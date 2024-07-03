Summary

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited including its subsidiaries and associates (Sun Pharma) is the fourth largest global specialty generic company that is ranked No. 1 in India and No. 8 in the US. It is the largest Indian pharmaceutical company in the US and among the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies in emerging markets. The company manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations covering a broad spectrum of chronic and acute therapies. It includes generics, branded generics, complex or difficult to make technology intensive products, over-the-counter (OTC) products, anti-retrovirals (ARVs), Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The product portfolio of over 2000 high quality molecules covers multiple dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, sprays, inhalers, drug delivery systems, ointments, creams and liquids. The products cater to a vast range of therapeutic segments covering psychiatry, anti-infectives, neurology, cardiology, orthopaedic, diabetology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, nephrology, urology, dermatology, gynaecology, respiratory, oncology, dental and nutritionals.The company has global presence with 43 manufacturing facilities across the world. India and the US are two predominant markets, accounting for nearly 70% of the companys revenue. The company has a robust product pipeline and established presence in Europe and high-growth emerging markets like Russia, Romania, South Africa, Brazil a

