi
Lead Independent Director
Pawan Goenka
Independent Director
Rama Bijapurkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anoop Deshpande
Independent Director
Sanjay K Asher
Independent Director
Rolf Hoffmann
Whole Time Director
Aalok Shanghvi
Reports by Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
Summary
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited including its subsidiaries and associates (Sun Pharma) is the fourth largest global specialty generic company that is ranked No. 1 in India and No. 8 in the US. It is the largest Indian pharmaceutical company in the US and among the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies in emerging markets. The company manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations covering a broad spectrum of chronic and acute therapies. It includes generics, branded generics, complex or difficult to make technology intensive products, over-the-counter (OTC) products, anti-retrovirals (ARVs), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The product portfolio of over 2000 high quality molecules covers multiple dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, sprays, inhalers, drug delivery systems, ointments, creams and liquids. The products cater to a vast range of therapeutic segments covering psychiatry, anti-infectives, neurology, cardiology, orthopaedic, diabetology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, nephrology, urology, dermatology, gynaecology, respiratory, oncology, dental and nutritionals.The company has global presence with 43 manufacturing facilities across the world. India and the US are two predominant markets, accounting for nearly 70% of the companys revenue. The company has a robust product pipeline and established presence in Europe and high-growth emerging markets like Russia, Romania, South Africa, Brazil a
Read More
The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1840 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is ₹441477.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is 160.93 and 18.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is ₹1287 and ₹1960.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.99%, 3 Years at 29.64%, 1 Year at 42.43%, 6 Month at 20.58%, 3 Month at -3.20% and 1 Month at 2.76%.
